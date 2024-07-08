Who is Alana Hadid? Quick facts about Gigi Hadid's other sister

Alana Hadid is not as widely recognized as her younger supermodel sisters, Bella and Gigi, but she is also making her mark in the fashion industry. The Hadid sisters share the same father with different mothers, but their sibling bond is strong.

Alana Hadid during the 2018 Make-A-Wish Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 24, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

It is not surprising that the Hadid family has built successful careers centred around design, fashion, and modelling. Alana Hadid's mother, Mary Butler, is an interior designer, while Gigi's mother, Yolanda, had a successful modelling career. Anwar, the only Hadid brother in the family, is also making waves as a male model.

Alana Hadid's profile summary

Full name Alana Hadid Date of birth July 27, 1983 Age 40 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Washington, DC Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue-green Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Parents Mohamed Hadid, Mary Butler Siblings Marielle, Bella, Gigi, Anwar Profession Fashion designer, stylist, personal shopper Social media Instagram

Who is Alana Hadid?

Alana Hadid is an American fashion designer and stylist best known for being the half-sister of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. She co-owns a clothing fashion line, La Detresse, with her friend Emily Perlstein. They established the brand in 2017, and it focuses on denim and knitwear.

She has also collaborated with several major fashion brands in the past including Lou & Grey and Strathberry. After working in fashion for over a decade, Alana made her runway debut at 40 in August 2023 at the Saks Potts Spring 2024 show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

Talking about her late start in the modelling industry, Alana told People that she had not planned to do it but could not say no when her favourite designers showing collections in Copenhagen asked if she could walk their runways.

I said yes, as it's something that I've decided to do in my 40s — just say yes to a lot of things, and it was amazing. It was phenomenal.

Top 5 facts about fashion designer Alana Hadid. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Alana Hadid's age

The Hadid sister is 40 years old in 2024. She was born in Washington, DC, where she grew up because of her father's job. She later relocated to Los Angeles, where she still lives today.

Alana Hadid's parents

Her father, Mohamed Hadid, is a Palestinian real estate developer and former Olympic athlete. He was born in Nazareth, Israel, in 1948 before his family fled to Syria, then relocated to the US when he was a teenager.

Alana Hadid's mother, interior designer Mary Butler, was Mohammed's first wife. After her parents' divorce in 1992, her father married former model Yolanda in 1994, but they divorced six years later in 2000.

Mohammed was also engaged to model and businessman Shiva Safai from 2014 to 2019. Alana's mother usually keeps a low profile.

Mohamed during the GUESS Dare + Double Dare Fragrance Launch on July 27, 2016, and Mary Butler at a past outing. Photo: @mbutlerdesign on Instagram, Jon Kopaloff on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alana Hadid's siblings

She has one full sister, Marielle, who was born in September 1980. Marielle has followed in her mother's footsteps as an interior designer and has a company called Living Well with Marielle. She also co-founded a sunglass brand called Hadid Eyewear with Alana.

Alana has three half-siblings from her father's marriage to Yolanda. Her famous supermodel half-sisters, Gigi (born in April 1995) and Bella (born in October 1996), need no introduction.

Her half-brother Anwar was born in June 1999. Anwar is also a model and has worked with major brands like Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and Valentino.

Alana Hadid with her brother, Anwar, and her father, Mohamed, during the Watermelon Pictures private screening of 'Walled Off' at The London Hotel on April 25, 2024. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Alana Hadid's relationship with her siblings

Alana gets along well with all her siblings. While talking to Fashion Week Daily in 2015, she revealed that she is close to her supermodel sisters, Bella and Gigi, and they talk frequently.

I talk to them all the time. We're all very involved in each other's lives in general. I also follow them on Instagram, so I know what they're doing all the time! But I also get text message and FaceTime updates, which is fun.

The sisters usually support each other's careers, given their shared love for fashion. Alana told Glamour in 2016 that she and her sisters have a group chat where they talk about styling ideas.

[Gigi and Bella] each have their own style, and they're so on it, but I get a few text messages where they're like, 'What do you think of this?' We talk to each other every day, we have our sister chat and I'll say 'ooh I love this' or they'll say, 'I'm doing this, what to you think?' Sometimes, they'll be, like, 'What shoes do I wear with this?' All sisters get to do that with each other.

The fashion designer is also close to her younger half-brother Anwar and elder sister Marielle. In June 2023, she took to Instagram to celebrate Anwar's birthday with a series of photos and the caption,

Littlest brother, @anwarhadid, Happy Birthday! I love you so much. Your heart is the most pure heart I've ever known, you care and with your whole body and soul. When I grow up, I want to be more like you. Wishing you another beautiful, creative, open, and loving trip around the sun.

Alana, Marielle, Gigi, and Bella (L-R) during Variety's Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Cipriani Midtown on April 5, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Alana Hadid's family remains influential in the fashion industry with their diverse talents. Below are some frequently asked questions about them;

What does Alana Hadid do?

She works in fashion as a designer and stylist. Recently, she has also ventured into modelling, making her runway debut at the age of 40.

Are the Hadid sisters half-sisters?

The siblings are half-sisters. They share the same father, Mohamed, but have different mothers. Alana and Marielle's mother is Mary Butler, while Bella and Gigi's mother is Yolanda. Their brother Anwar is also Yolanda's son.

What ethnicity is Bella Hadid?

Bella is of Palestinian and Dutch descent. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, is a Palestinian real estate developer, and her mother, Yolanda Hadid (née van den Herik), is a Dutch former model.

Which Hadid sister is older?

Marielle Hadid is the eldest sister in the family. She was born on September 7, 1980, making her 43 years old in 2024. Gigi was born on April 23, 1995 (29 years), while Bella was born on October 9, 1996 (27 years).

Alana speaking onstage at the Nazarian Institute on January 26, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Erik Voake

Source: Getty Images

Alana Hadid continues to carve her path in fashion. She is also proud of her Palestinian roots and usually uses her Instagram to talk about the ongoing war in Gaza and other social issues like body positivity.

