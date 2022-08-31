Who is Wilson Dunster? Age, children, wife, movies and TV shows, profiles

Global site navigation

by  Cindy Karimi

Wilson Dunster has undoubtedly made his mark on the Mzansi film industry. He is passionate about his work, as seen on the screen, and through his talent, he has been able to slay every role in the films he has been in.

Who is Wilson Dunster?
Wilson Dunster is a South African actor best known for his role in Konings. Photo: @aj_opperman_arts_journalist
Source: Instagram

Wilson Dunster is an actor from South Africa. He was nominated for an Artes Award for Best Supporting Actor for his leading role as Sid Keyser in the Paul C. Venter historical drama series Konings (1992) and its sequel Torings (1994).

Wilson Dunster's profile and bio summary

Full nameWilson Dunster
GenderMale
Date of birth 1st of January 1950
Place of birthSouth Africa
Age72 years (As of 2022)
Zodiac signCapricorn
NationalitySouth African
EthnicityCaucasian
Height5 feet and 7 inches
Weight56 kilograms
Body measurements42-32-18 Inch
Sexual orientationHeterosexual
Relationship statusWidowed
SpouseElize Cawood
ChildrenJenna Dunster
OccupationActor
Net worthUnknown

How old is Wilson Dunster?

Wilson's date of birth is the 1st of January 1950. He was born in South Africa, and as of 2022, he is 72 years of age. According to astrology, his star sign is Capricorn.

Dunster has been secretive about his childhood and upbringing, so the identities of his parents and whether he has siblings are unknown. He is of Caucasian ethnicity, and his nationality is South African. He received his education at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and the University of Cape Town.

Wilson Dunster's career

Dunster is an exceptional actor with a career spanning decades. He was nominated for an Artes Award for Best Supporting Actor for his leading role as Sid Keyser in the Paul C. Venter historical drama series Konings (1992) and its sequel Torings (1994).

In the early seasons of the M-Net soap opera Egoli, he played the part of Spider. In the SABC3 soap opera Isidingo, he played Pierre de Villiers, the first mining manager.

Dunster, who primarily performs in theatre, has also made appearances in several television shows, such as Onder Engele, Two Weeks in Paradise, Yizo Yizo, Erfsondes, and Onder Draai Die Duiwel Rond.

A few of his credits from major motion pictures are Jock of the Bushveld, Brutal Glory, The Schoolmaster, There's a Zulu on My Stoep, Circles in a Forest, The Fourth Reich, Glory Glory, Red Dust, and Hond se Dinges.

In addition,The Glass Menagerie, People Are Living There, Marat Sade, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Dinner for One and Too are just a few of the various theatre productions that Dunster has performed in.

Wilson Dunster's movies and TV shows

The actor has appeared in several films and television series. They include:

Binnelanders - Season 17, 18 as Rodney
Bloedbroers - Season 1 as Meneer van Deventer
Egoli: Place of Gold - Season 1,2,3,4 as Spider
Erfsondes - Season 2 as Mr Wright Senior
Gabriël - Season 2as Oom Fasie
Isidingo - Season 1 as Pierre de Villiers
Konings - Season 1 as Sid Keyser
Onder Draai die Duiwel Rond - Season 2 as Bekker
Soul Buddyz - Season 1 as Doctor
Soul Buddyz - Season 3 as Antique Dealer
Torings - Season 1 as Sid Keyser
Yizo Yizo - Season 3 as Jim - Candy's Father

Who is Wilson Dunster's wife?

Wilson Dunster's wife
Wilson with his wife, Elize. Photo: @aj_opperman_arts_journalist, @finessevoelgoedtydskrif on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The Konings star was married to Elize Cawood, a South African actress. Her well-known TV roles include Pop in Verspeelde Lente and the wealthy Afrikaner woman in Taxi to Soweto, where she co-stars with Marius Weyers and Peter Sepuma. She has also appeared in films like Lien se lankstaanskoene and Die wonderwerker.

Details of how the two met and got together are yet to be revealed. Unfortunately, Elize passed away on the 18th of July 2020.

Wilson Dunster's children

Wilson and Elize had one daughter. Her name is Jenna Dunster. She is a South African actress best known for playing Sofia le Roux in the serial series Isidingo on SABC3 from 2009 to 2011. After graduation, Jenna spent two years in London, where she studied acting at The Poor School.

Is Wilson Dunster still alive?

Although widowed, the actor is alive. Among his latest works is Binnelanders season 18, which premiered on June 2022.

Wilson Dunster is an exceptional actor with a lot of talent. Having a decades-long career, he has amassed a massive fanbase who still want to see more from him.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Anzel Stofberg. She is a South African TV host, entrepreneur and content creator. Most people know her for contesting in Miss SA 2014. Apart from sharing snippets of her glamorous life, she finds the perfect balance between being a public figure and her private life. Anzel Stofberg's biography decodes unknown details about her life.

