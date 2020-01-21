Southern Business School (STADIO) application, forms, courses, fees, requirements 2022
If you are looking forward to pursuing your higher education in South Africa, consider enrolling at the Southern Business School. The school creates successful business leaders for the private and public sectors. Southern Business School merged with three other prestigious schools, Embury, LISOF, and Prestige Academy, to form STADIO.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
The Southern Business School has been in operation for over two decades. Its services are anchored on the four qualities of business: customer service, quality, recognition, and affordability. Some of its programmes are offered on a distance learning basis.
Southern Business School courses in 2022
SBS college is a fully accredited and registered higher education institution. It has based in South Africa but has a branch in Namibia. The school aims to equip learners with the relevant skills required for venturing into the dynamic business world. SBS college's courses are divided into faculties, and each faculty has several schools:
1. Faculty of Arts, Fashion & Design
The Faculty of Arts, Fashion & Design has three schools and numerous courses to select from. Check out this list of programmes:
School of Fashion
- Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Fashion
- Bachelor of Arts in Fashion
- Bachelor of Commerce in Fashion
- Diploma in Clothing Production
- Higher Certificate in Fashion
Short courses
- Adobe Illustrator for Fashion: Beginner - Online
- Introduction to Pattern Design
- Basic Elements of Creative Design
- Design Studio
- Designing a Sustainable Fashion Future for Southern Africa
- Fashion Entrepreneurship
- Introduction to Makeup 01
- The Fundamental Principles Of Garment Construction
- The Principles of Styling - Online
- Textiles - Online
- Trend Analysis - Online
- Visual Merchandising - Online
School of Media & Design
- Bachelor of Arts in Visual Arts in Visual Communication Design
- Bachelor of Applied Arts in 3D Animation
- Diploma in 3D Animation
- Higher Certificate in Graphic Web Design
School of Architecture & Spatial Design
Short courses
- Introduction to Theories for Spatial Design: Designing for People
- Introduction to Theories for Spatial Design: Designing for Nature
- Biomass Concrete Workshop
- How to Map Your Architectural Journey
- How to View The Landscape Through New Eyes
- How to Freehand Architectural Presentations
- How to Conceptualize a Design Portfolio: Entry Level
- How to Conceptualize a Design Portfolio: Graduate Level
2. Faculty of Commerce, Admin & Management
Southern Business School courses offered under the Faculty of Commerce, Admin & Management are divided into three schools. Here are the courses:
School of Commerce
- Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Business Marketing
- Bachelor of Commerce in Project Management
- Bachelor of Commerce in Digital Marketing
- Diploma in Tourism Management
- Higher Certificate in Business Accounts Administration
- Higher Certificate in Digital Marketing Practice
School of Administration & Management
Distance learning
- Doctor of Management
- Bridging Programme in Thesis Success
- Master of Management
- Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours)
- Bachelor of Business Administration
- Advanced Diploma in Management
- Diploma in Management
- Higher Certificate in Management
Short courses
- Budgeting
- Business Etiquette
- Communication for Managers
- Decision Making
- E-commerce in South Africa
- Entrepreneurship in South Africa
- Getting The Job
- Hospitality Management in South Africa
- Negotiation Skills
- Professional Skills & Work Readiness in South Africa
- Project Management in South Africa
- The Rise of Social Media
- The Role of the Financial Manager
- Understanding Credit Agreements
School of Policing and Law Enforcement
Distance learning
- Doctor of Policing
- Bridging Programme in Thesis Success
- Master of Policing Practices
- Bachelor of Policing Practices (Honours)
- Bachelor of Policing Practices
- Diploma in Policing
3. Faculty of Teacher Education
The Faculty of Teacher Education has only one school, the School of Education, which offers distance learning, contact learning, and short courses as listed below:
School of Education
Distance learning
- Bachelor of Education Honours in Inclusive Education
- Advanced Diploma in Technical and Vocational Teaching
- Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase, Further Education and Training Teaching
- Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching
- Diploma in Grade R Teaching
- Higher Certificate in Pre-school Education
Contact learning
- Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching
- Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching
- Higher Certificate in Pre-school Education
Short courses
- Early Childhood Development (ECD) Course One - Introduction to Childcare Practices in the South African Context (From Birth to Five Years)
- Early Childhood Development (ECD) Course Two - Daily Activities in a Pre-school/Baby Care Centre
- Fraction Concepts and Computation: A Conceptual Approach for Intermediate Phase Teachers
- Geometry: A Conceptual Approach for Intermediate Phase Teachers
- Holistic Education for Deaf and Language Delayed Children
- Mentoring a Student Teacher
- Movement Play for Babies, Toddlers, and Young Children
- Natural Science and Technology in The Intermediate Phase: Energy and Change
- Natural Science and Technology in The Intermediate Phase: Life and Living
- Natural Science and Technology in The Intermediate Phase: Matter and Materials
- Physical Education for Foundation and Intermediate Phase Teachers
- Practicing Inclusive Education: Course One - Screening, Identification, Assessment and Support (Sias)
- Practicing Inclusive Education: Course Two - Responding to Barriers to Learning
- All Risk Management First Aid Course
- The 21st Century Educator
4. Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law also has one school for contact and distance learning courses. Check out the following list of law programs available at SBS:
School of Law
Distance learning
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
- Bachelor of Commerce in Law
- Bachelor of Arts in Law
- Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies
Contact learning
- Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies
5. Faculty of Policing
The School of Policing and Law Enforcement is under the Faculty of Policing. In addition, all Southern Business School courses offered in this category are on a distance learning basis:
School of Policing and Law Enforcement
Distance learning
- Doctor of Policing
- Bridging Programme in Thesis Success
- Master of Policing Practices
- Bachelor of Policing Practices (Honours)
- Bachelor of Policing Practices
- Diploma in Policing
6. Faculty of Science & Technologies
The Faculty of Science & Technologies has one school and course being offered on a contact learning basis:
School of Information Technology
Contact learning
- Bachelor of Information Technology in Web Design and Development
Southern Business School registration in 2022
If you wish to enroll in the courses mentioned above, meet the following SBS requirements:
Higher Certificate courses
The minimum requirement for any of the higher certificate courses is a National Senior Certificate with a score of not less than 30% in English.
Diploma courses
For Diploma courses, one is required to possess a National Senior Certificate with a score of not less than 30% in English and an achievement rating of 3 or more in not less than 4 of the recognized credit subjects.
Degree courses
For degree courses, an applicant should have a National Senior Certificate with a score of not less than 30% in English and a rating of 4 in any four of the designated subjects.
Other SBS admission requirements
Apart from the requirements listed above, applicants who wish to pursue Higher Certificate or Diploma courses are also required to have the following documents:
- A certificate of matriculation from the Matriculation Board.
- If one does not possess a matric certificate, they could use educational documents with equivalent qualifications endorsed by the South African Certification Board.
- If not, one could rely on their certificates only if they have been registered by NQF and confirmed to be equivalent to the required qualification.
- The National Senior Certificate should not have less than five subjects or a set of five subjects in the higher or standard grade.
- If an applicant happens to have passed any of the official languages with a lower grade, they will be required to apply for conditional admission.
Conditional Admission
One qualifies for conditional admission if they meet the following qualifications:
- They should be 23 years or above at the time of application.
- They should also possess Grade 10, Standard 8, or equivalent certificates. The applicant should also have served as a manager or a supervisor.
- Suppose the applicant secures a chance for admission to the Higher Certificate in Management. In that case, they will be required only to register a maximum of two subjects in their first semester of study.
- The application will be considered for regular registration if the applicant passes the two subjects during the first attempt.
Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)
For cases where the applicant did not formally go through the appropriate learning, they could apply for recognition of the prior learning by contacting the institution for the required forms.
