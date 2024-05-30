Top 16 most dangerous sports in 2024: where risk meets reward

Sports have always been a source of thrill and excitement for people worldwide. Even though just about any sport can be dangerous, some are extremely dangerous by their very nature. These most dangerous sports push athletes to their limits, requiring bravery, physical strength and immense skills.

Sports have always been a source of thrill and excitement, even though some mix danger, talent, and adrenaline. Photo: @Gabriel Bouys (modified by author)

Source: UGC

From football to basketball, there are numerous sports that people engage in because they love competition and physical activity. However, some mix danger, talent, and a lot of adrenaline. In these riskiest sports, competitors must contend with erratic weather, negotiate hazardous terrain, and face their concerns head-on. So, what is the most dangerous sport?

Top 16 most dangerous sports ranked

Sports offer a wide range of excitement, intensity, and risk. They test the limits of human bravery and capability through high-speed pursuits and significant physical difficulties. Below are the most dangerous sports in 2024:

No. Sport 1. BASE jumping 2. High-altitude mountaineering 3. Wingsuit flying 4. Motorbike racing 5. Big wave surfing 6. MMA 7. Boxing 8. Bull riding 9. Rugby 10. Street lugging 11. Snowboarding 12. Hockey 13. Rock climbing 14. Horse riding 15. American football 16. Gymnastics

1. BASE jumping

The risk with base jumping surpasses the typical risks associated with more conventional sports. Photo by Ascent Xmedia

Source: UGC

Base jumping is one of the most dangerous sports in the world. It involves jumping from fixed objects and using a parachute or a special wingsuit suit to descend safely to the ground. The BASE is an acronym for buildings, antennae, spans (bridges), and earth (cliffs).

Due to the risks involved, this recreational sport is against the law in many countries. It is also one of the deadliest sports ever.

2. High-altitude mountaineering

The Climbers climb the ice wall to the top of Island Peak. Photo by Sihasakprachum

Source: Getty Images

Mountains rising 2500m and higher above sea level are considered high-altitude mountains. The most significant hurdle with mountaineering is the lack of oxygen in extreme weather, which can rapidly change, making it hard to adapt. Other dangers include avalanches, crevasses, falls, and frostbite.

3. Wingsuit flying

An athlete flying in a wingsuit jumps from Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, China's Hunan province. Photo by Wand Zhao

Source: Getty Images

Wingsuit is the sport of skydiving. A webbing-sleeved jumpsuit called a wingsuit adds a webbed area to a diver's body. It is considered the most extreme air sport in the world, as even the slightest mistake can be deadly.

These wingsuits enable you to fly longer and more distances, which is why many skydivers and BASE jumpers fly in wingsuits. There are different wingsuits, like the batwing, classic, and squirrel.

4. Motorbike racing

The motorcycle sport of racing includes motorcycle road racing and off-road racing. Photo by Daniel Milchev

Source: Getty Images

Motorcycle racing is a thrilling and dangerous sport that combines speed, accuracy, and technical skill. Racers ride on road circuits or off-road tracks, racing super fast and doing risky moves on different tracks.

Racers face serious risks, such as broken bones, severe abrasions and spinal and head injuries, which can lead to death or permanent disability. The first motorcycle race happened in France in 1894, where the winner rode a steam-powered motorcycle.

5. Big wave surfing

A young native Hawaii man is surfing on the wave of Poipu Beach, on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, USA. He is on a pink surfboard and making a turn on the wave in the aqua sea of Kauai. Photo by YinYang

Source: Getty Images

In big wave surfing, surfers exhibit their elegance and agility by riding on the crests and barrels of breaking waves, harnessing the power of the ocean. Big wave surfing differs from regular surfing as these waves are massive, up to 100 feet tall.

Some risks of this water sport include extreme weather and falling into an enormous wave, which can cause drowning. Surfers need a lot of strength, mental preparation, and skills to cope with the sport.

6. MMA

Karl Moore, right, in action against Corey Anderson in their light heavyweight title bout during the Bellator Champions Series at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Photo By David Fitzgerald

Source: Getty Images

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a combat sport that involves striking, grappling, and ground fighting. It is one of the most violent sports in the world, as athletes can also break bones, fractured ribs, tear muscles and even injure their skulls, which can result in brain trauma.

7. Boxing

Boxers throw punches at each other for a predetermined amount of time in a boxing ring. Photo by YinYang

Source: Getty Images

Boxing involves attack and defence with the fists, usually using padded gloves. The sport is inherently dangerous as two combatants' literal goal is to inflict damage on each other with punches to the point of unconsciousness.

The primary injuries associated with boxing include trauma to the head and eyes. However, more severe consequences include chronic brain injuries that result in memory loss, stiffness and speech difficulty.

8. Bull riding

Cowboy Riding a big bull in a Rodeo Arena in Utah. Photo by LifeJourneys

Source: Getty Images

Bull riding is a rodeo sport in which a rider gets on a bucking bull and attempts to stay mounted while the bull tries to buck off the rider. Sitting on the back of an angry bull might offer some temporary thrill, but there is always the lingering chance of being bucked off and hurting yourself. The sport requires extraordinary bravery, coordination, and mental toughness.

