If you are looking forward to pursuing your higher education in South Africa, consider enrolling at the Southern Business School. The school creates successful business leaders for the private and public sectors. Southern Business School merged with three other prestigious schools, Embury, LISOF, and Prestige Academy, to form STADIO.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An outer view of the Southern Business School's facilities. Photo: @stadioteachereducation

Source: Facebook

The Southern Business School has been in operation for over two decades. Its services are anchored on the four qualities of business: customer service, quality, recognition, and affordability. Some of its programmes are offered on a distance learning basis.

Southern Business School courses in 2022

SBS college is a fully accredited and registered higher education institution. It has based in South Africa but has a branch in Namibia. The school aims to equip learners with the relevant skills required for venturing into the dynamic business world. SBS college's courses are divided into faculties, and each faculty has several schools:

1. Faculty of Arts, Fashion & Design

The Faculty of Arts, Fashion & Design has three schools and numerous courses to select from. Check out this list of programmes:

School of Fashion

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Fashion

Bachelor of Arts in Fashion

Bachelor of Commerce in Fashion

Diploma in Clothing Production

Higher Certificate in Fashion

Short courses

Adobe Illustrator for Fashion: Beginner - Online

Introduction to Pattern Design

Basic Elements of Creative Design

Design Studio

Designing a Sustainable Fashion Future for Southern Africa

Fashion Entrepreneurship

Introduction to Makeup 01

The Fundamental Principles Of Garment Construction

The Principles of Styling - Online

Textiles - Online

Trend Analysis - Online

Visual Merchandising - Online

School of Media & Design

Bachelor of Arts in Visual Arts in Visual Communication Design

Bachelor of Applied Arts in 3D Animation

Diploma in 3D Animation

Higher Certificate in Graphic Web Design

School of Architecture & Spatial Design

Short courses

Introduction to Theories for Spatial Design: Designing for People

Introduction to Theories for Spatial Design: Designing for Nature

Biomass Concrete Workshop

How to Map Your Architectural Journey

How to View The Landscape Through New Eyes

How to Freehand Architectural Presentations

How to Conceptualize a Design Portfolio: Entry Level

How to Conceptualize a Design Portfolio: Graduate Level

Scholars studying inside the library. Photo: pexels.com, @Yan Krukov

Source: UGC

2. Faculty of Commerce, Admin & Management

Southern Business School courses offered under the Faculty of Commerce, Admin & Management are divided into three schools. Here are the courses:

School of Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Business Marketing

Bachelor of Commerce in Project Management

Bachelor of Commerce in Digital Marketing

Diploma in Tourism Management

Higher Certificate in Business Accounts Administration

Higher Certificate in Digital Marketing Practice

School of Administration & Management

Distance learning

Doctor of Management

Bridging Programme in Thesis Success

Master of Management

Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours)

Bachelor of Business Administration

Advanced Diploma in Management

Diploma in Management

Higher Certificate in Management

Short courses

Budgeting

Business Etiquette

Communication for Managers

Decision Making

E-commerce in South Africa

Entrepreneurship in South Africa

Getting The Job

Hospitality Management in South Africa

Negotiation Skills

Professional Skills & Work Readiness in South Africa

Project Management in South Africa

The Rise of Social Media

The Role of the Financial Manager

Understanding Credit Agreements

School of Policing and Law Enforcement

Distance learning

Doctor of Policing

Bridging Programme in Thesis Success

Master of Policing Practices

Bachelor of Policing Practices (Honours)

Bachelor of Policing Practices

Diploma in Policing

A woman in a graduation gown and holding a diploma certificate. Photo: pexels.com, @Consoler creative257

Source: UGC

3. Faculty of Teacher Education

The Faculty of Teacher Education has only one school, the School of Education, which offers distance learning, contact learning, and short courses as listed below:

School of Education

Distance learning

Bachelor of Education Honours in Inclusive Education

Advanced Diploma in Technical and Vocational Teaching

Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase, Further Education and Training Teaching

