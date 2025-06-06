Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga has trended after he showed off his flamboyant cars

Mushonga, who lives in Dubai, is in a relationship with reality TV star and actress Khanyi Mbau

Social media users have grown curious about how he funds his flashy lifestyle, often showcasing it on Instagram

How many cars does Kudzai Mushonga own?

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga had tongues buzzing recently after showing off his high-end luxury cars. An X user, @DandaroOnline, posted a video of Mushonga flaunting the vehicles.

Just like his bae, Khanyi Mbau, who also owns luxury cars, Mushonga showed a range of his cars, from a Rolls-Royce, to a Porsche and then a Range Rover.

"A Zimbabwean businessman based in Dubai, Kudzai Mushonga, showing off his big whips," the X post reads.

Mushonga is currently living it up in Dubai with his bae, reality TV star and actress Khanyi Mbau.

However, earlier this year, Khanyi revealed that she and Kudzai had broken up. She hinted that something messy happened between them. She claimed that Kudzai is a good man, but he engages in really dark things.

"He was a good guy, but he did some bad things. He tried everything he could to make it up to me. I did most of my grieving while we were together. I finally got the courage to leave. And of course, I wish him the best."

Fast forward, Mbau asked her fans not to judge her as they had rekindled their romance. She said that she got a tattoo of Kudzai Mushonga's name on her thigh.

"Don’t ask!! He didn’t entertain my rubbish. We are adults!!! ( listen, don’t judge) Besides, where would I go with a thigh laminated in bold with his name!"

Netizens curious about Mushonga's lifestyle

Social media users want to know how he funds his lifestyle, which can afford a babe like Khanyi Mbau.

@TheMxolisi stated:

"They can’t build factories. Industry can’t farm and can’t produce jack but gloat here. Blacks."

@PatrickZuva dragged:

"Imagine bragging about the cars you own while living in a place like Dubai. Who cares about this over there?"

@TichaMolife asked:

"How does he sponsor this lifestyle?"

@wayne_mgwezane asked:

"Is this the same guy that was crying for Khanyi Mbau?"

@DumboXr replied:

"Doing absolutely nothing for his country and the people who seek refuge in other countries. This will end!! South Africa belongs to South Africans!!!"

@seanmureza joked:

"He is not going inside all of them because they aren't his."

@duma_noluthando replied:

"Khanyi is gone the man is bored."

@Mapisarema22 shared:

"He's a car attendant at a Hotel, look closely."

@kalashi_nikov12 asked:

"Which business is he doing? Kindly advise because there is no way."

Kudzai Mushonga shares pictures of women shooting their shots at him

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khanyi Mbau's then-ex-boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, posted the faces of the women who were hitting on him during his and Khanyi's break-up.

Just weeks after Khanyi Mbau confirmed her split from her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, became hot property among Mzansi women.

