Is Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, dating anyone today?

There have been inquiries into what Vanessa Bryant's dating life looks like since the demise of her husband. She has reportedly continued to cherish the memories she shared with the late Kobe Bryant while supporting the children they had. At the same time, she preserves the legacy they have built over time.

Vanessa Bryant at a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theater. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant is more popularly known as the wife of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, but she has made a name for herself in the model and fashion industry. She is also a renowned philanthropist in charge of multiple organisations seeking to give back to the less privileged. But what is Vanessa Bryant's new relationship like now?

Vanessa Bryant's profile summary and bio

Full name Vanessa Marie Bryant Nickname Ness Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5 Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sofia Laine Siblings Sophie Laine Ex-husband Kobe Bryant Children 4 (1 is late) School Marina High School Profession Media personality, model, philanthropist Net worth $600 million Social media field Instagram

Background information

The model was born on 5 May 1982 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is multiracial by ethnicity. Her parents divorced when she was a toddler, and her mother remarried Stephen Laine.

Vanessa has an older sister, Sophie, who was raised in her step-grandfather's residence in Huntington Beach, California. She attended Marina High School but finished her education as a home-schooled teenager. This was because of her romantic relationship with the already famous Kobe Bryant.

Who is Vanessa Bryant in a relationship with?

Only one Vanessa Bryant bf is known to date: the late Kobe Bryant. The duo met when Ness was a 17-year-old high schooler. At that time, she and her friend were doing well as backup dancers and music video extras through a link-up with a music video director.

Vanessa Bryant at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

It was in this line of career that she met Kobe Bryant. He was juggling a successful basketball career with a not-so-successful rap music career. They got engaged six months after meeting and said their vows in 2001 in a private wedding before a dozen guests.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's marriage had its share of highs and lows. Their commitment and competitiveness in striving for success played a significant role in holding their marriage intact.

However, a challenge they faced was Kobe's sexual misconduct allegations. Ness stood by him during that challenging period. After overcoming the phase, her late husband appreciated the model's support and gifted her an expensive diamond ring.

What happened to Kobe Bryant?

Ness was hit with devastating news in 2020 when her husband and child were involved in a fatal chopper crash. The duo were supposed to attend a basketball event but never made it there.

Who is Vanessa Bryant married to now?

It is still being determined who the late basketball legend's wife is married to. But then, there have been allegations concerning whether Vanessa Bryant has a new boyfriend. However, for now, she mainly focuses on growing her husband's legacies and businesses.

How many babies does Vanessa Bryant have?

Ness shares four daughters with her late husband, Kobe. Their first daughter, Natalia, was born in 2003. The couple miscarried a baby in 2005 due to an ectopic pregnancy but had their second daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore, in 2006.

L-R: Vanessa Laine Bryant, late Kobe, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant at the premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle In Time at El Capitan Theater. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

They welcomed their third and fourth daughters, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

How much is Vanessa Bryant worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ness is worth $600 million. She generated this from multiple income streams. She oversees Granity Studios, a multimedia production company that her late husband started in 2013.

When her husband and second-oldest daughter Gianna died, she sued Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy and negligence related to pictures taken of the crash and subsequently distributed. Two years later, in 2022, she got $16 million in damages for the suit.

Vanessa Bryant's dating history is mostly about her romantic and marital life with her late husband, Kobe. The lovebirds fell in love and were married for about two decades until death tore them apart.