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching

Diploma in Grade R Teaching

Higher Certificate in Pre-school Education

Contact learning

Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching

Higher Certificate in Pre-school Education

Short courses

Early Childhood Development (ECD) Course One - Introduction to Childcare Practices in the South African Context (From Birth to Five Years)

Early Childhood Development (ECD) Course Two - Daily Activities in a Pre-school/Baby Care Centre

Fraction Concepts and Computation: A Conceptual Approach for Intermediate Phase Teachers

Geometry: A Conceptual Approach for Intermediate Phase Teachers

Holistic Education for Deaf and Language Delayed Children

Mentoring a Student Teacher

Movement Play for Babies, Toddlers, and Young Children

Natural Science and Technology in The Intermediate Phase: Energy and Change

Natural Science and Technology in The Intermediate Phase: Life and Living

Natural Science and Technology in The Intermediate Phase: Matter and Materials

Physical Education for Foundation and Intermediate Phase Teachers

Practicing Inclusive Education: Course One - Screening, Identification, Assessment and Support (Sias)

Practicing Inclusive Education: Course Two - Responding to Barriers to Learning

All Risk Management First Aid Course

The 21st Century Educator

4. Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law also has one school for contact and distance learning courses. Check out the following list of law programs available at SBS:

School of Law

Distance learning

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Commerce in Law

Bachelor of Arts in Law

Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies

Contact learning

Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies

Students seated at a table in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @Andy Barbour

Source: UGC

5. Faculty of Policing

The School of Policing and Law Enforcement is under the Faculty of Policing. In addition, all Southern Business School courses offered in this category are on a distance learning basis:

School of Policing and Law Enforcement

Distance learning

Doctor of Policing

Bridging Programme in Thesis Success

Master of Policing Practices

Bachelor of Policing Practices (Honours)

Bachelor of Policing Practices

Diploma in Policing

6. Faculty of Science & Technologies

The Faculty of Science & Technologies has one school and course being offered on a contact learning basis:

School of Information Technology

Contact learning

Bachelor of Information Technology in Web Design and Development

Southern Business School registration in 2022

If you wish to enroll in the courses mentioned above, meet the following SBS requirements:

Higher Certificate courses

The minimum requirement for any of the higher certificate courses is a National Senior Certificate with a score of not less than 30% in English.

Diploma courses

For Diploma courses, one is required to possess a National Senior Certificate with a score of not less than 30% in English and an achievement rating of 3 or more in not less than 4 of the recognized credit subjects.

Degree courses

For degree courses, an applicant should have a National Senior Certificate with a score of not less than 30% in English and a rating of 4 in any four of the designated subjects.

Other SBS admission requirements

Apart from the requirements listed above, applicants who wish to pursue Higher Certificate or Diploma courses are also required to have the following documents:

A certificate of matriculation from the Matriculation Board.

If one does not possess a matric certificate, they could use educational documents with equivalent qualifications endorsed by the South African Certification Board.

If not, one could rely on their certificates only if they have been registered by NQF and confirmed to be equivalent to the required qualification.

The National Senior Certificate should not have less than five subjects or a set of five subjects in the higher or standard grade.

If an applicant happens to have passed any of the official languages with a lower grade, they will be required to apply for conditional admission.

A happy man wearing a graduation gown and holding his diploma. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions

Source: UGC

Conditional Admission

One qualifies for conditional admission if they meet the following qualifications:

They should be 23 years or above at the time of application.

They should also possess Grade 10, Standard 8, or equivalent certificates. The applicant should also have served as a manager or a supervisor.

Suppose the applicant secures a chance for admission to the Higher Certificate in Management. In that case, they will be required only to register a maximum of two subjects in their first semester of study.

The application will be considered for regular registration if the applicant passes the two subjects during the first attempt.

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)

For cases where the applicant did not formally go through the appropriate learning, they could apply for recognition of the prior learning by contacting the institution for the required forms.

Subject Exemptions

The applicant is at liberty to apply for exemption for the subjects they learned in other registered institutions of Higher Education. The Southern Business School Academic Board will review the application for exemption, and the decision the board will make will be final.

Diploma and degree level applicants can only have a maximum of six subjects being exempted, while for Higher Certificate and Advanced diploma applicants, only two subjects can be exempted.

