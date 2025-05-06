Meet Bethenny Frankel's new boyfriend: Everything about Tom Villante

Bethenny Frankel hard launched her new beau, Tom Villante, in November 2024. But even before this, The Real Housewives of New York City alum had been open about her love life, often sharing dating advice on TikTok. She once warned her followers against staying in bare minimum relationships, saying:

When dating, it is critical to ask yourself, "Is this good or great?" If it is not a "yes", consider calling that relationship off because a "no" is not good enough.

Key takeaways

Tom and Bethenny were first romantically linked barely five months after she broke her engagement to Paul Bernon .

. The couple started 2025 with a New Year's Day dip in Miami Beach .

. Both Frankel and Villante are passionate about philanthropy.

Tom Villante's profile summary

Full name Thomas Joseph Villante Gender Male Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Harrison High School Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Bethenny Frankel Children 3 Parents Marilyn and Carmelo Villante Profession Entrepreneur

Tom Villante's mom was a watercolourist, while his dad is a former MLB executive

Marilyn (82 at the time of death) was born on 16 May 1939 to Olga and Michael Orzechowski. She graduated from Manhattanville College with a major in English and a minor in studio art.

A former member of the American Watercolor Society, Marilyn bagged multiple awards in juried shows. According to her obituary, she died on 19 February 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

On the other hand, Carmelo previously served as the executive director of marketing and broadcasting in the Office of the Commissioner of MLB.

He is the founder of a company that has been in business for over two decades

According to Tom's LinkedIn, he pursued a career in finance after earning an Economics degree from Princeton University in 1989.

Villante started as an investment banker before becoming a partner at The Seidler Company. In 1999, he founded YapStone, a payment process plan company specialising in converting bills paid by paper check into online electronic payments.

So far, the brand has processed over $18 billion in online and mobile payments and raised over $110 million in capital, per Tom's bio on The Startup Conference.

Bethenny Frankel and Tom Villante first sparked dating rumours in September 2024

On 8 September 2024, Page Six photographed the pair walking hand-in-hand during a date night in Santa Monica. Tom and Frankel smiled at the camera in matching outfits. She rocked a maxi white dress, and he was wearing a white collared shirt and grey pants.

He was her plus one to the 2024 Yellowstone premiere afterparty

Although Tom did not join Bethenny on the red carpet during the Season 5B premiere of the series, they were spotted together at the afterparty.

After the event, the television personality posted several TikToks from the night, including one where she is riding in a car with a man whose voice is heard but whose face is not revealed. Most fans were quick to pen the mysterious male as Tom Villante.

Bethenny made their relationship Instagram official in November 2024

The Skinnygirl founder revealed her relationship with Tom for the first time on the 23rd when she posted an Instagram reel of him setting up a fire for her. Her caption read:

POV: He gifts you a luxury heated throw and builds a fire while you enjoy an overpriced latte.

Frankel paired the video with the viral TikTok sound from rapper Latto, "Thank you to my man".

Tom Villante and Bethenny Frankel have both been in failed marriages

According to The New York Times, Villante exchanged nuptials with Caitlin Anastasia Meehan in 1996 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Greenwich, Connecticut. However, their marriage did not work out.

From 1996 to 1997, Bethenny was married to entertainment executive Peter Sussman. In 2010, she tied the knot with pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy before separating about two years later. Although Frankel filed for divorce in 2013, it was not finalised until 2021.

Three months later, she became engaged to Paul Bernon, who she had met on a dating app. However, after nearly six years, the entrepreneur called off the engagement. She shared the reason for her decision during a July 2024 episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, saying:

I initiated the breakup because I was unhappy, and things needed to change. Nonetheless, it was mutual, so nobody dumped anybody.

They are both parents

Bethenny shares a daughter, Bryn Hoppy, with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. Conversely, Tom has two daughters (Catherine and Taylor Anastasia Villante) and a son (Thomas Villante Jr.)

FAQs

Although it remains unknown when Tom and Frankel met, they have been spotted together multiple times since she made their relationship public in November 2024. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

Who is Tom Villante?

The celebrity partner is the founder of YapStone, an angel investor in various startup companies and a real estate investor.

How old is Bethenny Frankel?

Bethenny (54 as of May 2025) was born on 4 November 1970 in Queens, New York. She is the only child of Bernadette Birk and Robert Frankel. The businesswoman attended Pine Crest School and New York University.

Is Bethenny Frankel a billionaire?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Villante's girlfriend has an estimated net worth of $80 million. Her wealth consists of earnings from her appearances on reality TV shows and lucrative business ventures.

Bethenny Frankel's boyfriend, Tom Villante, is a successful businessman. But unlike his partner, he prefers to keep details about his personal life away from the spotlight.

