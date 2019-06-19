55 lucrative business ideas for women entrepreneurs in 2023

The South African economy is among the most vibrant in Africa, making it ideal for business startups. There are numerous government-sponsored and private funds that seek to enhance the creation and growth of businesses by various groups, including youth and women. What are the most lucrative business ideas for women in the country today?

An illustration of 'growing your money'. Photo: pixabay.com, @nattanan23

Source: UGC

Most successful businesses fill a gap in the market or provide existing services and goods at better terms, such as prices, delivery, and aftermarket service. With the massive growth of online technology, the potential businesses a woman can venture into keep growing.

Business ideas for women in South Africa

Do you aspire to become a businesswoman in South Africa but need to figure out what venture to start? Here are some of the top options to consider.

1. Bakery business

This is one of the most lucrative home business ideas for women to try out, especially if one is already good at baking. If not, you can still learn how to do it on the internet. Additionally, one can easily run this venture from the comfort of their home.

2. Candy making

Candy making and selling is a multi-billion-dollar industry, and there's no better time to invest in this lucrative and rewarding business. You only require a few electronic appliances, ingredients, and a little space, and you are good to start.

3. Home-based catering

If you have a knack for cooking, you can create a decent home-based catering business. As the business grows, you may have to employ a few people for assistance.

4. Selling fruit smoothies

Assorted fruit smoothies. Photo: pixabay.com, @silviarita

Source: UGC

Just like running a bakery business at home, you could equally make smoothies while at home and sell them at a profit. To diversify your venture, consider offering delivery services.

5. Culinary training

You could make money by training people if you are good at cooking. This is another idea that perfectly suits stay-at-home mums. One can also conduct such training via the internet, making it possible to have clients in places outside your locality.

6. Poultry keeping

Poultry keeping is one of the most profitable farm-related businesses today. It does not necessarily require any qualification, just some basic knowledge. All you require is ample space in your home where you will rear the poultry, and when they're mature, you could sell them at a profit.

7. Beekeeping

Are you located in the areas that have the potential to support beekeeping in South Africa? Try out beekeeping and earn yourself some good money. All it takes is conducting an extensive background check on the venture's viability in the area where you are situated.

8. Daycare business

Turning your home into a daycare is a lucrative business idea for a stay-at-home mum. The venture does not require special expertise, just a liking for children. You could charge per hour, day, or week.

9. Home tutoring

Are you a stay-at-home mum with a successful educational background? If so, you could turn your academic qualifications into a lucrative business venture. Consider offering tutoring services to people in your locality or even in other countries via the internet.

10. Online bookshop

You can easily start an online bookshop right in your house. You could sell books, stationery, bookmarks, and even e-books. If the capital allows, you can set up a brick-and-mortar bookshop in a busy area of a town near you.

11. Tailoring

If you are good at conceptualizing designs and bringing them to life, you could tap into the numerous opportunities the fashion industry has created. Creativity and consistency are key in this venture.

12. Car wash

A carwash. Photo: pixabay.com, @HutchRock

Source: UGC

The number of cars on South African roads has been increasing steadily over the years. Most car owners are too busy with their daily schedules, so there is high demand for car wash services. To start the business, you just need a spacious yard that can fit several cars, access to a water source, and a car washing machine.

13. Card-making

People send cards for numerous occasions, starting with birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, examinations, childbirths, and many more. If you have a knack for creative design, you can start a card-making business.

14. Doll making

Dolls have always been in demand, especially in families with small children. Interestingly, they are quite easy to make, using some easily available materials. You can start small and then expand your business as the sales grow. Consider doing deliveries within your locality to increase sales.

15. Jewelry business

The jewellery industry is quite diverse. For example, you could buy silver and gold jewellery in bulk and sell them at a profit, either online or from a physical shop. You could also make and sell beaded jewellery if you have the necessary knowledge and skills.

16. Bag making

Bags have wide-ranging uses in our day-to-day lives. The secret to running a successful bag-making venture is ensuring that you make quality and unique products, and within no time, you will establish your brand.

17. Hat making

Hats are usually in South African cities and rural areas in and around the coastlines. Foreigners, as well as locals, purchase hats for the beach, for daily wear, and to complement various traditional looks. If you have a great sense of fashion, you can venture into this fashion business.

18. Native shoemaking

The Zulu, Swazi, Xhosa, and Ndebele all had native footwear that was part of their culture. The demand for these shoes will always be there as people seek to have a fashion piece that reminds them of their roots and upbringing. You could procure the required pieces of equipment and, with the right training, make these native shoes and sell them for a profit.

19. Crotchet knitting

This is one of the most lucrative fashion-related business opportunities, especially since the demand for crotchet pieces keeps on growing each year. You could make good use of your ability to knit to earn a fortune.

20. Web design

If you have the basic knowledge of HTML coding, the use of themes and templates, and basic web design skills, you could easily make money out of designing websites. Almost every reputable business out there needs a web presence nowadays, and what better way to do this than by having a website?