Southern Business School registration documents

You will be required to have the following documents:

A certified copy of your South African ID.

Non-South African applicants will be required to present an equivalent identification document.

A certified copy of your Grade 12 certificate, National Senior Certificate, or any equivalent qualification document.

If an applicant qualifies for conditional registration, they will also be required to present a letter from their employer to prove their two years of working experience.

Southern Business School application forms

Download application forms from the SBS website, fill them out and send them to the correct recipient email.

Diploma: dmnnewreg@sbs.ac.za

dmnnewreg@sbs.ac.za Higher Certificates: hcmnewreg@sbs.ac.za

hcmnewreg@sbs.ac.za BPP / BPP Honours & Advanced Diploma: bppnewreg@sbs.ac.za

bppnewreg@sbs.ac.za BBA & BBA Honours: bbanewreg@sbs.ac.za

bbanewreg@sbs.ac.za Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies: lawadmin@sbs.ac.za

lawadmin@sbs.ac.za Bachelor of Commerce in Law: lawadmin@sbs.ac.za

lawadmin@sbs.ac.za Masters Degrees: masteradmin@sbs.ac.za

Please note that these downloadable application forms are only available for specific courses. Contact the institution if your preferred course does not have a downloadable application form. Alternatively, apply online on the SBS application portal.

The SBS student login portal is not accessible for returning students. If a returning student wants to apply for a new programme, they should contact their relevant school for assistance with the application process.

New applicants must create a student profiles on the sbs.ac.za login mail page to access the online application form. Meanwhile, those returning to complete the online application can log in to the system and complete it.

A man wearing an academic cap and gown. Photo: pexels.com, @Muhammadtaha Ibrahim Ma'aji

Source: UGC

SBS courses and fees in 2022

The Southern Business School fees for courses (excluding Masters) range from R1 405 to R3 550 per subject and R11 350 to R50 625 per qualification. The institution charges fees depending on the programme that one is pursuing.

Download the Southern Business School's prospectus for 2022 and the Student Support Services Handbook to access more details about fees, fee payment, courses, and more.

Southern Business School's contact numbers, emails, and addresses

For more inquiries regarding the SBS application process, prospectus, etc., reach out to them through these contact details:

South Africa

Address: Plot 10, R28 Service Road, Diswilmar, Krugersdorp 1739

Plot 10, R28 Service Road, Diswilmar, Krugersdorp 1739 PO Box: Private Bag X03, Helderkruin 1733

Private Bag X03, Helderkruin 1733 Email: hello@stadio.ac.za

hello@stadio.ac.za Call: 087 158 5000

Namibia

Address: 24 Wagner Street, Windhoek West, Namibia

24 Wagner Street, Windhoek West, Namibia PO Box: Private Bag 13026, Windhoek, Namibia

Private Bag 13026, Windhoek, Namibia Email: hellonam@stadio.ac.za

hellonam@stadio.ac.za Call: +264 (0) 8333 10080

Is Southern Business School legit?

SBS has been in operation for over 20 years. It is a legally registered private institution.

Is SBS accredited?

SBS is a fully accredited and registered higher education institution.

What courses does SBS offer?

SBS offers certificates, diplomas, degrees, and more qualifications in the following fields of knowledge:

Arts, fashion, and design

Business, commerce, administration, and management

Education and teaching

Law

Policing

Science and information technologies

Is Southern Business School Internationally Recognized?

SBS is part of the STADIO group and one of the leading private higher education institutions in Southern Africa. The school accepts scholars worldwide, and most of its international students come from Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Swaziland.

The Southern Business School's consistent excellent record has made it stay at the top of South Africa's higher learning private institutions for years. The school has an excellent reputation because of its distinguished faculty, top-rate facilities, and multi-talented and high-achieving students.

READ ALSO: Motheo TVET College's online application, courses, fees, status check, requirements 2022

Briefly.co.za also shared Motheo TVET College's online application, courses, fees, status check, and requirements for 2022. .

More than anything else, enrolling at this school means giving yourself a chance to interact with brilliant people and the full spectrum of intelligent minds.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News