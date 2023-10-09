Chris Webber's wife, Erika Dates: All about the well-known social worker

Erika Dates is famously known as the wife of 5-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber. Her husband is a retired American professional basketball player, analyst and producer. The former Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings player is one of the best in the game from the 90s. With this fame, fans are curious to know more about the superstar's wife, who has stood with him through thick and thin.

Erika and Chris at the 10th Annual Kenny The Jet Smith NBA All-Star Bash, hosted by Mary J. Blige in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage (modified by author)

Who is Chris Webber married to now? Erika Dates is his current wife, a social worker, social entrepreneur, and activist. She came to the spotlight after her union with the former NBA player. However, she is thriving in her career, which helps and trains girls and women to actualise their dreams.

Erika Dates' profile and bio summary

Full name Erika Dates Gender Female Date of birth 30 January 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 164 Weigh in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Body measurement in inches 34-26- 35 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Husband Chris Webber Profession Social worker University Morgan State University Net worth $1.5 million

How old is Erika Dates?

Erika's age is 51 in 2023. She was born on 30 January 1972 under the Aquarius Zodiac sign. She attended a high school in her hometown but graduated from Morgan State University.

The wife of the NBA analyst was born in the United States of America. She holds the American nationality, and her ethnicity is African-American. There is no information on the names of Erika Dates' parents or family members.

Career

Chris Webber's wife is a social worker. In September 2003, she collaborated with LaKeacha Jett to establish a non-profit organisation named The Social Butterflies.

Chris Webber at the Kenny Smith 8th Annual All-Star Bash in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The organisation aims to alleviate poverty for girls and women in low-income families. They train these women in their diverse skills and aspirations. The company also gives career tips, encouragement, and opportunities to them.

Aside from her work, Erika loves cooking. She displays her culinary skills with pictures of her cuisines on her Instagram account @mrserikawebber.

Who is Erika married to?

Erika's husband is Chris Webber, one of the most accomplished and influential players in the sport's history. His career spanned 15 seasons in the NBA, and he has a legacy beyond the court.

Chris started playing basketball early and showed exceptional talent and potential. He attended Detroit Country Day School, where he led his team to three state championships and earned national recognition as the best high school player in the country.

Webber was named Mr. Basketball USA in 1991 and was selected as the National High School Player of the Year by Parade, USA Today, and Naismith. He is also prominent in the media landscape as a broadcaster and analyst. He worked for networks and platforms like TNT as a colour commentator for NBA games.

How old is Chris Webber?

Mayce Edward Christopher Webber III is 50 years old in 2023. He was born on 1 March 1973 in Detroit, Michigan, United States.

When did Chris Webber get married?

He married Erika on 6 September 2009 in Atlanta, though they first met in 2007. On 4 June 2017, the couple welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, after about seven years of waiting. When he shared his bundle of joy on his Instagram handle, Chris' wife wrote:

Grateful... 7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when "they" tell you it's impossible... All in his time. Thank you to all of our family and friends and even strangers who shared our journey and kept us encouraged.

Erika Dates' children are Macyce Christopher and Elle Marie.

NBA Legend Chris Webber posed for a photo during the T-Mobile Magenta Carpet event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Terrence Vaccaro/NBAE

Was Chris Webber married to Tyra Banks?

No, Chris did not marry Tyra despite dating for three years. The former model romanticised with the NBA star in 2001 before they broke up in 2004.

Besides her, Chris had a relationship with other women like Nia Ling, Ananda Lewis, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Erika Dates' height

The ex-Washington Bullets player's wife stands 5 feet and 4 inches or approximately 164 centimetres. She also weighs 54 kilograms and 119 pounds. Her dark brown eyes and black hair also complement her beauty.

Erika Dates' net worth

According to the Playersaga's website, she has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Erika reportedly receives an annual salary of $65,000 from her organisation. How much is Chris Webber worth? His estimated net worth is $70 million.

Erika Dates is famous as the wife of one of the greatest NBA players ever. Despite this, her work as a philanthropist and social activist who helps young women from relatively poor communities makes her stand out.

