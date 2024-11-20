Global site navigation

John Janssen's net worth: What RHOC fans should know
John Janssen's net worth: What RHOC fans should know

by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

John Hanssen came into the limelight due to his relationship with the Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador. After their breakup, he moved on with another RHOC star, Alexis Bellino. Despite his appearance on the Bravo series, John Hanssen's net worth is mainly attributed to his corporate career.

John Janssen's net worth
Alexis Bellino and John Janssen at the DIRECTV Streaming with The Stars on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills (L). Photo: Amanda Edwards on Getty Images/@alexis_bellino on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

While John Janssen's net worth is not due to his association with the RHOC, he is one of the most talked about people on the show. He is entangled in a public legal battle with Shannon Beador regarding an unpaid loan. His relationship with Alexis has received mixed feelings, with a section of fans accusing her of breaking the girl code and him for using her for fame.

John Janssen's profile summary

Full nameJohn W Janssen
Date of birthOctober 30, 1962
Age62 years old in 2024
Birth signScorpio
Place of birthCalifornia, US
Current residenceOrange County, California
NationalityAmerican
ReligionChristian
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Relationship statusEngaged
FiancéeAlexis Bellino (since 2024)
Ex-girlfriendShannon Storms Beador (2019-2022)
ChildrenThree: Two daughters and a son
EducationUniversity of Southern California (Business Management & Marketing)
ProfessionBusinessman
Social mediaLinkedInInstagram

John Janssen's net worth

How rich is John Janssen? The Orange County resident is estimated to be worth around $20 million in 2024, according to Meaww and Crix11.

What does John Janssen do for a living?

John Janssen's job is in the insurance industry in California. He is the current President of WGB Benefits Insurance Services, according to his LinkedIn profile. Janssen has been with the Tustin-based company since November 2001.

WGB is an insurance firm that deals in helping companies optimize their employee benefits programs. From 1991 to 2001, John worked as the Vice President of Friedmann & Fr in Newport Beach, California.

Janssen is an alumnus of the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business. He graduated with a degree in Business Management and Marketing.

How much does John Janssen make?

The particulars of John Janssen's salary at WGB have yet to be shared. He is also not on Bravo's payroll despite making a few appearances on The Real Housewives of Orange County, first with Shannon Beador and then with Alexis Bellino.

John Jenssen facts
Top 5 facts about John Janssen. Photo: Amy Sussman on Getty Images (modified by author)
John Janssen and Shannon Beador's lawsuit

The businessman dated RHOC star Shannon Beador for around three and a half years from 2019 to late 2022. The ex-lovers are currently involved in a legal dispute regarding $75,000.

Jenssen sued the reality TV star in March 2024 at the Orange County Superior Court, claiming that she owed him the amount from loans he provided during their relationship. He alleges that he gave Shannon $40,000 for a facelift and an additional $35,000. He wants the money back with accrued interest.

Shannon has disputed the claims, arguing that the money was a gift and not a loan. In a statement to People, the RHOC star shared that she offered to settle the amount to 'eliminate the negative emotional components' associated with a lawsuit, but Jenssen turned it down.

John turned down the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his demands, we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life.

While appearing on WWHL with Andy Cohen in September 2024, John shared why he turned down Shannon's offer with a non-disparagement clause, saying,

I have been disparaged for almost five years and why would I put a legal muzzle on myself so that I can't actually correct the record?

In early November 2024, the exes requested that the case go to jury trial after failing to settle the dispute through mediation. The date for the potential public trial has yet to be set.

Shannon Beador and John Janssen during LA Fashion Week
Shannon Beador and John Janssen attend The Fashion Life Tour during LA Fashion Week at Alexandria Hotel on October 08, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)
John Janssen and Alexis Bellino's relationship timeline

A year after breaking up with Shannon, Jenssen moved on with Alexis following the end of her engagement to Andy 'Drew' Bohn. The RHOC star announced their relationship on Christmas Day 2023.

The couple has since shared their special moments on social media with their blended family. John has three kids, a son and two daughters, from his previous 18-year marriage (1993-2011).

Alexis is also a mother of three from her marriage to Jim Bellino: James, Miles and Mackenna. John proposed in August 2024 after nine months of dating. The RHOC star shared the news on her Instagram with the caption,

Celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you. Every moment together has been a gift.  I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we're building together with our kids. And the answer is 100000000% yes.
John Janssen and Alexis Bellino on WWHL with Andy Cohen
John Janssen and Alexis Bellino on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Season 21, Episode 21143 Photo: Charles Sykes (modified by author)
John Janssen's house

John Janssen is an Orange County resident and currently owns a waterfront home in Newport Beach. Fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County got to see the house in Episode 7 of season 17.

Since his engagement to Alexis, Janssen has been living between his house and Alexis' $1.3 mansion in San Juan Capistrano. The reality TV star revealed while visiting Bravo Headquarters in September 2024 that she does not plan on moving in permanently with her future husband any time soon.

I mean, we very much live together at the moment, anyway. We bounce back between both homes – We decided we are going to keep both houses. I still have twins in high school. We don't want to uproot anybody from their normal, so we are going to keep both houses for a while...When the kids graduate, we will decide then.
John Janssen and Alexis Bellino in Los Angeles
Janssen and Alexis attend the DIRECTV Gets Real event celebrating the Fall Season of Reality TV on September 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Amanda Edwards (modified by author)
John Janssen's net worth from his corporate career continues to afford him a luxurious lifestyle in California. His high-profile relationships and legal drama have kept him in the spotlight.