9. Rugby

Rugby players form a scrum as they pack closely with their heads down and look for the ball in Beltsville, Maryland. Photo by Richard Lipski

Source: Getty Images

Rugby is a 15-a-side team sport played with the ball in hand and kicking it. A player runs with a ball to ground it behind the opponent's try line into the in-goal area.

The sport has high-intensity physical collisions as players grapple with opponents, increasing the risk of injuries. While they wear minimal protective gear, they are still susceptible to risks such as rib injury and muscle tear.

10. Street luge

The sport's appeal of street luge lies in the sport's simplicity, as participants use boards powered just by gravity. Photo by Jill Brady

Source: Getty Images

Street luge is an extreme gravity-powered activity that involves riding a street luge board down a paved road or course. The sport was created by skateboarders who realized they were more aerodynamic when laid down on their boards, allowing them to go much faster. It is super dangerous, but many people love it for the thrill.

11. Snowboarding

Tim Mastnak competes in the men's parallel slalom on the second day of the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Krynica, Poland. Photo by Andrzej

Source: Getty Images

Snowboarding is a thrilling winter sport that combines agility and a love of the mountains. It has evolved to incorporate aspects of surfing, skating, and skiing. The snowboarder straps a wide, flat board to both feet and goes downhill sideways. The most common injuries include ankle sprains, wrist fractures, and head traumas.

12. Hockey

Ice Hockey players on Hockey Arena. Photo by Dmytro Aksonov

Source: Getty Images

Hockey is a fast-paced, physically demanding sport that enthrals viewers globally. Although it is not a contact sport, it has immense dangers, such as crashes due to rapid direction injuries and high-speed collisions. Also, almost all head and face injuries arise from players being hit by a hockey stick or ball.

13. Rock climbing

Young woman rock climbing in Margalef Catalonia, Spain. Photo by Aluxum

Source: Getty Images

Rock climbing requires mental concentration, physical prowess and technical competence. The sport encourages the climbers to test their limits, face their concerns and experience the thrill as they reach some insurmountable heights.

14. Horse riding

Rider Hans-Dieter Dreher in action during the FEI World Cup Jumping competition at the 'Vlaanderens Kerstjumping - Memorial Eric Wauters' equestrian event in Mechelen. Photo by Jsdper Jacobs

Source: Getty Images

While horse riding can be exciting and thrilling for the participants, it can also be perilous. Some of the risks are associated with high speeds and the potential for collisions, which can cause severe injuries and even death. The sport is also hazardous to horses as they are also injured or die while racing.

A young American football player is running back and breaking away from an attempted tackle. Photo by ActionPics

Source: Getty Images

In American football, two teams of 11 players attempt to move a ball across a 100-yard field to their opponent's end zone, resulting in a touchdown. The sport involves high-speed collisions between players, which can cause fatal injuries such as concussions. The impact can also cause brain trauma, which can result in chronic traumatic encephalopathy in the long run.

16. Gymnastics

Male gymnast doing a handstand on Pommel Horse. Photo by Sanjeri

Source: Getty Images

This sport comprises a series of exercises that rely on strength, agility, and athleticism. The movements involved in gymnastics contribute to the development of the arms, legs, back, chest, shoulders, and abdominal muscle groups. Some risks include falls and overuse when muscles, ligaments or tendons become strained due to repetitive usage.

What sport has the highest injury rate?

The sports with the most injuries are contact sports, such as American football, rugby, and hockey. These are also high-intensity sports with frequent and high-impact interactions between players.

What sport has the lowest risk of injury?

Some of the safest sports are non-contact and do not require high intensity. These include golf and table tennis.

What are the worst injuries in sports?

Some extreme sports can cause severe injuries, such as broken bones or bending injuries. These injuries can lead to death or permanent disability.

Canada's William Emard competes in the parallel bars event of the artistic gymnastics men's team final of the Pan American Games Santiago in Santiago. Photo by Martin Bernetti

Source: Getty Images

What is the unhealthiest sport?

While it is difficult to pinpoint a single dangerous sport, BASE jumping, basketball and bull riding are considered among the riskiest. However, the number varies with each age group.

What is the most difficult sport in the world?

ESPN categorizes boxing as the hardest sport in the world. It requires a ton of physical fitness, agility, speed, skill, and cardiovascular fitness.

What is the top 1 dangerous sport?

A dangerous sport is one where the range of injury is much broader, and an athlete can sustain severe injuries and, in the worst cases, cause death while participating. The number one dangerous sport has to be base jumping. This extreme activity surpasses the typical risks associated with more conventional sports.

Above are the top 16 most dangerous sports. While safety measures and rules are implemented to mitigate these risks, participants should be aware of the dangers involved and should, therefore, take necessary measures to minimize such risks.