Subject Exemptions
The applicant is at liberty to apply for exemption for the subjects they learned in other registered institutions of Higher Education. The Southern Business School Academic Board will review the application for exemption, and the decision the board will make will be final.
Diploma and degree level applicants can only have a maximum of six subjects being exempted, while for Higher Certificate and Advanced diploma applicants, only two subjects can be exempted.
Southern Business School registration documents
You will be required to have the following documents:
- A certified copy of your South African ID.
- Non-South African applicants will be required to present an equivalent identification document.
- A certified copy of your Grade 12 certificate, National Senior Certificate, or any equivalent qualification document.
- If an applicant qualifies for conditional registration, they will also be required to present a letter from their employer to prove their two years of working experience.
Southern Business School application forms
Download application forms from the SBS website, fill them out and send them to the correct recipient email.
- Diploma: dmnnewreg@sbs.ac.za
- Higher Certificates: hcmnewreg@sbs.ac.za
- BPP / BPP Honours & Advanced Diploma: bppnewreg@sbs.ac.za
- BBA & BBA Honours: bbanewreg@sbs.ac.za
- Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies: lawadmin@sbs.ac.za
- Bachelor of Commerce in Law: lawadmin@sbs.ac.za
- Masters Degrees: masteradmin@sbs.ac.za
Please note that these downloadable application forms are only available for specific courses. Contact the institution if your preferred course does not have a downloadable application form. Alternatively, apply online on the SBS application portal.
The SBS student login portal is not accessible for returning students. If a returning student wants to apply for a new programme, they should contact their relevant school for assistance with the application process.
New applicants must create a student profiles on the sbs.ac.za login mail page to access the online application form. Meanwhile, those returning to complete the online application can log in to the system and complete it.
SBS courses and fees in 2022
The Southern Business School fees for courses (excluding Masters) range from R1 405 to R3 550 per subject and R11 350 to R50 625 per qualification. The institution charges fees depending on the programme that one is pursuing.
Download the Southern Business School's prospectus for 2022 and the Student Support Services Handbook to access more details about fees, fee payment, courses, and more.
Southern Business School's contact numbers, emails, and addresses
For more inquiries regarding the SBS application process, prospectus, etc., reach out to them through these contact details:
South Africa
- Address: Plot 10, R28 Service Road, Diswilmar, Krugersdorp 1739
- PO Box: Private Bag X03, Helderkruin 1733
- Email: hello@stadio.ac.za
- Call: 087 158 5000
Namibia
- Address: 24 Wagner Street, Windhoek West, Namibia
- PO Box: Private Bag 13026, Windhoek, Namibia
- Email: hellonam@stadio.ac.za
- Call: +264 (0) 8333 10080
Is Southern Business School legit?
SBS has been in operation for over 20 years. It is a legally registered private institution.
Is SBS accredited?
SBS is a fully accredited and registered higher education institution.
What courses does SBS offer?
SBS offers certificates, diplomas, degrees, and more qualifications in the following fields of knowledge:
- Arts, fashion, and design
- Business, commerce, administration, and management
- Education and teaching
- Law
- Policing
- Science and information technologies
Is Southern Business School Internationally Recognized?
SBS is part of the STADIO group and one of the leading private higher education institutions in Southern Africa. The school accepts scholars worldwide, and most of its international students come from Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Swaziland.
The Southern Business School's consistent excellent record has made it stay at the top of South Africa's higher learning private institutions for years. The school has an excellent reputation because of its distinguished faculty, top-rate facilities, and multi-talented and high-achieving students.
Here are all the latest CPUT courses (Cape Peninsula University of Technology) and faculties in 2020
READ ALSO: Motheo TVET College's online application, courses, fees, status check, requirements 2022
Briefly.co.za also shared Motheo TVET College's online application, courses, fees, status check, and requirements for 2022. .
More than anything else, enrolling at this school means giving yourself a chance to interact with brilliant people and the full spectrum of intelligent minds.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News