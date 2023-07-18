Age, career, profiles and net worth of Anna Axster, Ryan Bingham's ex-wife

The American filmmaker and movie director Anna Axster is popular for movies such as A Country Called Home, Sweet Sting, and Souvenir. She has become an item of discussion in the media space not because of her work or career but due to her divorce from her husband. Anna and her husband, Ryan Bingham, decided to call it quits in 2021 and dissolve their marriage, which has lasted for more than a decade.

Director/co-writer Anna Axster attended the World Premiere of A Country Called Home at Regal Cinemas LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Todd Williamson/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Ryan Bingham's ex-wife enjoys a private lifestyle while staying away from the mainstream media and avoiding controversies. Her unsurprisingly scanty information about her lifestyle and background remains shrouded on the internet. Her interest in the entertainment industry has helped her achieve a lot.

Anna Axster's profile summary and bio

Full name Anna Axster Gender Female Date of birth 1983 Age 40 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Santa Monica, California Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blond Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kilogram 62 Weight in pounds 137 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Ryan Bingham Children 3 Profession Movie producer, director Net worth $18 million

Background information

The movie director was born in the United States of America in early 1983 to Caucasian parents with the family name Axster. Anna Axster's age as of 2023 is 40 years.

Aside from the filmmaker's maiden name, little is known about her childhood. She had higher education at the London Film School, where she acquired a Master of Arts degree in filmmaking. She also obtained an Audio and Visual Production degree from London Metropolitan University.

Career

Anna Axster's career spans filmmaking, writing, music video directing, and movie directing.

Anna began her career as a writer and director when she made the short film Souvenir. After getting to know Ryan, she started directing his music videos.

The first music videos she directed were Southside of Heaven and Bread and Water, which debuted in 2007. She also directed many of Ryan Bingham's music videos before they married.

Ryan Bingham and director/o-writer Anna Axster at the Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live. Photo: Todd Williamson/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Axster marked the beginning of her career as a producer and etched her name in the league of producers with her solo-written movie, A Country Called Home, released in 2015. She is also the executive producer of Ryan Bingham Live, recorded at Whitewater Amphitheatre on 6 August 2016.

Apart from producing and directing, she has excelled as a businesswoman and entrepreneur. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she is a co-founder of Lodestar Spirits. She was the Chief Executive and Talent Manager of Axster Co.

Anna Axster and Ryan Bingham had a record label named Bingham and Axster Records.

Marriage to Ryan Bingham

Anna Axster's spouse was Ryan Bingham, an American singer, songwriter and actor whose popularity skyrocketed after appearing in the Yellowstone drama series. The lovebirds met around 2006 when Ryan's songs got Anna captivated, and she wanted to use them in a film she was working on.

The two met and started working together, and their work relationship transformed into a romance in no distant time. Fast forward to 2009, the once-love birds decided to walk down the aisle and start a life together, giving each other the most significant support.

Does Ryan Bingham have children?

Their union was blessed with three children. Though Anna Axster's children's names are not known, they share Axster as their middle name.

What happened to Ryan Bingham's marriage?

After 12 years of marriage, in June 2021, the news of Ryan Bingham and Anna Axster's divorce hit their fans. Details of their divorce have yet to be made public. In September of the same year, the couple reportedly sold their Topanga Canyon home for $2.45 million, though they bought it for $1.36 million in 2013.

Musician Ryan Bingham and his wife Anna Axster arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Does Ryan Bingham have a wife?

After Bingham divorced Axster in 2021, he got into a relationship with Hassie, a co-star at Yellowstone. There is no news that he has remarried yet.

What happened to Ryan Bingham's parents?

Ryan Bingham had a side to grief. His parents died in awkward circumstances, with his mother drinking herself to death and his father committing suicide.

How much is Anna Axster worth?

Film director and producer Anna Axster's net worth is allegedly $15 million. She has had a reasonably successful career in the entertainment industry and as an entrepreneur.

Anna Axster is an American film director, movie producer, and entrepreneur. After her recent divorce, Anna enjoys her life and family matters away from the media, making it challenging to know the details of her family life.

READ ALSO: Meet Kristi Branim Fox: everything to know about Megan Fox's sister

As published on Briefly.co.za, Kristi Branim Fox is the older sister of famous American model and actress Megan Fox, who is setting the internet abuzz with her recent relationship saga.

Kristi Branim Fox is a high school education counsellor who has worked with several schools in America. She has over 15 years of experience in her career and is known as one of the best in her field.

Source: Briefly News