Who is Killer T? All you need to know about the South African artist

Killer T is a Zimbabwean artist and songwriter revolutionizing Zimdancehall. He rose to fame with his hit song, Makarova Ganaz, Shona and colloquial for You beat up a soldier. Fans know him for his signature line, Hot Property, which he often chants at the beginning of his songs.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

He has become a household name in Southern Africa. Photo: @killertofficial (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Killer T made it to the limelight seven years ago, and gradually, his musical career has paid off. He has become a household name in Southern Africa. He also sets himself apart by creating music that has social messages, and, in most instances, he sings about the challenges he faced growing up. So, who is Killer T?

Killer T's profile summary and bio

Birth name Kelvin Kusikwenyu Nickname Killer T Gender Male Date of birth 10th January 1990 Birthday 10th January Age 32 years as of August 2022 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Mbare, Zimbabwe Nationality Zimbabwe Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Education George Stark School Occupation Zimdancehall artiste, Songwriter Labels Ghetto Rinenharo Marital status Single Instagram Facebook TikTok Twitter

Killer T's age

Kelvin Kusikwenyu was born on 10th January 1990 in Mbare, Zimbabwe. As of August 2022, he is thirty-two years old. He is the last born in a family of five.

Education

His parents died when he was young, so he and his brother took care of each other and had to make ends meet. Kelvin went to St Peter's primary school and later transitioned to George Stark School for his O levels.

What is the real name of Killer T?

He got his stage name from his brother. His nickname was Killer, which his brother used to refer to him for being a "killer" of dancehall lyrics, while T is the short form of Temptation, the name of a young brother he used to sing with.

His real name is Kelvin Kusikwenyu.

Music career

Killer T was unfortunate to grow up in abject poverty. He grew up in Mbare, Zimbabwe, and life in the ghetto was filled with challenges. These challenges, lifestyle, aspirations and people inspired his music. His background also propels him to pen more songs.

Killer T's girlfriend

In October 2015, Killer T's alleged girlfriend, Mitchell Kambanga, was involved in a grisly road accident and eventually died. However, the singer dismissed the allegations about being in a relationship with Mitchell, saying that she was an avid fan of his music.

A source that was interviewed said:

Mimi was driving the car, and after sensing danger upon recognising the car that Jah Rule and his friends were in, she started to speed, and there was the chase that resulted in that horrific crash. Killer T could also have been killed in that crash. It is only that he dropped off at the traffic lights sensing danger, and he took to his feet.

It is unclear whether Killer T is in a relationship, and, if he is, he has been careful not to share that side of his life on social media. There is also no information about his sexuality.

Killer T's songs

His background also propels him to pen more songs. Photo: @killertofficial (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Killer T made his debut in the music industry by releasing hits such as Tirikumhanya, Suspects, Makarova Gunners, Ziso Rako Hameno, and Officer Mirai Chirukazi. Unlike most artists, his music is reflective of his upbringing, the struggles he dealt with, and his wins. He also acknowledges his background for teaching him to be hardworking and independent.

Some of Killer T's top songs include:

Hondo Kufamba Kwa Paurosi Kure (Remix) Takangodaro Handina Mufaro Musoro Bhangu Mupe Mari Misodzi Yangu

How many albums does killer T have?

Currently, the Hondo hitmaker has ten albums:

Ngoma Ndaimba, released in 2015 Chairman, Vol. 1, released in 2017 Chairman, Vol. 2, released in 2017 Chairman, Vol. 3, released in 2017 Bvunza Tinzwe, released in 2017 Mashoko Anopfuura, released in 2018 Hope Dzehumambo, released in 2019 Killer T Essentials, released in 2020 Conscious Diary, released in 2021 Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo, released in 2021

How many awards does killer T have?

In 2016, he got seven nominations and four awards. His first album earned him the best album award, while his hit song, Chikorobho, earned him the best social message award. He was also recognized as the best live performer.

The highlight of Killer T's career is the awards he has bagged, even though he insists he finds fulfilment in releasing relatable music. His most recent award was the best social message song Chikorobho. His album, Ngoma Ndaimba, has also bagged him an award.

Killer T's net worth

Killer T's musical career has not only made him famous but has also put bread on his table. He says he has no plans to look for employment and that he is more focused on creating music and growing his brand. His net worth is alleged to be $4 million.

He also enjoys living in his childhood suburb, Mbare, and has no ambition to relocate to affluent neighbourhoods despite his breakthrough in music. He insists that the familiarity of the neighbourhood influences his music. It also helps him stay focused and grounded, mainly when composing lyrics.

Killer T's success is attributed to his life. Music is his life, and he finds purpose in creating music he resonates with. He also takes pride in his roots and would not trade his life for any other.

READ ALSO: Who is Siphesihle Vazi? Age, wife, brother, movies, profiles, is he gay?

Briefly.co.za recently published details about Siphisihle Vazi. Who is he? Is he gay?

Siphisihle Vazi is a South African TV presenter, public figure and actor. He is renowned for his vibrant personality and often receives opportunities as an MC. Most people know his role as Mlungisi from The Queen.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News