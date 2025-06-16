Who is Maya Vander? Meet the real estate star behind Selling Sunset

Maya Vander is an Israeli real estate agent and reality television personality, best known for her role on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. She has worked with several prestigious real estate firms and founded The Maya Vander Group in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Speaking to Naluda magazine about her real estate hustle, Maya stated:

This business is not as easy as it looks; one needs to hustle unless they have a bunch of money. Joining [Oppenheim Group] allowed me to meet new clients and sharpen my marketing skills

Key takeaways

Maya Vander is from Eilat, Israel.

She is known for her direct, no-nonsense attitude on Selling Sunset.

Maya runs real estate businesses in both Los Angeles and Miami.

She left Selling Sunset in 2022 to focus on family and her Miami-based business.

to focus on family and her Miami-based business. The real estate agent is married to David Miller, and they have three children.

Maya Vander’s profile summary

Who is Maya Vander?

The real estate agent was born and raised in Eilat, Israel, and moved to Los Angeles in 2002. She has lived in several countries before settling in Miami, including Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, and Singapore.

Maya Vander’s nationality is Israeli, and she is of Jewish heritage. Her father is from the Netherlands, while her mother is from Israel. Maya is also multilingual and can speak Dutch, English and Hebrew fluently.

In a July 2020 interview with Naluda magazine, Maya Vander reflected on her early life and the trust her parents placed in her growing up. She said:

I was born and raised in Israel in a small town called Eilat. I had an amazing childhood: my parents always trusted my judgement and this allowed me to move to Amsterdam when I was 20...

What is Maya Vander’s age?

The former cast member of Netflix’s Selling Sunset is 43 years old as of 2025. She was born on 12 March 1982, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Maya Vander’s educational background

After graduating from high school, Maya from Selling Sunset attended the University of Southern California (USC), where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also holds an Associate of Science degree from Providence Community College.

Maya Vander’s career

Maya Vander is a luxury real estate professional whose career began at Nourmand & Associates in May 2011. She worked in the real estate business for almost two years and in March 2013, she joined Keller Williams Realty, Inc. While there, she specialised in high-end properties on the Westside of Los Angeles.

In February 2015, Maya joined The Oppenheim Group, where she continued to grow her career in luxury real estate. Her work there led to her appearance on the reality television show, Selling Sunset, where she became known for her expertise in luxury properties and strong client relationships.

Where does Maya Vander work now?

After leaving Selling Sunset in 2022, Maya started her own company, The Maya Vander Group, in 2020 in Miami, where she continues to work with luxury homes in one of the busiest and most vibrant real estate markets in the United States.

Maya also works as a realtor associate at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area. She has held this position since May 2017.

What is Maya Vander’s net worth?

According to Capital and Women’s Health, the television personality has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She has accumulated this wealth through her successful real estate career and television appearances.

Who is Maya Vander’s husband?

Maya Vander is married to David Miller, a finance professional. The couple met in 2014 at a bar in Santa Monica, California, where Maya initiated the conversation by handing him her business card. The couple tied the knot in June 2017.

How many kids does Maya have?

The real estate agent has three children: a son, Aiden, born in April 2019 and two daughters, Elle, born in May 2020 and Emma Reign, born in May 2023. In December 2021, Maya suffered a heartbreaking stillbirth at 38 weeks with her third child.

Frequently asked questions

Why did Maya leave Oppenheim?

As per People, the real estate agent left The Oppenheim Group in June 2022 to focus on her family and real estate business in Miami.

What does Maya Vander’s husband do?

David Miller works in the finance industry and is also a real estate agent with Compass in Miami and Los Angeles, though he keeps a relatively low profile compared to his wife.

Why was Maya’s baby stillborn?

Maya’s baby was stillborn at 38 weeks due to a condition called a cord accident, where the umbilical cord cut off oxygen to the baby.

Maya Vander is a luxury real estate agent who gained fame on Selling Sunset before leaving the show in 2022. She now leads her brokerage, The Maya Vander Group, in Miami, affiliated with Compass. Maya has been married to David Miller for over seven years, and they have three children.

