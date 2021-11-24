Khanyi Mbau is a well-known lover of the finest things that life has to offer, from first-class trips to Dubai to driving around in the most luxurious whips

The media personality was nicknamed Mzansi's original slay queen for a reason and her bae Kudzai Mushonga is making sure she lives her best life

Khanyi has had a very impressive collection of supercars through the years and some of her favourites include Lamborghini and Porsche

Khanyi Mbau has never been shy about her love for flashy cars. Much like her character on Happiness Ever After, Khanyi loves herself a good ol' Lamborghini. The celeb's social media pages are filled with some of her happiest moments alongside some of the finest cars the world has to offer.

Khanyi Mbau is obsessed with fancy rides and has an impressive collection. Image: @mbaureloaded

Khanyi Mbau has an impressive collection of expensive cars. The celeb's garage is every car enthusiasts dream. In June this year, Elegance7 reported that Khanyi added a brand new Rolls Royce to her array of luxury rides.

The media personality's love for cars has even brought a few negative rumours her way. Last year News24 reported that her precious German machines were being repossessed. Khanyi later came out and cleared the rumours that she owes the bank some money to let the nosey peeps know that she actually sold the cars.

Since Khanyi's grand vehicles are such a huge topic of interest, Briefly News has gathered 12 photos of the celeb with some of her precious babies.