21. Graphic design

A graphic designer's workspace. Photo: pixabay.com, @ptra

Source: UGC

If you are good at graphic design, you could implement your knowledge and earn from it. You can make flyers, posters, business cards, and many other graphic elements and charge hourly or by piece rate.

22. Delivery business

There is an increase in the rate at which people buy goods online. You could make good out of the opportunity that exists between the buyer and the seller by providing delivery services at a fee. With the huge number of online business transactions, you can easily make a fortune out of this.

23. Matchmaking business

Are you naturally good at connecting people who have similar interests and characters and who might be good matches? Why not try an online matchmaking business? All you need is a functional website with features designed to enhance usability and privacy.

24. Travel agency

If you love travelling, you could turn it into a lucrative business. You could become a travel agent who helps travellers make their bookings, choose hotels, find places of interest, and numerous other activities related to travelling.

25. Content writing

With the increase in the number of websites, there is a constant demand for written content. You could make good use of your creativity to come up with content for websites and earn from it. This is one of the most profitable business ideas for women at home.

26. Content editing

Besides freelance content creation, one could also work as an editor. This entails going through other people's work to make sure it meets the required grammar, length, formatting, and other standards.

27. Affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is a process where publishers earn a commission by promoting a product or service made by another retailer or advertiser.

28. Blogging

If you have a particular interest, skill, knowledge, or exposure to something, you can make money out of it by creating a personal blog on which you tackle issues related to the item/activity of interest. A blog makes money through affiliate marketing, advertising, and sponsorships, making it one of the most diverse small business ideas for women.

29. E-book writing

If you are gifted with creative writing, you could make a fortune out of writing and selling e-books. There are numerous online platforms that make it possible to reach a huge audience for your creative work.

30. Translation

Translated text. Photo: pexels.com, @Brett Jordan

Source: UGC

If you are conversant with more than one language, you can make some money out of translating texts, audio files, and other types of content from one language to another. The demand for multilingual people has recently increased.

You can start looking for clients on freelance websites such as Flexjobs and Upwork and then slowly build your portfolio.

31. Landscape design

Landscape design is the arranging and modifying of features in a landscape, urban area, or garden. It involves the planning, designing, and managing of open spaces to create aesthetic environments.

32. Interior decoration

This is one of the businesses that are relatively easy to start and run. All you need to have is a good fashion sense. You can browse the internet for timeless, modern, or other forms of decorations to spice up living rooms, bedrooms, and other interior spaces.

33. Forex trading

Forex trading is one of the most profitable online ventures. However, you will need to undergo training first through a coach or self-training to make it in forex trading. Once you learn the ins and outs, forex trading is arguably one of the most lucrative businesses.

Forex brokers do not only train you but also give you access to forex markets through their accounts. This is an excellent place to make money, but you should also be aware of the risks that may include losing your investment due to seemingly small mistakes.

34. Crop farming

The most crucial step for people considering crop farming is acquiring a good piece of fertile land. A considerable number of potentially profitable cash crops can be planted and nurtured for a steady flow of income.

Some of the cash crops you could plant include a wide range of vegetables, fruits, and legumes.

35. Greenhouse farming

Greenhouse farming is among the best ventures to try if you have sufficient starting capital. You can grow vegetables, fruits, or any other thing you deem fit for the market. Unfortunately, due to the significant capital outlay required, greenhouse farming is one of the least implemented business opportunities in South Africa.

36. Senior citizen assistance

Senior citizen assistance is one of the best business opportunities in South Africa. There are several ways you can set up the business. For example, you can help senior citizens run errands, take them to social functions, and even help them around the house.

37. Life coaching

A life coach is someone who counsels and encourages clients through personal or career challenges. They guide clients to reach their ultimate goals. If this sounds like you, consider offering the service for a fee.

38. Water bottling

Water bottles. Photo: pixabay.com, @Hans

Source: UGC

The demand for bottled water continues to rise as major cities in South Africa continue to grapple with the problem of clean water shortage. If you can bottle clean water, then there are opportunities in numerous towns and cities across the country.

39. Waste management

Waste management is another venture which can be quite profitable and has significant potential aligned with the modern-day pollution reduction agenda. The business's potential lies in the general lack of awareness among South Africans regarding proper waste disposal and management.

40. Dropshipping

Drop shipping is an innovative e-commerce business model in which the seller does not have to manage any physical products. All they have to do is set up an online store and partner with various suppliers who are ready to store, package, and ship orders to clients.

41. Photography

Photography is one of the most captivating business opportunities in South Africa. The profession suits individuals who love documenting special moments. While there's stiff competition in the sector, specializing in a niche can win you many clients.

For instance, you can choose to focus on pet photography and avoid crowded niches such as wedding photography.

