Ice Cube's daughter Deja Jackson: Age, career, net worth

Ice Cube's daughter Deja Jackson's age, career, and net worth regularly make news headlines. Deja Jackson is an American celebrity child famous as the daughter of Ice Cube and his wife, Kimberly Woodruff. Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, is an American rapper, actor, producer, and filmmaker. He rose to prominence as a member of the pioneering rap group NWA (Niggaz Wit Attitudes) in the late 1980s.

While Deja's siblings followed their father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, she chose a different path and became a basketball player. Photo: @Jackson's (modified by author)

Deja Jackson has been fortunate to enjoy a relatively private upbringing, unlike her celebrity parents. Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff have worked together to give their children a normal upbringing. Here is what we know about the basketball enthusiast Deja Jackson.

Deja Jackson's profiles and bio

Full name Deja Jackson Gender Female Date of birth February 17, 1994 Age 29 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, California Country United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Aquarius Religion Christian School King Jesuit College Prep High School College Avenu Academy of Beauty and Culture Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 57 kgs Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff Siblings O'Shea, Darrel, Karima, and Shareef Profession Basketball player Famous as Ice Cube's daughter Net worth $1 million to $5 million

Deja Jackson's age

Deja (29 years old in 2023) was born on February 17, 1994, in Chicago, Illinois, to O'Shea Sr. and Kimberly Woodruff. She holds American nationality, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Ice Cube's early life and experiences in Los Angeles influenced much of his music, often addressing the African-American community's social and political issues. Photo: @Jackson's (modified by author)

Deja Jackson's education

Deja attended elementary in her local town in Chicago and later enrolled at King Jesuit College Preparatory High School. She furthered her education at Avenu Culture and Beauty Academy, where she gained expertise in beauty and aesthetics.

What is Deja Jackson's height?

Deja measures 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 57 kg. Likewise, she has black hair and brown eyes.

What happened to Deja Jackson?

Deja has been a basketball enthusiast since her school days. She is currently playing professional basketball and is rumoured to be playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Who is Deja Jackson's father?

Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, is an American rapper, actor, producer, and filmmaker. He was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 15, 1969 and was raised in a working-class family. His mother, Doris Jackson, worked as a hospital clerk, and his father, Hosea Jackson, was a groundskeeper at UCLA.

He later attended George Washington Preparatory High School in Los Angeles. Ice was an avid student who developed an interest in hip-hop during his high school years.

Early interest in music

Ice Cube's early life and experiences in South Central Los Angeles influenced much of his music, often addressing the African-American community's social and political issues. His transition from a member of NWA to a successful solo artist and later into acting and filmmaking reflects the versatility of his career. Below are some of his hit songs:

Ice Cube at the LA Family Housing 2017 Awards at The Lot on April 27, 2017, in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Jerritt Clark

Songs

1992: It Was a Good Day

1993: Check Yo Self

1993: You Know How We Do It

1993: Today Was a Good Day

1994: Bop Gun

1998: We Be Clubbin

2000: Hello with Dr. Dre and MC Ren

2006: Why We Thugs

2006: Go to Church with Snoop Dogg and Lil Jon

Films

Ice Cube has had a successful career as an actor and filmmaker in the film industry. Below are some of his films:

1991: Boyz n the Hood

1995: Friday

1999: Three Kings

2000: Next Friday

2002: Barbershop

2002: Friday After Next

2005: Are We There Yet?

Who is Deja Jackson's mother?

Deja's mother, Kimberly Woodruff, is known for being the wife of O'Shea Jackson, the rapper and actor better known as Ice Cube. Kimberly keeps a low public profile despite her connection to a famous figure.

Kimberly met Ice Cube when she was a college student. They began dating in 1988, engaged in 1991, and tied the knot on April 26, 1992. Marriages rarely last long in glamour, but Ice Cube and Woodruff's relationship is a rare exception.

Ice Cube and his wife during the BIG 3 games at Sprint Center on July 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/BIG3

How many biological kids does Ice Cube have?

Ice Cube has five biological children with his wife, Kimberly Woodruff. Their children are:

O'Shea Jackson Jr

O'Shea Jr (32 years in 2023) was born in Los Angeles on February 24, 1991. He launched his music career under OMG, started acting, and debuted in Straight Outta Compton. He has also featured in Den of Thieves, Ingrid Goes West, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Darrel Jackson

Their second son, Darrel (30 years as of 2023), was born on December 3, 1992. He also pursued a music career and worked for Ice Cube's Lench Mob Records.

Karima Jackson

How old is Karima Jackson? Karima (29 years as of 2023) was born in 1994. She is primarily out of the spotlight.

Deja Jackson

Deja is 29 years old as of 2023 and was born in 1994 in Chicago, Illinois. She is a basketball player.

Shareef Jackson

Shareef (28 years as of 2023) was born in 1995. He is Woodruff's youngest son.

These four children make up Ice Cube's biological family. Deja Jackson and Karima Jackson are the only daughters of Ice Cube.

Ice Cube (L), his wife Kim and son Oshea at the premiere of MGM's "Barbershop 2: Back in Business" at the Chinese Theatre on January 20, 2004, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter

What is Deja Jackson's net worth?

Deja has a net worth estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. She derives her earnings from her successful basketball career. Ice Cube, Deja Jackson's father, has a net worth of $160 million, which he earned through his profession as a musician and actor.

The above is about Ice Cube's daughter Deja Jackson's age, career, and whereabouts. While her siblings have followed their father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, Deja chose a different path. She is a basketball player and has decided to follow her path away from the limelight.

