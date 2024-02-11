12 worst injuries in UFC: most brutal cases in the history as of now

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has gained immense popularity worldwide, with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) standing as the pinnacle of the sport. Over the years, fighters competing in the UFC have sustained some of the most gruesome injuries broadcast on television. Discover some of the worst injuries in UFC history.

Mixed martial artists Chris Weidman, Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva. Photo: Timothy Hiatt, Ethan Miller, Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

What are the most common injuries in MMA? The Ultimate Fighting Championship is known for its intense and exciting fights. But sometimes, things can get tough, and fighters can suffer terrible injuries. From bone-breaking submissions to powerful knockouts, the UFC has seen some of the most painful and memorable injuries in the history of the sport.

Worst injuries in UFC

Sports injuries are part of the norm, and MMA, which is a combat sport, is no exception. In the history of the UFC, there have been countless occasions where fighters have endured significant injuries that have left audiences gasping in shock. From broken bones to severe cuts, these UFC injuries serve as a reminder of the physical toll that fighters endure inside the octagon.

1. Chris Weidman – Double leg break

Chris Weidman meets with the press for the UFC 261 media day at Omni Jacksonville Hotel on 21 April 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Photo: Louis Grasse

Full name : Christopher James Weidman

: Christopher James Weidman Date of birth : 17 June 1984

: 17 June 1984 Place of birth: Baldwin, New York, United States

UFC 261 witnessed a devastating moment as Chris Weidman endured one of the most severe injuries in the history of UFC. In the initial moments of his fight against Uriah Hall, the middleweight attempted to throw the first strike, resulting in a catastrophic leg break upon impact. Weidman's leg snapped, and he crumpled to the canvas, shocking the entire arena.

The fight was promptly halted after Chris Weidman's leg break, with Uriah Hall declared the winner, as medical professionals entered the octagon to attend to Weidman.

2. Anderson Silva –Leg break

Anderson Silva at the premiere of "Like Water" during the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival at AMC Loews Village 7 on 21 April 2011 in New York City. Photo: Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Full name : Anderson da Silva

: Anderson da Silva Date of birth : 14 April 1975

: 14 April 1975 Place of birth: São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Anderson Silva endured a devastating leg fracture in a defeat against Chris Weidman back at UFC 168. Chris Weidman broke his leg in the opening seconds of his bout with Uriah Hall while attempting the first strike of the bout.

The fight was promptly halted, and Weidman had to be stretchered out of the ring. Anderson Silva's leg injury marks became one of the most alarming incidents in UFC history.

3. Conor McGregor – Leg injury

Conor McGregor at the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Rooftop Hotel Martinez on 18 May 2022. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Full name : Conor Anthony McGregor

: Conor Anthony McGregor Date of birth : 14 July 1988

: 14 July 1988 Place of birth: Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland

The Irish mixed martial artist faced Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. During the first round, McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury. Conor McGregor's leg, the left ankle, rolled over as he stepped backwards, causing his ankle to turn.

Unable to continue, McGregor's fight was stopped, and Poirier secured a victory via TKO1. The Irishman has spent his time recovering from a gruelling injury.

4. Jon Jones – Dislocated toe

Jon Jones poses for a backstage portrait backstage during the UFC 232 event inside The Forum on 29 December 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Mike Roach (modified by author)

Full name : Jonathan Dwight Jones

: Jonathan Dwight Jones Date of birth : 19 July 1987

: 19 July 1987 Place of birth: Rochester, New York, USA

Jon Jones dislocated his big toe when he beat Chael Sonnen at UFC 129 in April 2013. He turned onto his toe, causing it to dislocate and tear away from the skin. Fortunately, Jones secured a victory by finishing his opponent later in the first round.

5. Michael Bisping–Eye injury

Michael Bisping poses for a photograph ahead of UFC 204 on 26 August 2016 in Manchester, England. Photo: Chris Brunskill

Full name : Michael Gavin Joseph Bisping

: Michael Gavin Joseph Bisping Date of birth : 28 February 1979

: 28 February 1979 Place of birth: Nicosia, Cyprus

Bisping's career was negatively impacted when he endured a detached retina in his right eye when Victor Belfort defeated him via a head kick knockout at UFC 43 in 2013. Initially, concerns arose regarding Bisping's prospects in the sport due to the severity of the injury.

Despite the setback, Bisping exhibited remarkable resolve, competing with only one functional eye and ultimately rising to become the middleweight champion. The injury to his left eye prompted Bisping to retire from professional fighting. Following his retirement, he transitioned into a career in UFC commentary and podcasting.

6. Corey Hill

Dale Hartt (white/red shorts) and Corey Hill (black shorts) during the UFC Fight for the Troops at Crown Coliseum on 10 December 2008 in Fayetteville. Photo: Josh Hedges (modified by author)

Full name : Corey Cornelius Hill

: Corey Cornelius Hill Date of birth : Martinsburg, West Virginia, USA

: Martinsburg, West Virginia, USA Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, USA

Corey Hill suffered a scary injury when his tibia and fibula fractured during a bout, leading to a significant victory for Dale Hartt. The incident occurred in 2008 when Hill attempted a leg kick, resulting in his tibia and fibula snapping at angles that were not natural.

Hill collapsed to the ground, prompting an immediate halt to the fight. It took Hill a year and a half to recover before returning to the octagon on 23 January 2010.

7. Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira–Broken arm

Head coach Antonio Rogerio Nogueira during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil: Team Nogueira vs Team Rua on 17 February 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Brandon Magnus (modified by author)

Full name : Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira

: Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira Date of birth : 2 June 1976

: 2 June 1976 Place of birth: Vitória da Conquista, State of Bahia, Brazil

During the fight between Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Frank Mir at UFC 140, Nogueira suffered a severe arm injury. Mir executed a kimura lock, putting immense pressure on Nogueira’s shoulder joint. Nogueira’s arm bent to an unnatural angle and snapped before he eventually tapped out.

The shocking moment left fans stunned and remains etched in MMA history. Mir’s victory was bittersweet, as he felt both triumph and empathy for his respected opponent.

8. Joanna Jedrzejczyk–Head swelling

Joanna Jedrzejcyk of Poland during their Women's Strawweight Fight at Singapore Indoor Stadium on 12 June 2022 in Singapore. Photo: Yong Teck Lim (modified by author)

Full name : Joanna Jędrzejczyk

: Joanna Jędrzejczyk Date of birth : 8 August 1987

: 8 August 1987 Place of birth: Olsztyn, Poland

Joanna Jedrzejczyk endured a severe head injury during her intense UFC 248 clash with Weili Zhang in Las Vegas. The incident occurred in the third round, as Weili delivered a series of potent strikes, resulting in abnormal swelling on Jedrzejczyk's head.

Despite mentioning that she had no significant injuries, Jedrzejczyk opted for plastic surgery upon her return to Poland and has since made a complete recovery.

9. Mark Hominick – Swollen and battered forehead

Mark Hominick during the UFC 140 event at Air Canada Centre on 10 December 2011 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: by Nick Laham (modified by author)

Full name: Mark Hominick

Mark Hominick Date of birth : 22 July 1982

: 22 July 1982 Place of birth: Zorra, Canada

On 1 May 2011, Jose Aldo defended his title against Mark Hominick. The fight went far, but Aldo successfully retained his title unanimously. However, Hominick suffered a brutal hematoma on his forehead, making it one of the worst injuries in MMA history.

10. Leslie Smith – Exploded ear

Leslie Smith poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session at the Brisbane Marriott Hotel on 17 March 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Josh Hedges (modified by author)

Full name : Leslie Smith

: Leslie Smith Date of birth : 17 August 1982

: 17 August 1982 Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, United States

Leslie Smith’s ear injury remains etched in UFC history as one of the most shocking and painful moments. A determined fighter, Leslie Smith faced Jessica Eye in the women’s bantamweight division during UFC 180 in Mexico City.

During the fight, Jessica Eye’s right punch caused Smith’s left ear to explode with blood pouring onto the octagon literally. The impact was so severe that Smith’s ear was left mangled and swollen. After the injury, Smith took a break from the octagon for over a year before returning in March 2016.

11. Marvin Eastman – Large cut on the face

Marvin Eastman (red shorts) and Quinton Jackson (black/camo shorts) during UFC 67 at Mandalay Bay Events Center on 3 February 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Josh Hedges (modified by author)

Full name: Marvin Lee Eastman

Marvin Lee Eastman Date of birth : 8 June 1971

: 8 June 1971 Place of birth: Merced, California, United States

Eastman entered the UFC for the first time at UFC 43, facing off against another future UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort. During the match, Belfort landed a knee on Eastman's forehead, causing him to fall and resulting in what could be one of the largest cuts ever recorded in mixed martial arts history.

Eastman lost via technical knockout due to strikes just 1 minute and 7 seconds into the first round.

12. Overeem – Split lip

Alistair Overeem during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Grand Theatre at Foxwoods Resort on 5 September 2014 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Photo: Jeff Bottari (modified by author)

Full name : Alistair Overeem

: Alistair Overeem Date of birth : 17 May 1980

: 17 May 1980 Place of birth: Hounslow, United Kingdom

During UFC on ESPN 7, Alistair Overeem suffered one of the most horrific-looking injuries when he faced Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a 2019 fight. In the final seconds of the fifth round, Rozenstruik landed a powerful blow that shattered Overeem’s lip, leaving it mangled. Overeem’s lip healed remarkably well and appeared as if nothing had ever happened after successful surgery.

Has there been any deaths in UFC?

As of 2024, no fatalities have occurred in the largest MMA promotion, the UFC. The UFC takes fighter safety seriously, and its rules and regulations have significantly contributed to the sport’s progress without any fatalities within its organisation. However, numerous fighters have died outside of the promotion as a direct result of fighting in a sanctioned MMA fight.

What was the most brutal UFC fight ever?

The UFC has seen its fair share of brutal and blood-soaked battles over the years. Some of the most memorable fights include:

Chris Weidman vs Uriah Hall (UFC 261)

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor (UFC 178)

Vitor Belfort vs. Michael Bisping (UFC on FX 7)

Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman (UFC 162)

Jessica Eye vs Leslie Smith (UFC 180)

Can you get hurt in UFC?

In the UFC, fighters engage in intense combat, and injuries are an inherent part of the sport.

MMA is a violent sport, and injuries are common, with fighters often suffering lacerations, breaks and concussions inside the octagon. From bone-shattering impacts to excruciating submissions, the worst injuries in UFC history stand as stark testaments to the raw and unforgiving nature of this combat sport.

