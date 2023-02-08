Who is Aneliz Alvarez Alcala, Pepe Aguilar's wife? Everything to know

Aneliz Alvarez-Alcala is a Mexican-American businesswoman who rose to prominence for being the wife of Pepe Aguilar. Pepe is a renowned singer who has sold over 12 million of his albums worldwide and earned four Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards, and 19 Raw Nuestro Awards. He is also a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The duo's marriage has stood the test for two and a half decades to become admired by many. However, beyond her marriage to Aguilar, there are juicy details to uncover about her.

Aneliz and Pepe have three children, two daughters and a son. Photo: @teamanelizmamager on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aneliz gives good meaning to the famous phrase, "behind every successful man is a woman." Her unwavering support for her husband's musical career is unmatched. Alvarez's biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Aneliz Alvarez Alcala's profile summary and bio

Full name Aneliz Alvarez Alcala Nickname Aneliz Gender Female Date of birth December 8 1960 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 63 years old (2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height 5'7" (1.67m) Weight 55 kg Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Education Christian Oaks High School Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Pepe Aguilar Children Aneliz Aguilar, Leonardo Antonio Aguilar Alvarez and Angela Aguilar Famous for Being Pepe Aguilar's wife Profession Businesswoman Net worth $600,000 Instagram @anelizzilena Twitter @aneliz_aguilar

Aneliz Alvarez-Alcala’s age

Pepe and Alvarez tied the knot on October 11, 1997, in a private wedding. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Pepe Aguilar's wife was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, on December 8 1960. As of 2023, she is 63 years old. Alvarez's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Education

Alcala attended Christin Oaks High School, where she was active in sports from a young age. She participated in diving, scuba, boxing and gymnastics. Aneliz captained her diving team in her first year and graduated with a diving championship at the CIF.

Does Pepe Aguilar have a wife?

After two years of dating, Pepe and Alvarez tied the knot on October 11, 1997, in a private wedding with a few friends and family present. The couple has been married for some time now and seems happy and in love.

How did Pepe Aguilar meet his wife?

According to various sources, Pepe and his wife, Aneliz Alvarez Alcala, met when Alcala appeared in a music video by Pepe's older brother, Antonio Aguilar Jr.

Children

Angela Aguilar and Leonardo Aguilar follow in their father's footsteps by pursuing careers in music. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Aneliz and Pepe have three children, two daughters and a son. Aneliz Aguilar, their eldest child, was born on April 7 1998. She is a renowned Instagram sensation and entrepreneur who has created a profound online presence and is achieving success in the fashion world. The couple's second child, Leonardo Aguilar, was born two years later, on August 15, 2000. Then, on October 8 2003, the pair welcomed their third child, Angela Aguilar.

Angela and Leonardo follow in their father's footsteps by pursuing musical careers. Angela made her musical debut when she was nine years old and has been nominated for a Grammy and two Latin Grammys.

Career

In 2009, Alcala established a clothing line together with her husband. She also carries out all the family business and organises press conferences for the Aguilar dynasty.

Aneliz Alvarez Alcala’s net worth

As of 2023, Pepe's wife has an estimated net worth of $600,000. On the other hand, Pepe Aguilar is estimated to have $10 million worth of fortune. He has amassed this bulk of wealth from his successful musical career.

Who was Pepe Aguilar's first wife?

Pepe Aguilar's first wife, Carmen Trevino, lives a quiet and private life away from the limelight. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Pepe Aguilar's first wife was Carmen Trevino, a famous Mexican singer. The duo met in the early 1990s when Pepe was 22 years old on the set of Footloose. After a few months of dating, they married in a colourful wedding in 1990. Three years after their marriage, Pepe and Trevino welcomed a son, Jose Emiliano Aguilar, in 1993.

Unfortunately, the former couple decided to separate and eventually divorced, citing irreconcilable differences. Currently, Pepe Aguilar's first wife, Carmen Trevino, lives a quiet and private life away from the limelight.

Aneliz Alvarez Alcala has always been by her husband's side, providing proverbial support for the successful artist and businessman. They have a fantastic relationship and support one another in various endeavours. On the other hand, their children are creating a good path for themselves as some have ventured into the entertainment industry.

