Top 20 safest and most dangerous countries in Africa ranked (2023)

Terrorist attacks and political instability are the main contributors to peace deterioration in African countries. Civil unrest and conflicts experienced in recent years were caused by multiple coup d'états, election results and ethnic-related disputes, and corruption allegations. Find out which are the most dangerous countries in Africa in 2023.

Insecurity in most African countries is caused by humanitarian crises, lack of democracy, political terror, and terrorist attacks. Photo: Samir Bol

Source: Getty Images

Globally, Iceland has been the most peaceful country since 2008, while Europe is the most peaceful region. Afghanistan is the most dangerous nation in the world in 2023, followed by Yemen, while the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) remain the least peaceful region.

Top 20 most dangerous countries in Africa

Where should you not go in Africa? Below are the top 20 nations to avoid, according to the Global Peace Index prepared by the Institute for Economics & Peace, Sydney. The measure considers 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators consisting of three parameters;

Level of societal safety and security

The extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict

Degree of militarization

The higher the GPI, the more dangerous a country is.

20. Uganda

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has been in power since 1996. Photo: Badru Katumba

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.309

2.309 Global peace ranking: 121

Uganda is generally stable and peaceful but has been grappling with democracy issues. President Yoweri Museveni has been in power since 1996, and the uncertain democratic power succession poses a conflict risk. The ongoing unrest in neighbouring eastern DRC and South Sudan is also a threat to Uganda's security and has led to an influx of refugees in the country. The East African nation hosts over 1.4 million refugees and asylum seekers.

19. Mozambique

GP Index: 2.316

2.316 Global peace ranking: 122

Instability and terrorist attacks in Mozambique have led to over 700,000 people being displaced and more than 3,000 civilians killed since 2017. There have been various efforts by international bodies and SADC to address the insurgence by militant groups in northern Mozambique.

18. Guinea

The Guinea military took over power from President Alpha in a 2021 coup. Photo: John Wessels

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.332

2.332 Global peace ranking: 123

Guinea had one of the largest deteriorations in peace in 2022 after falling 26 positions on the global peace rank. It is among the world's poorest countries with high political insecurities. In September 2021, the Guinea armed forces took power from President Alpha Condé in a coup.

17. Egypt

GP Index: 2.342

2.342 Global peace ranking: 126

Egypt's stability was negatively affected by conflicts and violent anti-government protests in 2018 and 2021. Despite the unrest, the nation recorded a 5.8% improvement in the 2022 peace score.

16. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean health workers on the streets in June 2022, demanding to be paid in dollars due to the high inflation. Photo: Tafadzwa Ufumeli

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.35

2.35 Global peace ranking: 127

The Zimbabwe government suppressed fundamental human rights, leading to political instability during the late Mugabe's reign. Tough economic conditions have caused several violent protests around the country. Zimbabwe has the highest hyperinflation crisis globally. In 2008-2009, the country recorded an inflation rate of 79.6 billion % month-on-month and 89.7 sextillion % year-on-year, according to the IMF. The crisis was contained when they adopted the US dollar, but inflation is still a problem.

15. Burundi

GP Index: 2.47

2.47 Global peace ranking: 131

Since 2015, political terror in Burundi has led to peace and economic deterioration. The instability started when the late Pierre Nkurunziza vied for a third term against the constitutional limit of two terms. Over 1700 people have since lost their lives, and more than 400,000 have been displaced, with more than 300,000 fleeing the country. Burundi is currently the poorest country in the world, with a GNI per capita of $270.

14. Eritrea

GP Index: 2.494

2.494 Global peace ranking: 132

Eritrea is a one-party state ruled by President Isaias Afewerki, and elections have never been held since the nation gained independence in 1993. Freedom of religion and expression is suppressed, youths are forced into the military with low pay, and conscientious objection is punished. The human rights crisis, which has driven thousands of youths and children into exile, poses a conflict risk in the region.

13. Chad

The lack of democratic elections and coups in Chad has led to the country's insecurity. Photo: José Nicolas

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.591

2.591 Global peace ranking: 136

Chad has had several coup d'état attempts in the past two decades. The late Idriss Deby took over power in 1990 through a coup. After his sudden death on the battlefield in April 2021, his son General Mahamat Deby took over power in a coup that was defended by Chad's key allies.

12. Niger

GP Index: 2.655

2.655 Global peace ranking: 140

Boko Haram and Islamist armed groups attacks (also called the Insurgence in the Maghreb) in western Niger have left hundreds dead and thousands forced to flee their homes. Jihadist attacks against unarmed civilians pose a major threat to the country's security.

11. Cameroon

A Cameroonian mother and her children at the Kalambari refugee camp. Photo: Aurelie Bazzara-Kibangula

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.709

2.709 Global peace ranking: 142

Cameroon's conflict continues to escalate as separatists in the self-declared Republic of Ambozia in the Northwest, and Southwest Anglophone territories continue to wage war against the Cameroon Armed Forces. The war has left thousands dead and millions to flee. Mediation talks by the international community have failed since the war broke out in 2017.

10. Nigeria

GP Index: 2.725

2.725 Global peace ranking: 143

Nigeria's mounting insecurity in recent years has been caused by increasing banditry activities in the northwest and the rise of Jihadist groups, including Boko Haram. The Igbo secessionists in the southeast have also been working with Cameroon separatists fighting for an independent state. The situation is further worsened by the violent conflicts between pastoralists and farmers and the rise of the #EndSARS movement.

