The 11 deadliest martial arts and what makes them so dangerous
Martial arts is more than just combat—it blends discipline, technique, and power. Some styles stand out as the deadliest martial arts, designed for lethal efficiency. These practices prioritize survival, making them ruthless in real-world combat. From brutal strikes to bone-crushing locks, they leave no room for mercy.
Top 11 deadliest martial arts
Not all martial arts focus on self-improvement as some are built for pure, unrelenting destruction. The deadliest martial arts train warriors to incapacitate opponents swiftly and decisively. They include:
|Martial art
|Origin
|Karate
|Ryukyu Island (Okinawa)
|Taekwondo
|Korea
|Lethwei
|Myanmar
|Judo
|Japan
|Kung Fu
|China
|Silat
|South East Asia
|Vale Tudo
|Brazil
|Sambo
|Russia
|Muay Thai or Thai boxing
|Thailand
|Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
|Brazil
|Krav Maga
|Israel
1. Karate
Karate, translating to empty hand in English, is a popular martial art best known as one of the most effective martial arts in a real fight. Founded in Ryuku Island, karate utilizes punching, kicking, knee and elbow strikes, and open-hand moves like palm and spear hands. It was introduced as an Olympic sport in 2020.
2. Taekwondo
Originating from Korea, Taekwondo is among the most dangerous martial arts and is best known for its emphasis on speed and agility. Fighters usually use hand strikes and high-spinning jumping kicks to deliver strong, difficult-to-anticipate hits to their opponents.
3. Lethwei
Also known as Burmese bare-knuckle boxing, Lethwei is one of the world's oldest and most brutal martial arts. The martial art from Myanmar allows the use of headbutts and is typically practised without gloves, leading to frequent and brutal knockouts.
4. Judo
Judo is a Japanese martial art developed by Jigoro Kano. It emphasizes quick and fluid movement to gain an upper hand over your opponent and bring him/her down. Judo throws are usually robust, causing significant damage, making it one of the most powerful martial arts in history.
5. Kung Fu
Chinese Kung Fu, also known as wushu and quanfa is the deadliest fighting style developed by Chinese soldiers as an attacking and defensive technique. It emphasizes using speed to deliver hard strikes to your opponent and it is one of the oldest hand-to-hand martial arts.
6. Silat
Silat combines indigenous martial arts techniques from the Nusantara and other neighbouring areas in South East Asia. It is focused on violence and exploiting weaknesses in an enemy to incapacitate them as quickly as possible. Speed, leverage, and devastating disabling moves are the basis for Silat.
7. Vale Tudo
Translating to “Everything Goes,” Vale Tudo is a full-contact combat technique from Brazil with relatively few rules. It is known for its underground tackles borrowed from various martial arts. Vale Tudo is among the most brutal martial arts, as its matches are held underground, causing a frenzy in the media.
8. Sambo
An acronym for "Samozashchita Bez Oruzhiya" (self-defence without weapons), Sambo is a Russian martial art technique developed in the 1920s. Considered one of the most lethal martial arts, it combines judo, wrestling, and striking, making it effective for self-defence and sports.
9. Muay Thai or Thai boxing
Known as the "Art of Eight Limbs," Muay Thai utilizes punches, kicks, elbow strikes, clinch work, and knee strikes. Developed in the 16th century in Thailand, this martial art is designed to strike the opponent as hard as possible, neutralizing them faster.
10. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is a combination of traditional Japanese jiu-jitsu and judo techniques that was developed in the early 20th century by the Gracie family. It is a grappling martial art that focuses on ground fighting and muscle lock, enabling fighters of smaller stature to command submission effectively from larger opponents.
11. Krav Maga
Developed by Hungarian-born Jewish martial artist Imi Lichtenfeld for the Israeli Defense Forces, Krav Maga is designed to neutralize threats quickly. It focuses on inflicting as much pain as necessary, even if it means ending the opponent's life. It is not concerned with the opponent's well-being and includes techniques to strike vulnerable areas and disarm attackers.
What is the strongest martial art?
The strongest martial art depends on the fighter’s skills and specific style, among other factors. However, Brazilian Jiu-Jutsu is considered one of the strongest martial arts due to the emphasis on ground fighting and submission. Muay Thai is also a vigorous martial art, thanks to its powerful strikes.
What is the most effective martial art?
The most effective form of martial arts depends on the fighter’s skills, environment, and rules governing the fight. Krav Maga is among the most efficient, as it is designed to neutralize attack opponents quickly.
What is the most damaging fighting style?
The most damaging fighting style depends on the context, the skill of the practitioner, and the rules in place. Many credible sources such as Black Belt state Krav Maga is widely considered one of the most brutal martial arts.
Mastering the deadliest martial arts requires skill, discipline, and an iron will. These techniques are not for sport but for survival. Whether for self-defence or combat, they turn fighters into lethal weapons.
