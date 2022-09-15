Who is Jenna Dunster? Age, children, partner, career, education, net worth

Jenna Dunster is a South African actress and writer. She made her onscreen debut in 2011, starring as Abby in Women in Love (2011). However, many people widely recognize her as the daughter of the late actress Elize Cawood. Her father is also a legendary actor and director known for playing Sid Keyser in the Konings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jenna Dunster is the daughter of actress Elize Cawood. Photo: @jenna_dunster on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Indeed, an apple does not fall far from the tree. The untimely demise of Elize Cawood undoubtedly shook the South African entertainment industry. Her legacy will still live on for many years. Her daughter seems to have taken over from where she left.

Jenna Dunster's profile summary

Full name Jenna Jo Dunster Gender Female Date of birth 09 January 1987 Age 35 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity White Sexuality Starlight Height in feet 5’5” Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green-blue Mother Elize Cawood Father Wilson Dunster Siblings None Relationship status Single Education Parktown High School for Girls, The Poor School Profession Actress, writer, presenter Instagram @jenna_dunster

Jenna Dunster's bio summary

The actress was born in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa, into the family of Elize Cawood and Wilson Duster. Based on various sources, she is the only child in her family. Jenna Dunster's parents married in 1982. Five years later, Jenna was born.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Unfortunately, her mother succumbed to cancer on 18 July 2018. She released a statement about her demise on Instagram. Her death was a significant loss to her family and the entire South African entertainment scene.

Despite growing up in a celebrity family, there is little to no information regarding her childhood. Nonetheless, she attended The Poor School in Islington, London, where she completed her acting studies. She was in the institution between 2007 and 2008.

How old is Jenna Dunster?

Jenna is an alumna of Parktown High School for Girls. Photo: @jenna.dunster.1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jenna Dunster's age is 35 years as of 2022. She was born on 9 January 1987. According to astrology, she is a Capricorn.

Career achievements

Jenna is a true definition of a jack of all trades. She is an actress, writer, and presenter. However, many people know her as an actress. Her journey in the entertainment industry began immediately after graduating from The Poor School in London.

Elize Cawood's daughter made her acting debut in 2008 in 7de Laan, playing the role of Terry de Klerk. In the same year, she landed a supporting role in Getroud Met Rugby. She has since appeared in several other notable movies and television shows.

Jenna Dunster's TV shows and movies

According to IMDb, the actress has 15 acting credits. They are as follows:

Year TV shows and movies Roles 2011 Women in Love Abby 2012 Inescapable Betty 2013 Ligte, Kamera ... Liefde! Cara Deetlefs 2013 Donkerland Anna de Witt 2014 Pandjieswinkelstories Dinatjie / Young Han 2014 Neem My Saam Hannah 2014 Bougainvillea Lola Lewis 2015 Disremember Sarah 2015 Dearest Elle Elle James 2015-2016 Bloedbroers Ina / Ina van Deventer 2014-2016 Sterlopers Emma Liebenberg 2017 Skoon Anchen 2019 Die Spreeus Annetjie 2019 Deep State Amy 2021 In die Koningkryk van Korona Ingrid de Ridder

Theatre performances

In addition to movie and TV roles, she has also appeared in theatre projects. They include:

Year Project Role 2014 Marat/Sade Corday 2013 Phobic Annie 2012 Little Foot Coco 2011-2012 Abnormal Loads Katrien Joubert 2007-2008 Lovers Maggie Enright 2007-2008 A Doll's House Mrs Linde 2007-2008 Sweet Bird of Youth Princess 2007-2008 Hayfever Myra Arundle

Between 2011 and 2013, Wilson Dunster’s daughter also tried her hand the in the corporate and commercial world. She is known for her contribution in:

Xtra Space by Velocity Afrika

ER 24 Coroprate by Richter Medien

Siemans Corporate by Colliyer Lessick

Ensure by Red Cherry

She has also been a guest presenter at Kyknet Fiesta’s 2014 Idea Candy Ceremony Awards and Mooiloop, Blue Marble Entertainment’s 2013 travel series.

Lastly, she is the founder of Green Pulse Permaculture, a community initiative that advocates for a greener environment. The organization designs gardens for and with kids. They also arrange interactive workshops for kids from time to time.

Awards and nominations

The actress has won three nominations for her work as an actress. They include:

2012: 2012 Mercury Theatre Awards – Best Actress ( Abnormal Loads )

) 2013: Naledi Theatre Awards - Best Actress ( Abnormal Loads )

) 2014: Kyknet ATKV Mediaveertjies - Best actress in a series (Donkerland)

Who is Jenna Dunster's partner?

For many years, the actress has remained silent about her personal life. Therefore, it is challenging to ascertain if she is currently dating, married or single. The same applies to people looking for information about Jenna Dunster's daughter. She shares kids’ photos on social media but has never confirmed if she is a mother.

Jenna Dunster came into the entertainment industry a decade ago, but she has achieved more than anyone could imagine. The multi-talented actress has appeared in numerous movies, TV shows, and plays. She is also a TV personality and writer known for Dearest Elle.

READ ALSO: Who is Nefisa Mkhabela? Age, boyfriend, parents, career, height, profiles, cars

Briefly.co.za published an article on South African actress Nefisa Mkhabela. She is widely considered by many as Ona Molapo, a role she played in Zwide House.

Mkhabela has also starred in several other films and TV shows, such as Ispaza Sasekhaya and Unmarried. Find out who she's dating and other details.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News