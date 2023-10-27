Biography of Bradley Beal's wife: Get to know Kamiah Adams Beal

Kamiah Adams Beal has only been Bradley Beal's wife for almost three years. Although most people expect her to be perpetually in his shadows, she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is also famous for going against anyone who makes an enemy of her husband, including his employer, the National Basketball League.

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adam at an NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Kamiah Beal is an American model, actress, entrepreneur, and media personality whose popularity has helped her amass over 800,000 Instagram followers. She has made enough money from several endeavours but still manages to care for her family, including the three children she shares with Bradley.

Bradley Beal's wife's profile summary and bio

Full name Kamiah Adams Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Brussels, Belgium Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Ethnicity Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Karina Adams Father Jeremiah Adams Siblings Kennedy Green and Paige Marital status Married Husband Bradley Beal Children Three School Millikan High School College Cerritos College Profession Média personality, businesswoman, model, actress Social media field Instagram

Background information

Kamiah Adams was born in Brussels, Belgium, on 20 March 1993. She has mixed ethnicity since her father is Latina-African-American while her mother is Belgian. She was raised in Compton, California, alongside two younger sisters, Kennedy Green and Paige.

She had her secondary education at Millikan High School in Long Beach, California, and went to Cerritos College.

Career

Kamiah Adams-Beal is a multi-talented American known for her diverse modelling, acting, media, and entrepreneurship career. In 2015, she ventured into the business world by establishing her lifestyle company, XO by Kamiah, and she continues to manage this enterprise.

She is also known as model Kamiah Adams and has represented renowned brands such as Nike, Sketchers, Adidas, and more, showcasing her versatility in the fashion industry.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Kamiah Adams-Beal at the Dre The Mayor Birthday Celebration event at 101 Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Her foray into acting became evident in season two of the popular reality series Love & Hip Hop, where she portrayed Lil' Fizz's new girlfriend in a supporting role.

Bradley Beal's wife also extends her media presence to a YouTube channel, where she regularly shares vlogs about her life, children, and day-to-day activities.

Who is Kamiah Adams' husband?

Kamiah was initially Bradley Beal's girlfriend before they married. The lovebirds met in 2015 through her then-boyfriend's colleague, John Wall.

However, what is Bradley Beal good at? He is a talented basketball player, and his journey as an NBA star is remarkable. He honed his skills at Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, Missouri, where he showcased his prowess on the court.

His early achievements included representing the US in the 2010 FIBA Under-17 World Championship, where he won the championship and earned the MVP award, thanks to his impressive 18 points per game.

Are Kamiah Adams and Bradley Beal married?

The duo got married in 2020. So far, there has been no news of separation or divorce between them.

Did Bradley Beal get married?

The basketball player proposed to his girlfriend of five years in 2020 during a ride on a Ferris Wheel. The woman took to her social media page to declare how he helped her overcome her fear of heights and how happy she was about becoming his wife.

Bradley and Kamiah's wedding ceremony was supposed to happen in 2020, but the pandemic stopped that from happening. However, they are a couple.

Kamiah Adam's children

The couple have three sons. The first is Bradley II, followed by Braylen and Braxton.

Bradley Beal, Kamiah, and his children at an NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Net worth

Bradley Beal's wife is allegedly valued at around $500,000. She got this from her endeavours as a businesswoman. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Bradley Beal's net worth is $100 million, courtesy of his job as a basketball player.

How much is Bradley Beal's salary?

His most recent five-year contract in 2022 gave him a base salary of $46.7 million, solidifying his status as one of the league's elite players. The deal is worth $251 million.

However, as the 2023 offseason approached, Beal and the Wizards began exploring the possibility of a trade. This eventually led to his move to the Phoenix Suns in June 2023.

Kamiah Adams Beal has been Bradley Beal's wife for about three years. Since then, she has managed her household and several business endeavours simultaneously. She is passionate about her family, and her husband often describes her as his "Ride or Die."

