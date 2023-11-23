Meet Peter Riley: Everything we know about Emily Compagno's husband

Peter Riley is an American former data analyst and real estate agent. In addition, he is a celebrity spouse best known as Emily Compagno's husband. A renowned attorney, TV host and former NFL cheerleader, Emily currently serves as co-host of Outnumbered on Fox News Channel. She also hosts The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno on Fox News Radio. The duo’s marriage has stood the test of time to become admired by many.

Despite his wife's prominence, Peter Riley prefers to live a private lifestyle. This is what we know about him so far.

Peter Riley’s profile summary and bio

Full name Peter Riley Nickname Peter Gender Male Year of birth 1979 Age 44 years old (2023) Birthplace Portland, Oregon, USA Current residence Seattle, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Portland State University Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 78 Weight in pounds 172 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Emily Compagno Profession Former data analyst and real estate agent Net worth $8 million

How old is Peter Riley?

Peter Riley (aged 44 as of 2023) was born in 1979 in Portland, Oregon, USA. However, his exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Regarding his education, Riley attended Portland State University in 2000. He graduated with a Bachelor’s in Geology, Computer Applications and Data Analysis in 2003.

Peter Riley’s height

Riley stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 172 pounds (78 kilograms). The celebrity spouse features brown hair and eyes.

What does Peter Riley do for a living?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Riley is a real estate broker at Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway NW Real Estate in Vancouver, Washington D.C., USA. He was ranked among the top ten best-selling agents in the Southwest Washington region.

Peter previously worked at Prudential NW Properties. From 2003 to 2008, he worked as a data analyst in Portland, Oregon.

How much is Peter Riley’s net worth?

Various sources pen Riley’s net worth at $8 million in 2023. He allegedly bags $150,000 from his successful career as a real estate agent.

Peter Riley’s profiles

The Oregon native is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Who is Emily Compagno?

After passing the California bar, Emily worked as a criminal attorney in San Francisco and served as captain of the Oakland Raiders cheerleading squad, the Raiderettes.

She was a Senior Judge Judicial Extern at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and worked as a federal attorney at the Social Security Administration. In 2018, Compagno served as a semi-regular co-host of the talk show The Five.

On 9 March 2020, Crimes That Changed America, a show on Fox Nation hosted by Emily, debuted its first season.

Emily Compagno’s age

Compagno (aged 44 as of 2023) was born on 9 November 1979 in Oakland, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Emily’s parents, Katherine and John Compagno, raised her alongside her two sisters. John served as a Commander in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps.

Emily graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Washington, earning the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadet of the Quarter Award. She later graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 2006.

How did Peter Riley and Emily Compagno meet?

The couple first met in high school when they were teenagers. Nearly two decades later, they bumped into each other while wandering along Seattle’s sidewalks.

This encounter marked the start of their relationship. The duo tied the knot on 13 September 2017 in Villa Cimbrone, Ravello, Italy.

Emily Compagno’s net worth

As of 2023, Emily has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Her primary source of income is her career as an attorney and television personality.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Emily Compagno’s husband?’’ Peter and Emily have enjoyed marital bliss for seven years and reside in Seattle, Washington, USA.

