Meet Gabriel Macht's kids: Satine Anais Geraldine Macht and Luca

Gabriel Macht is a talented actor known for his role as Harvey Specter on Suits and a dedicated family man. He took a break from acting after Suits ended in 2019 to spend more time with his two kids, Satine Anais Geraldine Macht and Luca, who he shares with his wife, actress Jacinda Barrett.

Gabriel at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (L) and with his two children, Satine and Luca (R). Photo: @jacindabarrett on Instagram, Jon Kopaloff on Getty Images (modified by author)

Gabriel Macht's family is the most important thing to him, as he has revealed in numerous interviews. He enjoys spending quality time with them, whether it is travelling together or simply goofing around at home. The actor has ensured that Satine Anais Geraldine Macht and Luca have been shielded from the limelight since they were born.

Gabriel Macht's profile summary

Full name Gabriel Swann Macht Date of birth January 22, 1972 Age 52 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth The Bronx, NYC Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Eye colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Jacinda Barrett Children Two; Satine and Luca Parents Stephen Macht and Suzzane Victoria Pulier Siblings Three; Jesse Macht, Ari Serbin, and Julie Education Carnegie Mellon University (BFA) Profession Actor, producer Years active 1980 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Satine Anais Geraldine Macht

Gabriel Macht's daughter, Satine Macht, was born on August 20, 2007 (aged 17 years old in 2024), in Los Angeles, California. She rarely makes public appearances but occasionally features on her parents' Instagram posts.

Satine is her mother's travel buddy. In April 2019, actress Jacinda Barrett uploaded a picture of them at the beach in the Dominican Republic, captioning it;

Not sure it (will get) better than this. I'd dance with you, my forever, my darling.

She is also close to her father, Gabriel Macht, who often speaks highly of her in interviews. While talking to the Charlotte Observer in March 2014, the actor had praise for his then 6-year-old daughter, saying,

To produce a human person who has an incredible sensitivity, just a little being who is empathic and who is exploring everything and is kind and is motivated and strong and stubborn – all these things. I hate to label her because she's a billion things more than that. But to produce a child that is going to be good for humanity, is what I'm more proud of.

Satine with her dad Gabriel at the premiere of the GapKids + DVF Collection (L) and with her mother Jacinda (R). @iamgabrielmacht on Instagram, John Sciulli on Getty Images (modified by author)

Luca Macht

Gabriel Macht's son, Luca, was born on February 26, 2014 (10 years old in 2024). Just like his sister Satine, his parents post about him occasionally on social media but without revealing his face. In December 2017, his father uploaded a GIF of them playing catch together and captioned the moment,

Little man, I will always be there to catch you. I love you, Luca.

Luca usually accompanies his parents and sister on trips around the world. In August 2017, he was in the UK with Gabriel and his mother, Jacinda Barrett. The Aussie actress shared a picture of the three of them on Instagram, writing,

When your child wonders how - he ended up with you two for parents, @iamgabrielmacht and I finding all kinds of treasures.

Luca with his parents, Gabriel and Jacinda, during a 2017 trip to the UK (L). Photo: @jacindabarrett (modified by author)

Gabriel Macht relationships

The Suits star lives a relatively private life, and little is known about his relationships before he met and married Australian actress and former model Jacinda Barrett. The couple first met on a blind date in 2000 before tying the knot in 2004.

Barrett first gained attention as a cast member on MTV's The Real World: London in 1995. She has since appeared in several notable films and TV series, including The Human Stain (2003), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004), Ladder 49 (2004), Poseidon (2006), The Following, and Bloodline.

Gabriel and Barrett have served couple-goals for over two decades. They often appreciate each other with heartfelt Instagram posts. For Mother's Day 2017, the Suits actor uploaded a picture of Jacinda on Instagram with the caption,

Our kids are the beneficiary of your guidance, compassion, love, humor, discipline, health conscious eating, freedom, sense of art, playfulness, emotional clarity, and integrity. It is with the utmost respect and dignity that I hold you in this gift you give our children each and every day.

Gabriel Macht and his wife Jacinda Barrett during the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 dinner at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Anthony Ghnassia

FAQs

Gabriel and Jacinda Barrett's kids have been given a normal childhood away from showbiz business, but their parents' fans are curious to know about them. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Macht family;

Was Gabriel Macht's daughter in Suits?

No, Satine Anais Geraldine Macht did not appear in the TV series Suits. There has been some confusion online, but actress Brooklyn Lax portrayed the character Olivia in episode 11 of season 2.

Did Gabriel Macht's wife appear in Suits?

Gabriel Macht's wife, Jacinda Barrett, did appear in Suits. She played the role of Zoe Lawford, a former love interest of Harvey Specter, in a few episodes during Season 2.

Are Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett still married?

Gabriel and Barrett are still married. They tied the knot on December 9, 2004, and have been together for close to two decades.

Why did Gabriel Macht stop acting?

The Harvey Spector actor decided to take a break from acting after Suits ended in 2019. He wanted to focus on his family and explore other interests.

Who plays Harvey Specter?

Harvey Specter, the charismatic and sharp-witted lawyer from the TV series Suits, is played by Gabriel Macht. He portrayed this iconic character throughout the show's nine seasons, from 2011 to 2019.

Who is Harvey Specter's real wife?

Gabriel Macht, the actor who plays Harvey Specter on Suits, is married to actress Jacinda Barrett. They tied the knot in 2004 and have two children together.

Actor Gabriel Macht and his wife actress Jacinda Barett during the premiere of Netflix's Bloodline at The Landmark Regent Theater on May 24, 2016 in Westwood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Gabriel Macht's kids, Satine Anais Geraldine Macht and her younger brother Luca have been given the best childhood despite their parents' busy careers. It is unclear what their interests are and whether they will follow in the family's footsteps as actors.