42. Restaurant business

There are plenty of eateries, but this does not mean one cannot start their own restaurant in South Africa today. These days, a considerable number of people are too busy to cook at home, so they very often visit eateries. This especially applies to the students and workers, which is why setting up your restaurant near a school or busy workplace is a great idea.

43. Dry cleaning business

This is among the most interesting business ideas in South Africa. With people becoming more and more focused on their jobs, the time to perform certain household chores, such as laundry, keeps diminishing. As a result, the dry-cleaning business has become quite profitable.

44. Makeup artistry

The makeup industry has been growing quite significantly over the last decade or two. You could tap into that opportunity, especially if you are good at doing makeup. You can offer the service to people with events such as birthdays and weddings.

45. Selling skin care products

This is another lucrative venture one can consider. The only downside is that it requires a huge capital outlay to start. The business involves selling skin care products, either online or from a physical location.

46. Toy store

The demand for toys in South Africa is quite large and consistent. You can link up with importers and ship in assorted toys on a large scale. You can then resell them to retail stores or sell them directly via e-commerce sites.

47. Selling smartphone accessories

Earphones for a smartphone. Photo: pixabay.com, @472301

Source: UGC

The sale of mobile phone accessories is a very profitable business in South Africa today. The number of mobile phone users in South Africa is projected to grow significantly over the coming years. There are chances that the new mobile phone owners will need various accessories every now and then.

48. Hair and nail salon

If you are good at styling hair and nails, you can open a salon dealing with beauty products and services related to the two.

49. Call centre/agency

The call centre business has become quite popular nowadays. There are lots of people who need assistance, guidance, advice, or want to complain about services or products. You can set up a call centre or agency and work for large companies through contracts.

50. T-shirt printing

If you have an eye and mind for great designs, you can start a t-shirt printing business. Some of the most common methods include screen printing and heat pressing. You can set up your business online or even work with institutions.

51. Cleaning business

Cleaning services can range from small-scale to large-scale for corporate clients. The upside to this business is the sheer number of people who want a clean environment to live and work in. You can offer cleaning services for clothes, carpets, sofas, toilets, walls, and many other things.

52. Pet care

Do you love animals? If so, then a pet daycare or grooming business might be the right business for you. While the pet care business sector was not considered very promising several years ago, the sector has drastically changed. Still, the sector represents one of the top untapped business ideas in South Africa.

53. Virtual assistant

A virtual assistant is a self-employed person who provides administrative services to another individual or company from a remote location. If you are looking for an online job that lets you earn from your skills while giving you the freedom of working from home, then being a VA (Virtual Assistant) should be among your considerations.

54. Podcasting

Podcasts have gradually been getting more traction over the last few years. The number of people who listen to podcasts has risen significantly in the last two decades. If you can engage people on a particular line of conversation, why not give this business a try?

55. YouTube channel

YouTube open on a laptop. Photo: pixabay.com, @TymonOziemblewski

Source: UGC

Starting a YouTube channel is a great way to make money while sleeping. If you are a good content creator who can keep audiences engaged, you should create a YouTube channel. You'd need to identify a niche to focus on and figure out what your target audience constantly searches for on YouTube.

How to start your own business

The business startup process varies from one idea to another. Some of the general steps include conducting market research, writing a business plan, funding, choosing a business structure and name, registering the business, and getting tax IDs.

Which business is the best for ladies at home?

These include all businesses that can be conducted online. They include product sales, podcasting, blogging, forex trading, and web design.

What are the most successful small businesses to start?

This largely depends on numerous factors, such as one's location, target market, marketing techniques, and competition, among others. Some popular ventures that easily succeed include bakeries, affiliate marketing, and content writing.

What business can I start fast?

This would be one that does not require numerous registration processes and probably one that can be conducted on an online platform. Prime examples include starting a YouTube channel, podcasting, virtual assistance, and blogging.

Which is the most popular online business?

This varies from region to region. Still, some of the most popular ones include forex trading, affiliate marketing, and drop shipping.

Can I do forex trading in South Africa?

Yes, you can trade through various accredited forex brokers.

Which are some simple media-related businesses one can start?

A podcast microphone. Photo: pixabay.com, @StockSnap

Source: UGC

Some of the most popular ones include starting a podcast or a web show.

How much money do I need to start a business in South Africa?

The amount depends on the business in question. It ranges from no amount for free ventures such as a YouTube channel to millions of rands for expensive startups such as full-fledged toy stores.

There are numerous business ideas for women in South Africa today. These ventures vary in startup requirements, competition levels, and potential returns, amongst many other attributes. Still, all of them are potentially profitable if approached correctly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: High demand products in South Africa to consider business opportunities 2023

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the highest-demand products in South Africa. Before getting into any income-generating venture, one of the critical aspects to consider is a gap in the market. The gap will determine the possibility of your business succeeding.

Your ability to meet the demand in the market will equally dictate the viability of your business. Which are the most in-demand products today?

Source: Briefly News