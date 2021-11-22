Khanyi Mbau was back home for a brief moment before she rushed back to her second home to spoil her man Kudzai Mushonga for his birthday

The media personality had an array of luxurious outings planned, ranging from five-star spa dates to champagne dinners followed by pricey gifts

Kudzai hopped onto his social media mid-spoils to gush about his loving South African girlfriend who went above and beyond to make his day special

There's no price tag too high for Khanyi Mbau when it comes to spoiling her boyfriend Kudzai. The actress recently jetted back to Dubai to make it back in time for his birthday and her ticket to Dubai was probably the cheapest part of the festivities.

Khanyi Mbau planned a birthday fit for a prince for her bae Kudzai Mushonga.



It is no secret that Khanyi Mbau lives nothing short o a soft life. ZAlebs reports that the celeb recently threw a banger of a birthday for her man. Khanyi did not even stay a day longer than needed after the premiere of her movie Happiness Ever After.

The couple shared snippets of the birthday festivities on their respective social media's and the order of the day was luxury. Khanyi and Kudzai took a trip to the spa for some pampering and when the relaxing was done, they tickled their throats with a few bottles of Dom Perignon.

The lucky boyfriend shared the whole experience on Instagram as he made sure to let fans know that he has the best girlfriend on the planet. Kudzai wrote:

"Baby came with one million for my birthday!"

It is unclear whether it was one million Rands or one million Dirham (R4.2 million) but either way, no amount of money is too much money for Khanyi.

Khanyi Mbau had a huge amount of spoils in store for Kudzai.



Khanyi Mbau went all out for her bae's birthday.



