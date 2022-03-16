Spark Schools fees 2022, admission, tuition, uniform, vacancies, branches

Spark Schools was co-founded by Ryan Harrison and Stacey Brewer in 2012. This came in a bid to improve the quality of education in South Africa at an affordable cost. The first kind was known as Spark Ferndale and opened in 2013 in Gauteng, Johannesburg. So, what are Spark Schools fees 2022?

Spark Schools management is geared towards opening new schools each year as they believe that South African kids excellent education. The best part about Spark Schools is that learning is personalized to serve the needs of each student. In addition, the teachers embrace both technology and traditional teaching to ensure students gain ample knowledge.

How many Spark Schools are there in South Africa?

Today, Spark Schools has expanded and has about 17 schools in Gauteng and one in Western Cape. The chain serves about 13,500 scholars in the country and aims to shape each scholar with greatness to become responsible well-rounded citizens in the future.

To have your young one join the Spark family, completing a simple process is required of you! First, you should choose a school near your location to be convenient for your child. Then, once you complete the form and are registered as a user on the institution's portal, you will follow the instructions sent to your email.

You will then be prompted to provide your child's details and upload any required documents. The final stage is paying the application and tuition fees for the first three months. On completion, you will receive an email confirming your child's enrollment.

How much are the school fees at Spark?

The school is an accredited hybrid international High School for the students aged 14 years and above and who desire to follow a Cambridge International Education System. The various packages are based on the student’s level of learning and personalized development programs.

Tuition fees commence from 5900 Euros annually. Here is an overview of the primary school tuition fees;

Annual 2022 tuition – R28 050

Monthly 2022 tuition – R2 338

Application fee – R650

Stationery fee – R800

Sibling discounts – R25 806 (applies if you have 3 or more kids at the school)

Here is an overview of the high school tuition fees:

Annual 2022 tuition – R36 300

Monthly 2022 tuition – R3 025

Application fee – R650

Learning materials fee – R900

Siblings discounts – R33 396 (applies if you have 3 or more kids at the school)

There are also aftercare fees and study hall fees applicable from 5.30 pm after scholars are dismissed from classes. The rate charged for primary school kids and Spark high school students is R800, paid monthly for 12 months. The uniform spark school fees ensures that there is no room for discrimination.

What curriculum does SPARK Schools use?

The Sparks Schools education model ensures every student cultivates a love of learning. This is achieved by providing personalized opportunities to students and using online learning. As a result, the student and tutor have a direct channel of communication that enhances learning, and the students achieve academic results.

Spark Schools is allied to South African national standards for education and aims to meet international education level standards. The curriculum is based on individualised and dynamic teaching to ensure the students align with the CAPS curriculum and current education system.

Some of the subjects taught at the institution include;

Math Literacy Isizulu & Isixhosa Physical education Social & emotional learning Natural & social science English home language Mathematics Economic Management Sciences (Business Studies & Accounting) Creative Arts Natural Science Physical Sciences Life Sciences Social Science (Geography & History) Technology Character Quotient (Life Orientation and Physical Education) Geography Business Studies History Economics

Where are Spark Schools located?

There is only one Spark High School located in Randburg, Johannesburg. The school accommodates Grades 8 to 11. However, Sparks primary schools are numerous and are located across Gauteng and the Western Cape. Here is a list of the schools:

Spark Midrand

Spark Centurion

Spark Bramley

Spark Carlswald

Spark Cresta

Spark Ferndale

Spark Kempton Park

Spark Randpark Ridge

Spark Riversands

Spark Rivonia

Spark Rosslyn Hub

Spark Rynfield

Spark Silver Lakes

Spark Soweto

Spark Theresa Park

Spark Turffontein

Spark Weltevreden Park

Spark Witpoortjie

Spark Lynedoch

How to apply for vacancies at Sparks Schools?

The institution takes pride in employing individuals who portray key characteristics of excellence and professionalism that align with the school's mission and vision. To view recent and available openings, visit their website.

With the above-detailed read and eye-opener on Spark Schools fees 2022, you can be sure that you will be investing in the life of your child. Remember that one of the best investments you can make in life is education.

