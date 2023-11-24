Phil Craig is a South African entrepreneur, family man, and co-founder of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG). His agenda is to create the Cape of Good Hope, a first-world country at Africa's southern tip, bringing prosperity, security, and freedom to all who live there, regardless of culture, race, and religion.

Phil is the leader and founder of the Referendum party, founded on November 9, 2023. Photo: @X.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Phil feels that South Africa is failing, and neither the government nor the voters are willing to do what is required to save the situation. His idealogy is for the Western Cape to distance itself from South Africa and develop sustainable solutions to its problems.

Phil Craig's nationality

Craig hails from Britain and relocated to South Africa 20 years ago. He holds both British and South African nationality. He is a fearless and dedicated leader who does not mince his words.

Phil Craig's family

Phil's wife is called Johna, and they have been married for eleven years. They are blessed with six children, although details about their names and whereabouts have not been provided.

Besides politics, Craig is also an insightful and honest commercial real estate professional. Photo: @X.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

All about Phil Craig's Referendum party

Phil is the leader and founder of the Referendum party, founded on November 9, 2023. This single-issue political party in South Africa was established to force a referendum on Cape Independence.

The party's mandate is to keep the Democratic Alliance in power as a coalition partner, have a referendum on the Western Cape, and separate it from the rest of South Africa.

About CIAG

Phil Craig's CIAG (Cape Independence Advocacy Group) is a political lobby group set up to lobby the Western Cape government to hold a referendum. Phil Craig's party has its roots in the (CIAG).

Phil is the co-founder of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG). Photo: @X.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cape Independence Advocacy Group was formed in 2020 to coordinate and support people and organizations working towards Cape independence. They aim to create the Cape of Good Hope, an independent, non-racial, first-world sovereign state on Africa's Southern tip.

Some of their objectives include:

Raise international awareness

Secure a leave vote in the referendum

Secure a provincial referendum on Cape Independence

Above is all you need to know about Phil Craig, the co-founder of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG). Besides politics, he is also an insightful and honest commercial real estate professional who can be relied upon to give straightforward and accurate advice. He also loves rugby, politics, and religion.

READ ALSO: Meet Peter Riley: Everything we know about Emily Compagno's husband

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Peter Riley, an American former data analyst and real estate agent. In addition, he is a celebrity spouse best known as Emily Compagno's husband.

Emily Compagno is an American attorney, former National Football League (NFL) cheerleader, and television host. She gained recognition for her work as a contributor on the Fox News Channel. Compagno has a legal background and has worked as an attorney, focusing on civil litigation and criminal defence. The duo's marriage has stood the test of time and has been admired by many.

Source: Briefly News