Lauren Hashian is an American music producer, songwriter, and singer. She ventured into the music industry at a very young age when she transformed her college room into a private studio. She is renowned for various hit tracks, including Step into a Love Like This and Ride the Wave. Besides her remarkable music career, Lauren is also known for being Dwayne Johnson's wife.

Lauren Hashian attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice" at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Lauren's relationship and eventual marriage to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson cast her into the limelight and played a huge role in her current-day prominence. Who is Dwayne Johnson's wife? Here is a quick look at Lauren's life.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Kristina Hashian Gender Female Date of birth September 8, 1984 Age 38 years (as of January 2022) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Lynnfield, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Dark Brown Marital status Married Husband Dwayne Johnson Parents John Hashian and Suzanne Miller Profession Singer, songwriter, music producer Net worth $5 million Alma mater Emerson College Instagram @laurenhashianofficial

Dwayne Johnson's wife, Lauren Hashian's bio

The popular singer was born on September 8, 1984, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, USA. This makes her 38 years old as of 2022. Lauren was born to John 'Sib' Hashian and Suzanne Miller. Her father was a renowned drummer who played with the Boston rock band.

Lauren grew up alongside two siblings, Aja and Adam. The former is an accomplished songwriter.

What is Lauren Hashian's nationality?

Since the singer was born in the USA, she is an American national by birth. Still, she has mixed roots going back to her grandfather's homeland. Lauren Hashian's ethnic background has elements of Armenian roots. Her paternal grandfather, James Thaddeus Hashian, was the son of Armenian immigrants.

What does Lauren Hashian do for a living?

Lauren Hashian attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice" at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

The singer attended Lynnfield High School in Massachusetts and later joined Emerson College. She graduated in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in public relations and communications. In college, she began to pursue her passion for music, eventually converting her dorm room into a private studio. After her graduation, she decided to follow in her dad's footsteps and become a professional musician.

Lauren landed a job with the Warner Music Group and then with Paramount Pictures. In late 2006, she appeared in some of the songs done by her dad's band. This marked the beginning of her gradual rise in the music industry.

In 2017, she featured in Walter French's music video Go Hard. Her father would later pass on the same year after a heart attack. Today, Lauren works as a part-time singer, songwriter, and music producer.

Lauren Hashian's movies and TV shows

Here are some of the films and TV shows in which the renowned singer has appeared in.

Film/TV show Year Role Entertainment Tonight 2019 Self R U the Girl? 2005 Self Celebrity Page 2020 Self Entertainment Tonight 2018 Self Red Notice 2021 Soundtrack writer

Who is Dwayne Johnson's wife in 2022?

The answer is Lauren Hashian. The two met in 2006, shortly after Lauren's graduation. They were both on the set for Dwayne's movie, The Game Plan. At the time, Johnson was married to his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, a renowned bodybuilder.

Dany and Johnson later divorced in 2007 out of a mutual agreement. Shortly afterwards, Lauren and Johnson began dating. Despite Dany's split from Johnson, she remains his professional manager to date. She and Dwayne also have a daughter known as Alexandra.

How many marriages has Dwayne Johnson had? His marriage to Lauren was his second after the divorce from Dany in 2007.

Lauren and Dwayne's wedding

Actor Dwayne Johnson, Jasmine Johnson and singer Lauren Hashian at the Dwayne Johnson Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

For several years after Dwayne and Lauren met, there had been rumours that they had wed in a private ceremony. The allegations were fueled by Johnson constantly referring to Lauren as his wife. However, these turned out to be untrue when the couple revealed they had finally gotten married in August 2019.

The two tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii. How long has Dwayne Johnson been with Lauren Hashian? The two began dating in 2007, meaning they have been together for about 15 years now.

Is Dwayne Johnson still married?

Yes, he and Lauren are still married.

Who are Dwayne Johnson's children?

Dwayne has three children: One from his first marriage to Dany and two from his marriage to Lauren. His eldest child is known as Simone Alexandra Johnson. She was born in August 2001 and is currently 21 years old.

In December 2015, Dwayne welcomed his second child and the first one with his current wife, Lauren. The girl is known as Jasmine. In April 2018, Lauren and Johnson welcomed their second child, named Tiana Gia, bringing the number of Dwayne Johnson's family members to four.

How tall is Lauren Hashian?

Lauren Hashian's height is 5 feet 9 inches (173 centimetres). She weighs 123 pounds (56 kilograms) and has dark brown hair and blue eyes. Her body measures 34-24-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

What is Lauren Hashian's net worth?

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice" at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

According to Essentially Sports, Dwayne Johnson's wife's net worth is about $5 million. This comes from the earnings she gets from music sales, music production jobs, and songwriting. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

What is Sib Hashian's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lauren's famous dad was worth $2 million.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about The Rock's wife.

Her husband says she has a great sense of humour.

She has accompanied her husband to the launch of numerous films in which he appears.

Her father once performed with her on stage.

Lauren Hashian is best known for being Dwayne Johnson's wife. Still, she has quite a lot more going on for her, including a successful music career, a great family, and a rich family heritage dating back to well-known people in the music industry.

