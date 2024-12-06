Who is Missy Elliott's husband? The rapper's love life and dating history

Missy Elliott is regarded as one of hip-hop's greatest with hits like Work It, Lose Control, and Get Ur Freak On. She has been making music since the late 1980s and is currently the only female rapper with six platinum-certified albums. Away from her decorated career, Missy Elliott's husband and relationships have been a mystery even to her die-hard fans.

Missy Elliott speaks during the 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Maryland (L). Photo: Paras Griffin/Noam Galai (modified by author)

Rumours about Missy Elliott's love life have been rampant since she became famous in the 1990s, but she rarely addresses them. Her decision not to discuss her personal life has allowed her to be unapologetically herself.

Missy Elliott's profile summary

Full name Melissa Arnette Elliott Other names Misdemeanor, Hip-Hop Heavyweight, First Lady of Hip-Hop Date of birth July 1, 1971 Age 53 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Portsmouth, Virginia, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m/157 cm) Gender Female Marital status Not married Children None Parents Patricia and Ronnie Elliott Education Princess Anne High School Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer Genres R&B, hip-hop, neo-soul Years active 1988 to date Record label The Goldmind Inc Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Facebook Website missy-elliott.com

Who is Missy Elliott's husband?

Missy Elliott does not have a husband or partner as of 2024. The artist has never tied the knot despite being in several relationships and being the subject of marriage rumours over the years.

Top 5 facts about Missy Elliott. Photo: Robyn Beck on Getty Images (modified by author)

Missy Elliott's dating history

The rap icon has never introduced the people she dates to the public, but this has not stopped speculations regarding her partners and sexual orientation. She has been linked to several celebrities, both male and female. Here is a look at some of her rumoured partners;

Eva Marcille (2018)

Eva Marcille attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub on October 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Paras Griffin

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille was rumoured to be Missy Elliott's partner but has publicly denied the claims. During an appearance on Watch What Happens to Live with Andy Cohen in March 2018, Eva clarified that she and Missy are just friends.

Sharaya J (2011)

Sharaya J. attends the UOMA Beauty Launch Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 25, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Missy Elliott and Sharaya J were rumoured to be dating from around 2011. Later, in 2013, there were unconfirmed claims that Missy Elliott married the rapper.

Sharaya became Elliott's protégé in 2010 and released several projects via Elliott's independent record label, Goldmind. In her March 2015 interview with The Fader, Sharaya called Missy her music mother, adding,

Missy taught me how to be a character. She was a queen but also a clown. She took her art seriously but never herself too seriously.

Keri Hilson (2011)

Keri Hilson during the 2022 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Rumours of Missy and Keri Hilson being a couple started in early 2011. In March, Keri refuted the claims with an X (Twitter) post that Elliott backed up. She wrote,

Lies!! How do those ppl sleep at night? I love & respect Missy & her work, but we've never worked & I've prolly seen her 5 times in my life!

Olivia Longott (Early 2000s)

Olivia Longott at the launch party for Kimora Lee Sommons' clothing line 'Fabulosity' for JCPenney at Hiro on July 15, 2008, in New York City. Photo: Amy Sussman

In 2014, rapper 50 Cent mentioned that R&B singer Olivia Longott had dated Missy Elliott when they started working together in the early 2000s. Olivia is known for her contributing vocals to 50 Cent's 2005 hit song Candy Shop.

While appearing on the Breakfast Club in September 2014, Olivia denied the claims, saying 50 Cent was just mad while calling Missy her homie.

He was mad because, at one point, we were doing so much music together; he was getting upset — because I wasn't really at the crib doing a whole bunch of music with the Unit, but he heard all the records I did with Missy so he felt some type of way.

Trina (2000)

Rapper Trina during Pandora Playback with Trina at Pandora Media Atlanta Office on March 28, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Missy Elliott and rapper Trina were linked in 2000, but Trina has refuted the rumours. In a January 2023 episode of Caresha Please, the rapper stated that Elliott was a mentor to her, and they never had any romantic involvement.

Charlene Keys aka Tweet (Early 2000s)

R&B Artist Tweet visits Music Choice on May 25, 2016, in New York City. Photo: Slaven

Tweet and Missy Elliott have a strong professional relationship that dates back to the 1990s but they have never addressed previous dating rumours. Elliott has produced and collaborated with Tweet on several tracks, including the hit single Oops (Oh My) from Tweet's debut album Southern Hummingbird.

Faith Evans (1999)

Faith Evans attends the 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 09, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Elliott and Faith Evans were linked in the late 1990s. The two are friends and regular collaborators who have worked together on tracks like I Deserve It and Burnin' Up.

Missy is the one who introduced Faith to her second husband, music executive Todd Russaw in 1997. The two got married in 1998 and went on to have two kids before divorcing in 2011.

Nicole Wray (Late 1990s)

Nicole Wray during Roc-A-Fella Records' 10th Anniversary at The Tisch School of the Arts at New York University in New York City, New York. Photo: Debra L Rothenberg

Nicole Wray started working with Missy as a teenager in 1998 when she signed to her Goldmind label. Their close work collaboration led to dating rumours, but neither has addressed the speculation.

Timbaland

Timbaland and Missy Elliott perform at the LeSUTRA Sparkling Liqueur launch at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on September 1, 2012, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Vallery Jean

Missy Elliott and Timbaland, a top hip-hop producer, were rumoured to have dated in the past, but neither has come out to confirm or deny it. The artists are long-term collaborators and have been friends since childhood.

Timbaland and Elliott are both from Virginia. They have worked together since the 1990s on several successful projects like Missy's album Supa Dupa Fly (1997) and Aaliyah's album One in a Million. In her October 2019 interview with The Source Magazine, Elliott called Timbaland a genius, adding,

And you know I think we trust each other because we've been knowing each other since high school...We're constantly pushing each other.

Timbaland is currently a father of three kids. He was previously married to Monique Idlett-Mosley from 2008 to 2013.

Does Missy Elliott have any kids?

The hip-hop icon does not have any kids that are known to the public. In 2012, during her appearance on MTV's Rap Fix Live, she shocked her fans when she said she had two young sons. It later turned out she was joking. The said 'Miss Elliott's children' were her two Yorkie dogs.

The Where They From singer told People in 2008 that she was hoping to become a mother someday but was afraid of giving birth naturally due to the pain involved. She mentioned that she can only have kids through adoption.

Missy Elliott performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

FAQs

Rumours regarding Missy Elliott's relationships and sexual identity have never stopped, leading to increased curiosity about her personal life. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the hip-hop icon;

When did Missy Elliott come out?

Missy Elliott has not publicly declared belonging to a certain sexual identity despite speculations. She has been linked to both men and women in the past.

Is Missy Elliott still married?

Missy Elliott does not have a wife or husband. The Get Ur Freak On hitmaker has never walked down the aisle.

There were unconfirmed rumours about Faith Evans being Missy Elliott's girlfriend in the late 1990s. Neither party has addressed the claims.

Missy Elliott during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Roy Rochlin

While Missy Elliott's husband or wife is not part of her life at the moment, she continues to keep her personal life mysterious. As a household name in American hip-hop, she remains an inspiration to upcoming generations of self-driven artists.

