Slik Talk announced his return to the streets with a sizzling take on Minnie Dlamini's recent divorce announcement

The loose-lipped Youtuber held nothing back as he waged a brutal assault on Minnie and several other local celebrities

Kaizer Chiefs' netminder Itu Khune was not too far out of reach, as Slik Talk also sent an honorary mention his way

Mzansi was in all sorts of disarray as vocal locals took turns reacting to and having a laugh over the punctuated rant

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Slik Talk has been laying low since his humiliating defeat to rapper Cassper Nyovest in their #FameVSClout boxing match in December. That is until the news of media personality Minnie Dlamini's divorce.

The controversial Youtuber appears to have had bones to pick with Minnie for some time. But after waiting for almost two months for the fire in his belly to be returned, Slik Talk seems to have found his voice.

Slik Talk has laid into Minnie Dlamini after the announcement of her divorce. Image: @Teddy_Bankx, Steven Ferdman/ WireImage

Source: UGC

The video of Slik Talk's latest rant spread like wildfire on social media. The material was viewed at least 70 000 times at the time of publication after a Twitter user, , shared it shortly after it was published on Slik Talk's channel.

In part, the caption read:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Slik Talk is back... Khune caught strays'."

Shortly after Minnie announced on Instagram that she and her husband Quinton Jones were splitting after more than four years of marriage, Slik Talk was behind the desk preparing his newest video in which he takes some heavy digs at the media personality.

Couldn't stand test of time

Recalling that he had been cast into the deep abyss of silence, he shrugged off the nervous excitement and began laying into her. He rambled on about the short life span of her marriage and said it was doomed for failure.

"I want to talk about how Minnie Dlamini divorces a simp and secures the bag. Minnie Dlamini, everybody and their mother knew that you were not gonna last in that marriage.

"You have the qualities of a returned soldier. Minnie um'dlalile (you played him). That's what happened. You secured the bag, and you finessed the guy. See, you bet on the wrong horse. This man is the perfect guy on paper."

Slik Talk continues by describing Quinton's attributes, saying he has money, is light-skinned and is six feet tall. Slik Talk then described Minnie as a former "it girl" before turning his attention elsewhere, taking shots at Bonang and Pearl Thusi by putting them on the same bandwagon.

Khune takes some flack

"He couldn't give you the one requirement that you crave the most – attention, relevance and notoriety. He could not meet that requirement. This man is a shy beta male who doesn't have the b*lls to speak on camera. Let's be factual. He does not have the b*lls to speak on camera."

Slik Talk then described Minnie as a former "it girl" before turning his attention elsewhere, taking shots at Bonang and Pearl Thusi and putting them on the same bandwagon. Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumelang Khune was also not spared as he unwittingly found himself in the cauldron of Slik Talk's fire.

"Minnie Dlamini, your stock is at an all-time low. I tell you right now, Cassper Nyovest is not checking like that anymore. Khune, who's about to be broke, he's not checking for anymore. So, where to from here?"

Mzansians were never ready

Saffas pulled out excerpts of Slik Talk's rant, saying those shots struck a chord with them the most. Many others, still, simply wondered "what had happened to the R100k" he bagged after his fight with Mufasa.

Whatever it was, Briefly News hones in on the colourful, hilarious and, at times, frivolous reactions to the video below.

@LeratoN_ wrote:

"Not Slik saying Khune is on his way to being broke."

@Lindo_Mnisi said:

"'Minnie Dlamini divorces a simp and secures the bag'. I felt that. No journalist can top this headline. Disclaimer: I am not in support of Slik Talk's comments."

@wise30152072 added:

"The boy still got it. I can tell that R100K is finished and the hunger is back."

Source: Briefly News