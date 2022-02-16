Minnie Dlamini revealed on Tuesday that she and Quinton Jones have decided to part ways after four years of marriage

She also shared she and Quinton will remain friends, business partners and the best co-parents to their baby boy Netha

Social media users have been scrutinising the celeb couple's marriage as they try to figure out what went wrong in the union that seemed perfect

Minnie Dlamini and her soon-to-be ex-husband Quinton Jones announced in a joint statement that they are getting a divorce. The world stood still for a few moments before "Minnie Dlamini" and "divorce" started trending on Twitter.

Minnie Dlamini is getting divorced from Quinton Jones and peeps are speculating whether Unathi had a hand in it. Image: @minniedlamini

The news of Minnie's divorce turned peeps into FBI agents who were quick to dig deeper to see what really caused Minnie and Quinton to end their four-year marriage. Social media users are convinced that the Homeground presenter has been dropping signs of trouble in paradise since last year.

According to local blog Maphephandaba, Minnie started showing tell-tell signs of trouble in her marriage when she changed her IG handle from Minnie Dlamini Jones to just Minnie Dlamini. The mother of one allegedly deleted some of her hubby's photos from her Instagram page, much to the surprise of her 4.5 million followers.

Minnie Dlamini dropped Jones from her Instagram handle: Image: @maphephandaba

Anyone who follows Minnie knows how close she is to singer and radio presenter Unathi. However, fans on social media have weighed in on the nature of their friendship, arguing that Unathi had a hand in Minnie's divorce. According to peeps, it was Unathi, who is also a divorcee, who influenced Minnie.

@Xavier__101 wrote:

"I knew something was wrong when Minnie started spending more time with Unathi from Idols."

@Thlolo15March also noted:

"Unathi is the reason Minnie Dlamini is filling for divorce... moral of the story is you can’t have a divorcee friend while you’re in a “happy” marriage."

As the saying goes, birds of the same feather flock together, but Minnie and her husband are opposites, according to fans. The South African also added to that saying although both Quinton and Minnie are in the entertainment industry, Quinton is strictly behind-the-scenes and is private while Minnie is bubbly and outgoing.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"It's a good thing Minnie Dlamini is leaving that marriage. She was slowly turning into a Granny kuloyamshado."

Peeps also allege that Minnie and Quinton's marriage was 'cursed' after airing on Showmax. Many of you are aware that the couple gave fans a glimpse of their private life with their three-part TV show, Becoming Mrs. Jones. However, following Mohale and Somizi's divorce, social media users are convinced that marriages with a special reality show don't last long.

Minnie announces new movie, No Love Lost

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Minnie uploaded a first glimpse at a movie all about love ahead of Valentine's Day, and proudly announced her part in the production.

The media persona has been showered with compliments for her awesome feat all morning. No Love Lost is a film that features Hope Mbhele, Pallance Dladla, Lungile Radu, Zola Nombona and Mampho Brescia as seen on Minnie's post.

Minnie is also involved in the movie, but she is behind the lens as an executive producer once again. Several peeps did not miss Minnie’s humble hashtag that made it known that she called the shots for No Love Lost.

Ayanda Borotho, Zizo Tshwethe and Melanie Bala are among the Mzansi VIPs who’ve taken their time to cheer Minnie on. Take a look at the fantastic messages some of our fave stars have sent in Minnie’s way.

Ayanda Borotho wrote:

“Congrats Ndlovukazi! Zikhala ngempela ke manje (they’re making noise for real now).”

Influential chef, The Lazy Makoti said:

“Hey now!”