9. Burkina Faso

Capitaine Ibrahim Traore took power in Burkina Faso's 2nd coup in 2022. Photo: Olympia de Maismont

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.786

2.786 Global peace ranking: 146

Burkina Faso fell 12 positions on the 2022 global peace rank. The country had two coups in 2022, one in January and the second in September, contributing significantly to the region's peace deterioration. According to the 2022 Global Terrorism Index, Burkina Faso recorded the second-highest number of deaths from terrorist attacks globally.

8. Ethiopia

War in Tigray has escalated since the TPLF was declared a terrorist organization. Photo: Mike Kemp

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.806

2.806 Global peace ranking: 149

Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray has been at the centre of a fierce civil war involving the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government. The conflict began when the TPLF rule in the Tigray province was declared illegal in 2018 after Abiy Ahmed became Ethiopia's leader. Since the outbreak of the civil war, the organization has been labelled a terrorist organization.

7. Mali

GP Index: 2.911

2.911 Global peace ranking: 150

Mali is one of the most unsafe countries in Africa due to high political unrest and insecurities. The West African nation recently had two coups within nine months, one in August 2020 and the other in May 2021.

6. Libya

Libya's war started in 2011 during the Arab Spring protests to remove Gadaffi from power, and in recent years, jihadist attacks have been prevalent. Photo: Abdullah Doma

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 2.93

2.93 Global peace ranking: 151

Libya improved by 5% on the 2022 global peace rank but is still one of the most dangerous places to visit. The North African nation's humanitarian crisis started in 2011 during the NATO-backed Arab Spring protests that led to a civil war and the death of Muammar Gaddafi. Democratic presidential elections have been postponed twice, in December 2018 and December 2021. The quiet tension may erupt as the country is divided by two rival administrations.

5. Sudan

Sudan's lack of a democratic and civilian government has led to continued political unrest. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 3.007

3.007 Global peace ranking: 154

Sudan's peace has been marred by several coup attempts and political unrest. In April 2019, Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the Sudanese military. Later in October 2021, the military led another coup to overthrow the transitional government, which derailed plans to transfer power to civilian rule.

4. Central African Republic

GP Index: 3.021

3.021 Global peace ranking: 155

The ongoing Central African Republic Civil War has displaced over 20% of the population, while the country's relative economic cost of violence was 37% of the GDP in 2021. The violent chaos has been caused by armed conflicts between rebel groups since 2012.

3. Somalia

Somalia's insecurity is caused by prevalent terrorist attacks by jihadist groups. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 3.125

3.125 Global peace ranking: 156

Somalia is one of the most dangerous places in Africa due to prolonged political instability and terrorism that has negatively affected the nation's peace for close to three decades. Alshabaab, which is closely linked to the Al-Qaida and ISIS extremist groups, has dominated the region for a long time. Over 20% of the country's population is internally displaced.

2. Democratic Republic of Congo

GP Index: 3.166

3.166 Global peace ranking: 158

The ongoing armed conflict has caused instability in the mineral-rich country. Over 4.5 million citizens have been displaced, and more than 800,000 refugees fled to other countries. The Congolese government has unsuccessfully tried to end the armed groups' violence which started following the 1994 Rwanda genocide. Various international and regional peacekeeping organizations have tried to intervene.

1. South Sudan

About 35% of South Sudan's citizens have been displaced due to the ongoing internal conflict. Photo: Simon Maina

Source: Getty Images

GP Index: 3.184

3.184 Global peace ranking: 159

South Sudan is considered the worst country in Africa, although its security situation has slightly improved. Internal conflict has torn the nation apart, and about 35% of the population is displaced. Its relative economic cost of violence was 41% of the GDP in 2021, making it the second most dangerous country globally.

Top 20 safest countries in Africa

These are the top 20 safest nations in Africa according to the 2022 Global Peace Index;

African rank Country GPI Global ranking 1 Mauritius 1.57 28 2 Ghana 1.759 40 3 The Gambia 1.792 45 4 Botswana 1.801 48 5 Sierra Leone 1.803 50 6 Zambia 1.841 56 7 Equatorial Guinea 1.863 59 8 Malawi 1.895 65 9 Namibia 1.908 68 10 Senegal 1.916 70 11 Rwanda 1.945 72 12 Morocco 1.969 74 13 Gabon 1.973 75 13 Liberia 1.973 75 15 Angola 1.982 78 16 Madagascar 1.995 84 17 Tunisia 1.996 85 18 Tanzania 2.001 86 19 Eswatini 2.033 93 20 Lesotho 2.089 100

What is the unsafest country?

Afghanistan is the most dangerous country in the world, according to the 2022 Global Peace Index. The South Asian country has held this position for the last five years. The two-decade war started in 2001 when an international military coalition led by the US invaded the country to fight the Taliban.

What are the top 3 dangerous countries?

The top three least safe nations in 2023 are Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria. The Yemeni Civil War, which started in 2014, and the Syrian civil war, which broke out in 2011, have led to hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Which country in Africa has the highest crime rate?

According to World Population Review, South Africa has the highest crime rate on the continent in 2023. The country records 76.86 crimes per 100,000 people.

South Africa has the highest crime rate in Africa in 2023. Photo: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Security and stability on the African continent are mainly threatened by political-related activities. The majority of the most dangerous countries in Africa have young and struggling democracies.

READ ALSO: 10 best countries in Africa where expats can relocate to and why

Briefly.co.za published a list of African nations endowed with opportunities that professionals can explore. These countries are characterized by less stringent immigration rules that make relocation easy.

The countries also have a history of economic and political stability that ensures foreigners thrive in their respective careers. Kindly check the article to discover which African states make the top 10 list.

Source: Briefly News