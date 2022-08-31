Who is Wilson Dunster? Age, children, wife, movies and TV shows, profiles

Wilson Dunster has undoubtedly made his mark on the Mzansi film industry. He is passionate about his work, as seen on the screen, and through his talent, he has been able to slay every role in the films he has been in.

Wilson Dunster is an actor from South Africa. He was nominated for an Artes Award for Best Supporting Actor for his leading role as Sid Keyser in the Paul C. Venter historical drama series Konings (1992) and its sequel Torings (1994).

Wilson Dunster's profile and bio summary

Full name Wilson Dunster Gender Male Date of birth 1st of January 1950 Place of birth South Africa Age 72 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality South African Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 7 inches Weight 56 kilograms Body measurements 42-32-18 Inch Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Widowed Spouse Elize Cawood Children Jenna Dunster Occupation Actor Net worth Unknown

How old is Wilson Dunster?

Wilson's date of birth is the 1st of January 1950. He was born in South Africa, and as of 2022, he is 72 years of age. According to astrology, his star sign is Capricorn.

Dunster has been secretive about his childhood and upbringing, so the identities of his parents and whether he has siblings are unknown. He is of Caucasian ethnicity, and his nationality is South African. He received his education at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and the University of Cape Town.

Wilson Dunster's career

Dunster is an exceptional actor with a career spanning decades. He was nominated for an Artes Award for Best Supporting Actor for his leading role as Sid Keyser in the Paul C. Venter historical drama series Konings (1992) and its sequel Torings (1994).

In the early seasons of the M-Net soap opera Egoli, he played the part of Spider. In the SABC3 soap opera Isidingo, he played Pierre de Villiers, the first mining manager.

Dunster, who primarily performs in theatre, has also made appearances in several television shows, such as Onder Engele, Two Weeks in Paradise, Yizo Yizo, Erfsondes, and Onder Draai Die Duiwel Rond.

A few of his credits from major motion pictures are Jock of the Bushveld, Brutal Glory, The Schoolmaster, There's a Zulu on My Stoep, Circles in a Forest, The Fourth Reich, Glory Glory, Red Dust, and Hond se Dinges.

In addition,The Glass Menagerie, People Are Living There, Marat Sade, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Dinner for One and Too are just a few of the various theatre productions that Dunster has performed in.

Wilson Dunster's movies and TV shows

The actor has appeared in several films and television series. They include:

Binnelanders - Season 17, 18 as Rodney Bloedbroers - Season 1 as Meneer van Deventer Egoli: Place of Gold - Season 1,2,3,4 as Spider Erfsondes - Season 2 as Mr Wright Senior Gabriël - Season 2as Oom Fasie Isidingo - Season 1 as Pierre de Villiers Konings - Season 1 as Sid Keyser Onder Draai die Duiwel Rond - Season 2 as Bekker Soul Buddyz - Season 1 as Doctor Soul Buddyz - Season 3 as Antique Dealer Torings - Season 1 as Sid Keyser Yizo Yizo - Season 3 as Jim - Candy's Father

Who is Wilson Dunster's wife?

The Konings star was married to Elize Cawood, a South African actress. Her well-known TV roles include Pop in Verspeelde Lente and the wealthy Afrikaner woman in Taxi to Soweto, where she co-stars with Marius Weyers and Peter Sepuma. She has also appeared in films like Lien se lankstaanskoene and Die wonderwerker.

Details of how the two met and got together are yet to be revealed. Unfortunately, Elize passed away on the 18th of July 2020.

Wilson Dunster's children

Wilson and Elize had one daughter. Her name is Jenna Dunster. She is a South African actress best known for playing Sofia le Roux in the serial series Isidingo on SABC3 from 2009 to 2011. After graduation, Jenna spent two years in London, where she studied acting at The Poor School.

Is Wilson Dunster still alive?

Although widowed, the actor is alive. Among his latest works is Binnelanders season 18, which premiered on June 2022.

Wilson Dunster is an exceptional actor with a lot of talent. Having a decades-long career, he has amassed a massive fanbase who still want to see more from him.

