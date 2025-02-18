The 11 deadliest martial arts and what makes them so dangerous

Martial arts is more than just combat—it blends discipline, technique, and power. Some styles stand out as the deadliest martial arts, designed for lethal efficiency. These practices prioritize survival, making them ruthless in real-world combat. From brutal strikes to bone-crushing locks, they leave no room for mercy.

Some of the deadliest martial arts can cause broken ribs, shattered orbital bones, and also death. Photo by Lane Oatey

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Top 11 deadliest martial arts

Not all martial arts focus on self-improvement as some are built for pure, unrelenting destruction. The deadliest martial arts train warriors to incapacitate opponents swiftly and decisively. They include:

Martial art Origin Karate Ryukyu Island (Okinawa) Taekwondo Korea Lethwei Myanmar Judo Japan Kung Fu China Silat South East Asia Vale Tudo Brazil Sambo Russia Muay Thai or Thai boxing Thailand Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Brazil Krav Maga Israel

1. Karate

Japanese karate master focuses on perfecting his kicking techniques, demonstrating the spirit of lifelong growth in martial arts. Photo by Fotografia Inc

Source: Getty Images

Karate, translating to empty hand in English, is a popular martial art best known as one of the most effective martial arts in a real fight. Founded in Ryuku Island, karate utilizes punching, kicking, knee and elbow strikes, and open-hand moves like palm and spear hands. It was introduced as an Olympic sport in 2020.

2. Taekwondo

Martial arts fighters training taekwondo. Photo by Bojanstory

Source: Getty Images

Originating from Korea, Taekwondo is among the most dangerous martial arts and is best known for its emphasis on speed and agility. Fighters usually use hand strikes and high-spinning jumping kicks to deliver strong, difficult-to-anticipate hits to their opponents.

3. Lethwei

David Leduc, from Canada (red), fights Corentin Jallon from France (blue) during the AIR KBZ Aung Lan Lethwei Championship 2017 in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo by James Wendlinger

Source: Getty Images

Also known as Burmese bare-knuckle boxing, Lethwei is one of the world's oldest and most brutal martial arts. The martial art from Myanmar allows the use of headbutts and is typically practised without gloves, leading to frequent and brutal knockouts.

4. Judo

Kosovo's Akil Gjakova (white) competing against Uzbekistan's Shakhram Ahadov (blue) in the men's -73kg Final at the Paris Grand Slam judo tournament in Paris on February 1, 2025. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Judo is a Japanese martial art developed by Jigoro Kano. It emphasizes quick and fluid movement to gain an upper hand over your opponent and bring him/her down. Judo throws are usually robust, causing significant damage, making it one of the most powerful martial arts in history.

5. Kung Fu

Martial arts practitioners compete for the "2024 World Shaolin Kung Fu Star" during the 2024 Global Shaolin Kung Fu Exam Finals at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, China. Photo by Kan Li

Source: Getty Images

Chinese Kung Fu, also known as wushu and quanfa is the deadliest fighting style developed by Chinese soldiers as an attacking and defensive technique. It emphasizes using speed to deliver hard strikes to your opponent and it is one of the oldest hand-to-hand martial arts.

6. Silat

Cambodia's Alfas Jan Asmael Abad (L) and Almohaidip Esmael Abad (R) during the 32nd Southeast Asian Silat Games in Phnom Penh on May 7, 2023. Photo by Nhac Nguyen

Source: Getty Images

Silat combines indigenous martial arts techniques from the Nusantara and other neighbouring areas in South East Asia. It is focused on violence and exploiting weaknesses in an enemy to incapacitate them as quickly as possible. Speed, leverage, and devastating disabling moves are the basis for Silat.

7. Vale Tudo

Brazilian MMA athlete Jessica Andrade "Bate Estaca" of the PRTV team in action during a training session at PRVT - Parana Vale Tudo gym on August 7, 2020 in Niteroi, Brazil. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Translating to “Everything Goes,” Vale Tudo is a full-contact combat technique from Brazil with relatively few rules. It is known for its underground tackles borrowed from various martial arts. Vale Tudo is among the most brutal martial arts, as its matches are held underground, causing a frenzy in the media.

8. Sambo

Islam Gasumov of Azerbaijan (blue) and Vakhtangi Chidrashvili of Georgia (red) during the Men's Sambo -57kg at the Heydar Aliyev Arena on June 22, 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

An acronym for "Samozashchita Bez Oruzhiya" (self-defence without weapons), Sambo is a Russian martial art technique developed in the 1920s. Considered one of the most lethal martial arts, it combines judo, wrestling, and striking, making it effective for self-defence and sports.

9. Muay Thai or Thai boxing

Muay Thai fighters during the Kibra Youth Initiative boxing exhibition at the Kibera Fort Jesus grounds in Nairobi on December 23, 2024. Photo by SIMON MAINA

Source: Getty Images

Known as the "Art of Eight Limbs," Muay Thai utilizes punches, kicks, elbow strikes, clinch work, and knee strikes. Developed in the 16th century in Thailand, this martial art is designed to strike the opponent as hard as possible, neutralizing them faster.

10. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Fighters practising jiu-jitsu in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 14, 2015. Photo by Christophe Simon

Source: Getty Images

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is a combination of traditional Japanese jiu-jitsu and judo techniques that was developed in the early 20th century by the Gracie family. It is a grappling martial art that focuses on ground fighting and muscle lock, enabling fighters of smaller stature to command submission effectively from larger opponents.

11. Krav Maga

Richard Douieb and his team practising Krav Maga during the Arts Martial Festival on March 26, 2016, in the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France. Photo by Sebastien Muylaert

Source: Getty Images

Developed by Hungarian-born Jewish martial artist Imi Lichtenfeld for the Israeli Defense Forces, Krav Maga is designed to neutralize threats quickly. It focuses on inflicting as much pain as necessary, even if it means ending the opponent's life. It is not concerned with the opponent's well-being and includes techniques to strike vulnerable areas and disarm attackers.

What is the strongest martial art?

The strongest martial art depends on the fighter’s skills and specific style, among other factors. However, Brazilian Jiu-Jutsu is considered one of the strongest martial arts due to the emphasis on ground fighting and submission. Muay Thai is also a vigorous martial art, thanks to its powerful strikes.

Romain Debienne of France (red gloves) vs Mickael Lebout of France (blue gloves), during the XTB KSW 101 at La Defense on December 20, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo by Alexis Goudeau

Source: Getty Images

What is the most effective martial art?

The most effective form of martial arts depends on the fighter’s skills, environment, and rules governing the fight. Krav Maga is among the most efficient, as it is designed to neutralize attack opponents quickly.

What is the most damaging fighting style?

The most damaging fighting style depends on the context, the skill of the practitioner, and the rules in place. Many credible sources such as Black Belt state Krav Maga is widely considered one of the most brutal martial arts.

Mastering the deadliest martial arts requires skill, discipline, and an iron will. These techniques are not for sport but for survival. Whether for self-defence or combat, they turn fighters into lethal weapons.

