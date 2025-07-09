Khanyi Mbau is overwhelmed with excitement after being nominated for the Netflix Reality Universe Superlative

The reality TV star bagged her very first nomination in the "Main Character Energy" category, and fans said she deserved it

South Africa and the diaspora are rooting for the queen of bling to bring home the award

Khanyi Mbau bagged a nomination for the Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives. Images: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau is the first South African to be nominated for the Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives, and our girl is excited!

Khanyi Mbau bags Netflix nomination

When you mention the name Khanyi Mbau, many would bring up her cosmetic procedures or her controversial marriage to Mandla Mthembu. However, one thing's for sure, everybody knows that she is a big deal.

From her acting days on Muvhango to becoming one of the country's most recognised faces, with or without the skin lightening, her confidence, authenticity and self-assurance have helped her push boundaries and made her an unstoppable force in local entertainment, which is exactly what earned her her latest nomination.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The queen of bling and Meet the Khumalos actress was elated after learning that she was nominated for the Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives in the Main Character Energy category, befitting of the reputation she has built for herself:

Khanyi Mbau is nominated for the Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives in the Main Character Energy category. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

"I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from all of you … thank you so much from the bottom of my heart."

She is the first South African to be voted for the awards, and is pushing for votes on her social media pages to get her supporters to help her win.

Voting officially closes on 15 July 2025, and the winners will be announced on 17 July.

South Africa shows love to Khanyi Mbau

Fans and followers congratulated Khanyi and are coming together to make sure she brings home the award:

Nigerian TV personality and stylist, Swanky Jerry, said:

"Congratulations, baby!"

advocate_mokwena wrote:

"Harry might be the competition, so let's vote, guys!"

nyiko_nobela showed love to Khanyi Mbau:

"I am definitely voting for you, Queen."

wellemkapenda posted:

"She has been the main character since day one!"

netflixsa declared:

"Ladies and gentlemen, the main character."

Social media said Khanyi Mbau deserved the Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives award. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

ncediwe_gumede added:

"Please tell Swanky that I voted for him by default in an attempt to get to your category. Will vote every day, my Queen."

j_boujee_ responded:

"Yaaaay! Congratulations, babe. I'm definitely voting. You should be number 1, then Harry."

mnqayilum admitted:

"Of course, I don't even know the others since I was born, Sis Khanyi. Let me vote."

doyle_254._ commented:

"Yay! Nail it, girl. Africa is well represented. Much love from Kenya and Germany."

tholerm promised:

"I will be voting every day. Congratulations, my angel, you deserve it."

Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend shows off his car collection

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khanyi Mbau's man, Kudzai Mushonga, flaunting his expensive wheels.

South Africans raised questions about what the Dubai-based Zimbabwean businessman does for a living as he so often flaunts his flashy lifestyle online.

Source: Briefly News