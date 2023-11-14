What does LaVon Lewis do for a living? Everything to know

LaVon Lewis is a renowned American entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and reality TV star. He is the founder and president of Connect Branding and Marketing, an advertising agency based in Atlanta. Throughout, Lewis has worked with high-profile brands such as McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Panasonic, Home Depot and Chevy.

Lewis has published a book titled Today is a Great Day for a WOW Image! His expertise as a professional speaker has been recognized in various publications, TV shows and websites. Before delving into details about LaVon’s career, explore his personal facts here.

LaVon Lewis’ profile summary and bio

Full name LaVon Lewis Nickname LaVon Gender Male Year of birth 1981 Age 42 years old (2023) Birthplace Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Central High School, University of North Alabama Height in feet 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 1 Profession Entrepreneur, speaker, author and reality TV star Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is LaVon Lewis?

LaVon Lewis (aged 42 as of 2023) was born in 1981 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA. However, his exact date of birth remains a mystery. Lewis’ mother, Mattie Rhodes, currently works as an insurance specialist at DCH Regional Medical Centre. He has a younger brother named Quinton Lewis.

Regarding his education, Lewis attended Central High School, where he graduated in 1998. He later proceeded to Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design & Marketing.

LaVon also honed his leadership and problem-solving skills at Dartmouth College. In 2023, he completed an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

LaVon Lewis’ height

Lewis stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). LaVon features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Is LaVon Lewis married?

LaVon met American television personality, model and spokesperson Evelyn Lozada on Peacock’s dating show Queens Court. They became engaged in December 2010 during the show’s finale episode. Nonetheless, the duo announced their split on 20 October 2023.

Does LaVon Lewis have children? Lewis has a son named Jordan (born on 2 March 2010) from his previous relationship. As of 2023, he is 13 years old.

What does LaVon Lewis do?

LaVon started his professional journey as a creative director and brand consultant at The Home Depot in 2012, working with the company’s Diversity and Inclusion division. He continued his career at AT&T, Panasonic North America and IPG, contributing to various projects.

In addition, the businessman has worked extensively on B2B projects, providing consulting and design services for site design, logo design, kiosk design, presentation design and experimental design.

He is a multi-talented professional who has hosted and headlined over 500 conferences, seminars and workshops, making him one of the most in-demand public speakers.

How much is LaVon Lewis’ net worth?

Various sources pen Lewis’ net worth at $1 million as of 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as an entrepreneur, author, professional speaker and reality TV star.

LaVon Lewis is an accomplished businessman who gained notoriety for starring in Queens Court. His successful career as a creative director and author is a testament to his natural talent and hard work.

