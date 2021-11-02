Fans of 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Want Khanyi Mbau on It

Bravo TV recently announced their newest Real Housewives spin-off show that will be set in the richest city in the world Dubai

Excitement has been radiating across the globe but Saffas have gone an extra mile and demanded that Khanyi be on the show

Some fans have gone as far as rallying together some troops who will push the petition, one person wrote: "I'll only watch if Khanyi is on"

A brand new reality show called The Real Housewives of Dubai will be premiering soon and peeps are demanding that Mzansi's very own Dubai trotter should feature on the show. Fans have threatened to boycott the series should Khanyi not be cast.

Fans of Real Housewives of Dubai have threatened to boycott the show should she not be on it. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that Bravo TV sparked a worldwide buzz when they announced that shows of the famous housewives reality series would soon get a taste of Dubai. Fans of the franchise were bursting with excitement at the thought of watching some of the richest people feature on the show.

On Twitter, Mzansi was overcome by a different kind of excitement. Tweeps felt that there would be nobody better than Khanyi Mbau to fill one of the spots on the reality series. Peeps have seen our girl get wined and dined with some of the finest luxuries Dubai has to offer and feel she's earned her place.

