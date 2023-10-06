Who is Vanity Alpough, Kendrick Perkins' wife? Everything we know about her

The world of active sportspeople, including basketball players, is such that they can only afford dedicating themselves to their craft. This often means that family life has to be relegated in terms of priority, and as such, they need a partner committed to filling that shoe for them. Kendrick Perkins' wife, Vanity Alpough, is a perfect example of that.

Kendrick Perkins and his wife. Photo: Steve Babineau/NBAE (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Vanity Alpough has always been there for Kendrick Perkins, even before he became a professional basketball player. They have been riding together since high school and keep having each others' backs.

Vanity Alpough's profile summary and bio

Full name Vanity Alpough Perkins Nickname Queen Vanity Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Port Arthur, Texas, United States of America Current residence Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Julie Alpough Father Thomas Alpough Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Kendrick Perkins Children 4 College/University Middlesex Community College, University of Boston Profession Entrepreneur, real estate agent

Who is Kendrick Perkins' wife?

She is a businesswoman best known for marrying a celebrity sportsman. She was born on 7 July 1985. Where is Vanity Alpough from? Her birthplace is Port Arthur, Texas, United States of America.

Vanity Alpough's age 38 in 2023. Her parents, Julie and Thomas Alpough, raised her alongside three siblings.

Queen Vanity attended Ozen High School, where she met former NBA superstar Kendrick Perkins. She graduated from Memorial High School in 2003. She reportedly furthered her tertiary education at the Middlesex Community College and the University of Houston.

Kendrick Perkins at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Career

She founded Vanity Forever, an online store specialising in accessories, including ladies' hair. She also works as a real estate agent at the Texas branch of Keller Williams Realty.

Since 2021, she has been running a dating app called WinknLink, establishing herself as a multi-talented entrepreneur.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Vanity Alpough's height is reportedly around 5 feet and four inches. She weighs about 58 kilograms and has dark brown hair and eyes.

Is Kendrick Perkins married?

He has been married for almost one and a half decades. Kendrick married Vanity on 25 July 2009 at Carlton Woods Country Club in Woodland, Texas.

They met in high school and maintained their relationship through the years. Kendrick Perkins' family resides in Texas, USA.

Who is Kendrick Perkins, Vanity Alpough's husband?

Kendrick Perkins is an American former basketball player. He was born in Nederland, Texas. His grandparents raised him after his mother's tragic death and his father's absence. He attended a private Catholic school and developed a passion for sports, including basketball, football, and baseball.

While in the NBA, Perkins played for several teams, most notably the Boston Celtics, where he won an NBA championship in 2008. He was known for his toughness and defensive skills. He also played for Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Does Kendrick Perkins have children?

He has four children. Vanity Alpough, Kendrick Perkins' wife, had their first child on 11 September 2007. Four years later, the couple had their second child. Then, they welcomed a set of twins in October 2016.

Kendrick Perkins eating with his son Kendrick Jr. in the North End in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Darren McCollester/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Does Kendrick Perkins have a son?

He has three sons: Kendrick Jr., Kenxton, and Karter.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Vanity Alpough's height is reportedly around 5 feet and four inches. She weighs about 58 kilograms and has dark brown hair and eyes.

Vanity Alpough's net worth

As published on People Ai's website, the celebrity wife is allegedly worth $515 thousand. She made most of her wealth from her multiple income streams.

How much is Kendrick Perkins worth? He has an estimated net worth of $28 million.

Vanity Alpough's story went from being just a former Boston Celtic centre player's girlfriend to being Kendrick Perkins' wife. The lovebirds have been married for over one decade and continue to wax stronger in their romance.

READ ALSO: Jensen Ackles' wife, Danneel Ackles: Age, family, career, profiles, net worth

As published on Briefly, Jensen Ackles' wife has been in front of the cameras since 1999, first on the runways and later in cinemas. As a model, she was number 62 and 45 in Maxim Magazine's Hot 100 list for 2007 and 2008, respectively.

Before venturing into acting, she collaborated with top brands, including Juicy Jeans. She debuted in a TV commercial and then secured her first acting gig in 2003 on ABC's soap opera One Life to Live as Shannon McBain, a student at Llanview University.

Source: Briefly News