Where is Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle today?

If you have watched the popular Netflix reality series Too Hot to Handle, you must have noticed Francesca Farago. The Canadian native quickly became well-known when she appeared in the first season of the reality series. Since then, Francesca has made a name for herself in the entertainment business. Her most recent commitments have furthered her reputation as a rising star.

Francesca Farago at the PLT x Winnie Harlow Event hosted by PrettyLittleThing at La Mesa Lounge and Restaurant. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Francesca Farago is a Canadian reality TV star and social media influencer who has appeared on different Netflix dating shows, including Love is Blind. She rose to fame after participating in the first season of Too Hot to Handle in 2020, where she had a relationship with Harry Jowsey. Her 2023 feature in Perfect Match sealed her fame.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Francesca Farago Gender Female Date of birth 19 November 1993 Age 29 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Vancouver, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark brown Height in centimetres 167 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Father Grant Webb Mother Lucy Farago Relationship status Engaged Fiance Jesse Sullivan Profession Reality TV star, internet influencer, model Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

How old is Francesca Farago?

Francesca Farago (age 29 years as of October 2023) was born in Vancouver, Canada, on 30 November 1993. Her parents are Grant Webb and Lucy Farago. Grant owns a restaurant, while Lucy is an author. Her siblings are Katie and Mason.

After her high school education, she attended Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario.

What does Francesca Farago do for a living?

Besides being a reality TV star, she has a sustainable swimsuit line, Farago the Label, which she manages. According to the company's website, the idea came when she was eight and had issues finding a sustainable and environmentally friendly swimsuit.

Francesca Farago at the premiere of Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 4 at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How did Francesca Farago get famous?

Miss Farago came to the limelight and became a household name when she appeared on the first season of the reality television show Too Hot to Handle. The show earned her over six million Instagram followers during and afterwards.

Francesca Farago's shows

After appearing in the first season of Too Hot to Handle in 2020, she appeared in another reality show, Love is Blind. This adventure further boosted her influence before she was featured in Perfect Match.

The Netflix dating competition show premiered on 14 February 2023, featuring contestants from other Netflix reality shows who pair up and compete in challenges to prove their compatibility.

Francesca Farago's boyfriend

Francesca Farago has had different relationships, especially with those she met in reality television shows. On the list of Francesca Farago's dating history is Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle. He proposed to Farago with a Ring Pop during a virtual reunion for the Netflix series in May 2022.

What happened to Francesca and Harry?

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey parted ways twice after their roles in the reality show. The initial split occurred in 2020, followed by a definitive separation in 2021. Sharing with E! News after they split, Harry had this to say:

I was in an amazing relationship, and it ended. So now I am so serious when it comes to anyone who's allowed my energy or who I'm going to be in service of in the relationship. I am only dating to marry from here on in. So if I'm with someone, that's the person I am going to be with forever.

When she starred in Love is Blind, she dated Damian Powers, though Powers had a girlfriend then. This led to a heated confrontation. They met in another reality television show, Perfect Match, where Farago dated Dom Gabriel and Abbey Humphreys.

Who is Francesca Farago engaged to?

Francesca Farago is engaged to Jesse Sullivan. He is a trans man and popular TikToker with a teen named Arlo. Jesse has disclosed that the three of them see themselves as a family.

Are Francesca and Jesse still together?

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are together as of 17 October 2023.

Jesse Sullivan and Francesca at Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

The reality star shared the outcome of an IVF test they did and how happy they felt. She also celebrated every parent who has undergone the same journey.

What does Francesca Farago identify as?

Farago identifies as pansexual. This means that irrespective of a person's sex or gender identity, she can experience sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction to them.

Francesca Farago's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth is $1 million. She reportedly bought a house that she is renovating with her boyfriend to move into with their cat.

Francesca Farago rose to fame through her reality TV debut as a memorable "villain" on Too Hot to Handle in 2020. Since then, she has explored various entertainment ventures. She has had a fair taste of relationships by dating some men. Francesca is currently engaged to Jesse Sullivan, a popular TikToker, and they consider themselves a family with Jesse's child, Arlo, in the mix.

