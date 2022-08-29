Who is Getmore Sithole? Age, wife, career, movies, profiles, net worth

Getmore Sithole has become a household name in the Mzansi film industry. He is now known to take on elderly roles in movies and TV shows because of his age. His ability to slay every character has earned him success in the industry. But, who is he? Where is he from? How old is Sithole?

Getmore Sithole is a South African actor of Zimbabwean descent. He is well recognized for his parts in the hit television series Le lion, Blood & Water, and A Small Town Called Descent.

Getmore Sithole's profiles

Full name Getmore Sithole Gender Male Date of birth 6th of June 1964 Place of birth Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Getmore Sithole's age 58 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality South African Ethnicity African Height 6 feet and 3 inches (190 centimetres) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Joe Stewardson Mother Norah Nkuna Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Lorraine Children 2 Occupation Actor Net worth $2 million Social media accounts Instagram

Getmore Sithole's biography

Where is Getmore Sithole from? He was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. He finished both his primary and secondary education in Zimbabwe. Getmore later moved to South Africa in quest of greener pastures and eventually applied for South African citizenship.

How old is Getmore Sithole?

He was born on the 6th of June 1964. As of 2022, he is 58 years old, and his star sign is Gemini.

Getmore Sithole's career

After landing a recurring part in the television series Generations, he made his acting debut in 2000. Then, in 2002, he played the fierce investigator Dikobo in a soap opera titled Backstage. Finally, he played the supporting character of Detective Ditini in the 2004 season of the police drama Jozi Streets.

During this time, he performed the part of Advocate Maponya on the popular soap opera Rhythm City. In 2003, he made his film debut with the French movie Le Lion. He joined the cast of the eTV soap opera Scandal! in 2005. There, he portrayed the character Cain Gumede, which was a huge success. He maintained performing roles in The Wild, a soap opera, where he played the incorruptible Joseph Sithole.

He was a nominee for the 2014 Personality of the Year Award at the Moneygram Zimbabwe Achievers Awards. He appeared in two seasons of the soap opera Ashes to Ashes in 2015 as Bab Shezi, a role he continued to perform through the end of 2016.

Following the television series Ashes to Ashes, he performed in supporting roles for several South African dramas, including Intersexions, Wild at Heart, 4Play, Jozi-H, Diamond City, Sokhulu & Partners, 90 Plein Street, and The Docket.

He had his debut overseas appearance in the Netflix original coming-of-age drama series Blood & Water in late 2019. On the 20th of May, 2020, 190 countries saw the series premiere, which afterwards won praise from critics.

In addition to acting, he has experience as a voice artist. From 2009 to 2015, he was the official voice of MTN's 2010 FIFA World Cup Finals in South Africa Africa and several regions of the Middle East.

He has also appeared in several feature films, such as Mrs Mandela, Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, Clarissa's Secret, An Act of Defiance, The Last Victims, Blood & Oil, and A Covert Affair.

Getmore Sithole's movies and TV shows

What movies has Getmore Sithole appeared in? The actor has made appearances in several films and series. They include:

The Last Victims

An Act of Defiance

A Small Town Called Descent

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove

Le Lion

Clarissa Geheimnis

Mrs Mandela

How much is Getmore Sithole's net worth?

Getmore has made a living from acting. He is estimated to have a net worth of $2 million.

Who is Getmore Sithole's wife?

The renowned actor is married to Lorraine, who is a fashion designer. The pair tied the knot in 2002. They own and operate Sandton Elite Apartments, which provides lodging for both local and foreign and business travellers.

Undoubtedly, Getmore Sithole is an excellent actor, which is why he can stay in the industry for a long time. In addition, he has a massive fanbase that wants to see more from him in the future.

