Who is India Love? Age, boyfriend, family, height, songs, profiles, net worth

What is India Love famous for? There is more than meets the eye when it comes to this entertainment powerhouse. India Love is a gorgeous TV star, musician and social media influencer. Like most people, the timeless beauty struggled with her self-confidence and appearance due to dealing with brutal high school bullies. However, she overcame her adversity with a few coping mechanisms. Who is India Love? Keep reading to find out!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

India Westbrooks at the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: UGC

The 26-year-old has a lot of conspiracies surrounding her dating life. She has had a significant rise in fame with the help of the Black Eyed Peas lead singer Will.I.am, who saw great potential in her and decided to mentor her. Did India Love have a baby? What are her physical stats? Read on!

India Love's profiles and bio

Full Name India Love Westbrooks Nickname India Love Age 26 years old as of 2022 Date of Birth February 3, 1996 Birth Place Compton, California, United States Horoscope Aquarius Height 160 cms Weight 56 kgs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Occupation Reality TV Star, Model, and Internet Personality Net worth 1.2 million dollars Nationality American Parents Warren Westbrook (Father), Candy Westbrook (mother) Siblings Blake, Pop, Brooke, Bree, Crystal and Morgan

Early life and education

Love was born on February 3 1996; this makes India Love's age, as of 2022, 26 years old. She was born to Warren and Candy Westbrook. The beauty comes from a big family with six siblings; she has two brothers, Blake and Pop, and four sisters, Brooke, Bree, Crystal and Morgan.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The model was born in California in the United States of America in a city called Compton. She attended Santiago high school and later went off to college.

How does India Love make her money?

India's walk of fame began on social media. She was hardly a teen when starting on Tumblr. After loving the outcome, Love went on and opened accounts on both Instagram and Vine.

Instagram worked out well for the model; she managed to gather a following of 3.2 million by 2017. At present, her following is at 5.2 million. While starting her online career, her work on Vine also gave her a lot of popularity.

What are the Westbrooks famous for?

BET Networks then approached India, as they had seen the potential of a reality show based on the Westbrook sisters. Love was not convinced by BET Networks' proposal to start a reality TV show calledThe Westbrooks, but her sisters saw this as a great opportunity and convinced her to take the deal.

Kendall Jenner

Love is often compared to Kendall Jenner, a fashion model and TV personality, for having a striking resemblance to her. She is confident that their show is better than the Kardashians' reality show, but unfortunately, their show did not live up to the hype.

Morgan, Crystal, India, Bree and Brooke Westbrooks attend the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 9, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: UGC

Musical career

India is also a musician; her career was nurtured by the Black Eyed Peas lead Will.I.am, who saw great potential in the young model after being involved in the Boys and Girls music video. He approached her and asked her to be a brand ambassador for Apple headphones.

Will took India under his wings and trained her to get the best out of her voice. He elevated her so much that she was opening their shows while on tour. Soon after, she launched her career in music, and some of the most popular of India Love's songs are as follows:

Loco

Talk Yo Sh*t

Pretty feat. Will. I.am

What is India Love's net worth?

The young lady has generated a sizeable amount of money from her reality show, The Westbrooks. Love has an estimated net worth of 1.2 million dollars.

Personal life

Growing up, India experienced a lot of bullying, even after getting famous on social media. Getting tattoos was the best way she knew how to deal with the hate. The tattoos became a crutch for her, and India learned to express rejection by getting even more tattoos. Eventually, Love found a way to cope with the hate and overcame the tattoos phase, but now she has twenty-seven tattoos.

Furthermore, the bullying made her a big believer in self-love, which inspired her single talk ya sh*t. She wanted people to enjoy her music and learn something inspirational from it.

India Love and Crystal Westbrooks attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: UGC

Physical Stats

Famous for her hot pics worldwide, her physique is one to look out for. India Love's height is 160 cm tall with a weight of 56 kgs. Her shoe size is seven; she has black hair and a bra size of 32 DD. Her chest, waist and hip ratio is 32-25-37.

Relationships with the rich and famous

Who is India Love's boyfriend? When it comes to her dating life, it remains controversial. Her relationships with famous people began in 2011 when she dated Ron Robinson; the couple called it quits in 2013.

After that, she moved on with rapper Soulja Boy, but this relationship only lasted a few months. She was seen going out with Lo1etay in 2015. Then, in 2016, Love dated Cliff Dixon. It is also rumoured that she has dated several others, including The Game, Lil Yatchy, Rick Ross, Justin Combs, and Brandon Wimberly.

The beauty denies all rumours linked to her dating life and refuses to address which lucky guy she is currently dating.

India Westbrooks attends a Party at Medusa on August 22, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: UGC

India Love has an endearing personality despite her road to fame being filled with bullies and online trolls. The adversity only made her believe in herself more, and as a result, she inspires many young ladies who have been bullied and judged.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner dating history: a list of all the guys Kylie has ever dated

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Kylie Jenner. The media personality has had no problem exposing her love life, especially since she spends most of her time in front of the camera. Most men on the Kylie Jenner dating list are celebrities, including rappers and actors. Take a glimpse at who these lucky guys are.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News