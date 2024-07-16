Who is Eva Marcille's twin sister? Everything you should know

Eva Marcille has been in the limelight since winning the third cycle of America's Next Top Model. Away from her acclaimed career as a fashion model, she has often sparked curiosity about whether she has a twin sister. Read on to uncover unknown facts about Eva Marcille's twin sister.

Eva during Dinner with Taraji P. Henson hosted by the BET Awards on June 25, 2022 (L) and her during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards (R). Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Unique Nicole (modified by author)

Eva Marcille's twin sister's identity continues to be speculated, although the model has lived her life in the limelight. Throughout her career, she has featured on numerous covers of top magazines and even appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2018 to 2021. She has also starred in Tyler Perry's House of Payne and played Tyra Hamilton in The Young and the Restless.

Eva Marcille's profile summary

Full name Eva Marcille Pigford Other names Miss Eva, Eva the Diva Date of birth October 30, 1984 Age 39 years old in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green/Hazel Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Attorney Michael Sterling (2018-2023) Children 3; Sons Michael Jr. And Maverick, and daughter Marley Rae Parents Michelle and Evan Pigford Education Clark Atlanta University (Speech communication – dropped out) Profession Actress, model, producer Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Eva Marcille's twin sister?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum does not have a twin sister, contrary to popular belief. It is unclear how the twin sister narrative started, but the fashion model has never addressed the rumour.

Top 5 facts about model Eva Marcille. Photo: Michael Buckner on Getty Images (modified by author)

Terrence Howard and Eva Marcille's twin sister speculation

Empire star Terrence Howard and model Eva Marcille were previously thought to be siblings because of the striking resemblance in their facial features. They both have green eyes and similar caramel complexions.

However, the two Hollywood stars are not blood-related. Terrence Howard has 10 siblings and half-siblings, but Marcille is not one of them.

Terrence Howard at The Cochran Firm (L) and Eva Marcille during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. Photo: Kevin Winter/Arnold Turner (modified by author)

Who are Eva Marcille's siblings?

The fashion model does not have any sisters but has three brothers: Evan Pigford Jr., Malcolm Pigford, and Andre Pigford. Her older brother, Andre Smith Pigford, is a former marine who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Eva's other brother, Malcolm Pigford, is a musician known by the moniker DJPC. He performs as a DJ at various venues and writes music for unsigned artists.

The family's other sibling, Evan Anthony Pigford Jr, is a barman and chef specializing in Southern cuisine. He has experience as a private chef for notable clients and has appeared on cooking competition shows like Chopped and Cutthroat Kitchen.

Reese and her three brothers share a close sibling relationship and occasionally post each other on social media. For Evan's birthday in April 2024, the model uploaded several photos of him with the caption,

Screaming Happy Birthday to my Little Big brother @pollaseedz I couldn't be a prouder big little sister

Eva Marcille's parents and her three brothers during a previous family photoshoot. Photo: @glam_ma_pigford (modified by author)

Who are Eva Marcille's parents?

The model has African American parents. Her mother, Michelle Pigford, is of African American heritage, while her father, Evan Pigford, has Puerto Rican roots. They celebrated their 40th marriage anniversary in August 2023.

Eva Marcille's father served in the United States Air Force until 1995. Her mother, Michelle, previously worked as a nurse and is active on Instagram, where she usually shares adorable family moments. In June 2024, she uploaded a photo with her husband and their grandkids with the caption,

Evan and I spent Juneteenth WEEK with family, friends and 11 of our 15 grandchildren! Yeah, we have "olive shoots around our table". And we are blessed beyond measure.

The fashion model is close to her parents and credits her mother for being her biggest supporter. For Mother's Day 2020, Marcille took to Instagram to honour her mother, writing,

My mentor, my rock, my guide, My Beautiful Mommy. Thank you for all that you have done for me and my brothers. Thank you for every sacrifice, every tear, every struggle, every smile, every word of encouragement, every hug, for every I love you... thank you, Mommy. Happy Mother's Day @glam_ma_pigford love you.

Are Eva Pigford and Eva Marcille the same person?

Eva Pigford and Eva Marcille are the same person. The fashion model was given the name Eva Marcille Pigford when she was born on October 30, 1984, in Los Angeles, California. Her middle name, Marcille, is a combination of her grandparents' names, Marjorie and Lucille.

Eva Marcille's mother, Michelle, and her father, Evan Pigford. Photo: @glam_ma_pigford/@evamarcille (modified by author)

Eva Marcille's twin sister is not in the picture, but she has a great sibling bond with her three brothers. The former America's Next Top Model star is also a doting mother to three kids, including daughter Marley Rae (born in January 2014), son Michael Todd Sterling Jr. (born in April 2018), and son Maverick (born in September 2019).

