Who is Dwayne Johnson's twin brother? Meet The Rock's siblings

Dwayne Johnson is a household name in the wrestling and film industries, having been in the business since the 1990s. While many are familiar with his impressive career, fewer know about his family background. This article delves into the lives of Dwayne Johnson's twin brother and his other siblings.

A young Dwayne with his brother Wayne and sister Wanda with their father Rocky (R). Photo: @curtis_bowles_johnson on Instagram, Rodin Eckenroth on Getty Images (modified by author)

The Rock's family has a rich wrestling heritage; his father, Rocky, was a WWE Hall of Famer, while his mother, Ata Maivia, is the daughter of a prominent Samoan wrestler. Dwayne Johnson's brothers and sisters did not take an interest in following in their dad's footsteps, but he managed to enter the WWE after training with Rocky and his granddad.

Who is Dwayne Johnson's twin brother?

The Rock does not have a twin brother. He is the only child of his mother, Ata Johnson, but his father, Rocky Johnson (born Wade Bowles), welcomed several children from multiple relationships.

Despite having multiple siblings, The Rock did not have a close relationship with all of them while growing up. Both of Dwayne Johnson's parents have a wrestling background, and he moved around a lot due to his father's career.

Top 5 facts about The Rock's family. Photo: Jeff Kravitz on Getty Images (modified by author)

Dwayne Johnson's siblings from his father's first marriage

The Rock grew up knowing his two paternal half-siblings, Wanda Bowles (born in December 1962) and Curtis Bowles Johnson (born in May 1965), from his father's first marriage to Una Sparks.

Wanda and Curtis were mainly raised by their mother in Ontario due to their father's busy wrestling career, which led to a rift in the marriage. Their parents tied the knot in 1966 and divorced in 1978.

The Bowles siblings have mainly stayed out of the limelight. They had a closer relationship with their father despite his divorce from their mother. When Rocky passed away in January 2020, Curtis took to Instagram to pay his tributes, writing in part,

To the pro wrestling world, you were Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson. A WWE Hall of Famer, a trailblazer, a legend...But to me, you were just dad. Always there to talk to, to laugh, and, if needed, to help. You were my superhero as a youngster and my teacher as an adult.

Curtis and Dwayne Johnson have developed a stronger brotherhood bond over the years. They usually comment on each other's Instagram posts. For Dwayne's birthday in May 2024, Curtis wished him a happy birthday calling him, 'My brother Dwayne, The Final Boss'. The Rock had a hilarious reply in the comments, writing,

Love you, my brother! You still look 35, and I look 68. Love u bro.

The Rock with his half-siblings Curtis and Wanda during their father's send-off in January 2020 (R). Photo: @curtis_bowles_johnson on Instagram, Adam Glanzman on Getty Images (modified by author)

The Rock had no knowledge of his five other siblings

In 2022, Sports Illustrated revealed that Dwayne had an additional five half-siblings. Rocky Johnson had other kids with different women across Canada during the 1960s and the 1970s. Below is everything to know about them;

Paula Parsons: She was born in May 1964 to her mother, Thema. Paula was raised by her grandparents in Nova Scotia, Canada.

She was born in May 1964 to her mother, Thema. Paula was raised by her grandparents in Nova Scotia, Canada. Trevor Edwards: He was born in March 1967 in Montreal, Canada, to Doreen, a Caribbean immigrant.

He was born in March 1967 in Montreal, Canada, to Doreen, a Caribbean immigrant. Lisa Purves: She was born in October 1968 in Vancouver, Canada, as Rocky's fifth child. Her mother, Vera Pinter, lived with Rocky for a few months before he left when she was four months pregnant and never returned.

She was born in October 1968 in Vancouver, Canada, as Rocky's fifth child. Her mother, Vera Pinter, lived with Rocky for a few months before he left when she was four months pregnant and never returned. Adrian Bowles: He was born in April 1970 in Nova Scotia. He was raised by his mother Carolyn.

He was born in April 1970 in Nova Scotia. He was raised by his mother Carolyn. Aaron Fowler: He was born in June 1970 and grew up in Nova Scotia and British Columbia.

Dwayne has not publicly commented on his newly discovered siblings. His half-brothers have expressed that they do not expect anything from him but wish to be recognized.

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Johnson, Ata Johnson, and Rocky Johnson (L-R) during the premiere of 'The Mummy Returns' in California on April 29, 2001. Photo: Ron Galella

How abandonment affected Dwayne Johnson's half-siblings

Dwayne, Curtis, and Wanda had a close connection with their father, but their newly discovered siblings did not. Lisa, who works as an independent filmmaker in Vancouver, decided to create a documentary called Just Call Me Lisa about her family after discovering she was one of the unacknowledged children of Rocky Johnson.

The five newly discovered siblings did not have a chance to connect with Rocky before he died in 2020, but they have grown closer to their father's younger brother, Ricky Johnson. Lisa said in her blog in 2020 that they may have more undiscovered siblings.

So far, there are five of us. All of us DNA tested and proven to be family. And rumours of several more, all of whom I am currently trying to find. Needless to say, my life has changed completely since we found each other.

Dwayne Johnson during the 'Black Adam' photocall at NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding hotel on October 19, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

FAQs

The Rock's brothers and sisters did not grow up with him because of his father's actions, but they still make up the larger Johnson extended family. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about Dwayne's siblings;

Does The Rock have a twin brother?

Despite various rumours of there being The Rock's twin brother, the wrestler-turned-actor does not have a twin. He is his mother's only child but has several paternal half-siblings.

How many brothers does Dwayne have?

Dwayne has four known half-brothers. They include Curtis Bowles, Trevor Edwards, Adrian Bowles, and Aaron Fowler.

Who is Dwayne Johnson's half-brother?

The Rock has several half-brothers, but his most well-known sibling is Curtis Bowles. He is the son of Rocky Johnson and his first wife, Una Sparks.

Did Dwayne Johnson have a sister?

The Jumanji actor has three known half-sisters. They include Wanda Bowles, Lisa Purves, and Paula Parsons. Wanda is from his father's first marriage while Lisa and Paula were identified through DNA.

How are The Rock and Dwayne Johnson related?

Dwayne Johnson and The Rock are the same person. Dwayne adopted the ring name The Rock during his wrestling career with WWE. The moniker stuck after he transitioned to Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

While Dwayne Johnson's twin brother is non-existent, he has an interesting family background with several half-siblings. Despite the complexities of his family tree, Dwayne remains dedicated to his loved ones, especially his three daughters.

