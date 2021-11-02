Khanyi Mbau is lugging around some ice on her ring finger and people want to know if Kudzai Mushonga has officially snatched her up

Sharing a snap of herself asking about the Mzansi power crisis, Khanyi casually showed off her boujee ring

Khanyi’s people ignored the elusive caption and jumped right on that rock she was showing off so casually

Khanyi Mbau has peeps tripping over some bling she’s sporting on her left ring finger. With all the rom-com romance that has been floating around Khanyi and her besotted bae Kudzai Mushonga, fans have only one thing on their minds – he put a ring on it!

Khanyi Mbau has people believing that Kudzai Mushonga snatched her up by putting a ring on it. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a typically elusive Khanyi post, sis shared a saucy snap of her conveniently showing off the rock she’s all of a sudden lugging around.

Khanyi said nothing about a proposal, only about the struggles of being back in Mzansi, lol. Buuut, we all know far too well that dropping these bombs is done very casually nowadays. Celebs really like to keep us on our toes!

Khanyi posted:

Ignoring Khanyi’s attempted distraction caption, fans made it known that they see the bling and they want answers! Sis really cannot leave us hanging like this.

Take a look at some of the comments from intrigued fans:

@kekem8 said:

“RING BABE.”

@nthabiyonce_tsasanyane said:

“Yasss bby!”

@twapewafredy said:

“The ring...”

@babyp.enny said:

“Congratulations on the ring babe!”

What a bae: Kudzai Mushonga pens special message on Khanyi Mbau's birthday

Kudzai Mushonga took to social media to share a sweet message he penned on Khanyi Mbau's birthday. He posted a cute loved-up snap of the two of them along with the sweet post, reported Briefly News.

The South African media personality is celebrating her 36th birthday this Friday, 15 October. Her boo took to Instagram to ask the whole world to help him with his queen a fabulous day.

The businessman thanked Khanyi for being the pillar of his strength and for never letting him down. Kudzai said his "wife" is the bigger person in their relationship.

Source: Briefly.co.za