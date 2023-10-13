Global site navigation

Is Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, dating anyone today?
Celebrity biographies

Is Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, dating anyone today?

by  Favour Adeaga

There have been inquiries into what Vanessa Bryant's dating life looks like since the demise of her husband. She has reportedly continued to cherish the memories she shared with the late Kobe Bryant while supporting the children they had. At the same time, she preserves the legacy they have built over time.

How much is Vanessa Bryant worth in 2023?
Vanessa Bryant at a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theater. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant is more popularly known as the wife of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, but she has made a name for herself in the model and fashion industry. She is also a renowned philanthropist in charge of multiple organisations seeking to give back to the less privileged. But what is Vanessa Bryant's new relationship like now?

Vanessa Bryant's profile summary and bio

Full nameVanessa Marie Bryant
NicknameNess
GenderFemale
Date of birth5 May 1982
Age41 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, United States of America
Current residenceUnited States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMultiracial
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'5
Height in centimetres165
Weight in pounds121
Weight in kilograms55
Body measurements in inches34-26-35
Body measurements in centimetres86-66-89
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherSofia Laine
SiblingsSophie Laine
Ex-husbandKobe Bryant
Children4 (1 is late)
SchoolMarina High School
ProfessionMedia personality, model, philanthropist
Net worth$600 million
Social media fieldInstagram

Background information

The model was born on 5 May 1982 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is multiracial by ethnicity. Her parents divorced when she was a toddler, and her mother remarried Stephen Laine.

Vanessa has an older sister, Sophie, who was raised in her step-grandfather's residence in Huntington Beach, California. She attended Marina High School but finished her education as a home-schooled teenager. This was because of her romantic relationship with the already famous Kobe Bryant.

Who is Vanessa Bryant in a relationship with?

Only one Vanessa Bryant bf is known to date: the late Kobe Bryant. The duo met when Ness was a 17-year-old high schooler. At that time, she and her friend were doing well as backup dancers and music video extras through a link-up with a music video director.

How many babies does Vanessa Bryant have?
Vanessa Bryant at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images

It was in this line of career that she met Kobe Bryant. He was juggling a successful basketball career with a not-so-successful rap music career. They got engaged six months after meeting and said their vows in 2001 in a private wedding before a dozen guests.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's marriage had its share of highs and lows. Their commitment and competitiveness in striving for success played a significant role in holding their marriage intact.

However, a challenge they faced was Kobe's sexual misconduct allegations. Ness stood by him during that challenging period. After overcoming the phase, her late husband appreciated the model's support and gifted her an expensive diamond ring.

What happened to Kobe Bryant?

Ness was hit with devastating news in 2020 when her husband and child were involved in a fatal chopper crash. The duo were supposed to attend a basketball event but never made it there.

Who is Vanessa Bryant married to now?

It is still being determined who the late basketball legend's wife is married to. But then, there have been allegations concerning whether Vanessa Bryant has a new boyfriend. However, for now, she mainly focuses on growing her husband's legacies and businesses.

How many babies does Vanessa Bryant have?

Ness shares four daughters with her late husband, Kobe. Their first daughter, Natalia, was born in 2003. The couple miscarried a baby in 2005 due to an ectopic pregnancy but had their second daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore, in 2006.

How many babies does Vanessa Bryant have?
L-R: Vanessa Laine Bryant, late Kobe, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant at the premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle In Time at El Capitan Theater. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images

They welcomed their third and fourth daughters, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

How much is Vanessa Bryant worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ness is worth $600 million. She generated this from multiple income streams. She oversees Granity Studios, a multimedia production company that her late husband started in 2013.

When her husband and second-oldest daughter Gianna died, she sued Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy and negligence related to pictures taken of the crash and subsequently distributed. Two years later, in 2022, she got $16 million in damages for the suit.

Vanessa Bryant's dating history is mostly about her romantic and marital life with her late husband, Kobe. The lovebirds fell in love and were married for about two decades until death tore them apart.

