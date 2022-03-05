Slik Talk released a video insinuating that Riky Rick's widow, Bianca Naidoo, played a less than active role in supporting the late rapper

Since then, a large section of social media users bashed the controversial vlogger, calling him out for being insensitive and disrespectful

Briefly News jumped into the comments to unearth the passionate reactions to the materials as calls mounted for Slik to be taken to task

Mzansi social media users were thrown for a loop over Slik Talk's "distasteful" remarks towards Bianca Naidoo, the wife of late rapper Riky Rick.

The local entertainment critic had a mouthful to say on Thursday ahead of Riky's memorial service in Johannesburg. In a video published on his YouTube channel and later shared on Twitter, he appeared to throw criticism at Bianca for Riky's demise.

Slik Talk has been slammed for his comments towards Riky Rick's wife Bianca Naidoo.

Source: Instagram

"If you listen to [Riky's] music, he spoke about his troubles and his demons. And my thing is, where was Bianca in all of this? I'm sorry, but I have to ask. Where was the person sleeping next to him every night when he was going through all these troubles?" the vlogger asked.

Slik Talk received massive backlash for his insensitive remarks as many social media users called him out. Others were a little less apprehensive about Slik's position, with rapper Gigi Lamayne detailing her own experience battling depression.

"As somebody living with this, it doesn't matter how much your partner or anyone else can try to reach out to you or be there for you. This is your personal war only YOU can deal with. I understand Slik's take but let's also understand that this is an internal war," Gigi wrote.

Owing to the backlash, Slik returned with another video after Riky's memorial on Friday, in which he apologised to Bianca and admitted his utterances were insensitive and in bad taste. He relayed his admiration for the rapper, even waxing lyrical over Riky's impact on the local hip hop scene.

Loose-slipped vlogger slammed

The apology may have come a little too late as widespread calls for the vlogger's cancellation gained momentum on Twitter on Saturday. Briefly News takes a deep dive into the comment to unearth what social media users had to say.

@Motlomu9 wrote:

"Slik is being careless and insensitive about this matter. What if his video pushes Bianca over the edge?"

@whatdeF__k_10 said:

"Slik Talk asked a valid question but his delivery and narrative came off wrong. It should be a case of wondering what she has done to help her husband through his struggle instead of blaming her for his actions."

@RealDMK_SA added:

"Bianca probably knew about what Riky Rick was going through. She probably got him all the help he needed, just that she did not let the public know about it. I love Slik Talk but mo gona mfanaka wa e lahla. I did not know Riky Rick's wife's name till now, which shows she is a private person."

Cassper opens up about his admiration for Riky

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Cassper Nyovest fondly recalled how he and Riky met on Facebook many years before the latter rapper committed suicide – after battling with depression and anxiety – at his home on 23 February.

Cassper and Riky became fast friends following that fateful day on social media, going on to make music together for what seemed like an eternity. But, in a sudden twist, their friendship faded and perplexed their fans, who came to realise the two had had a fallout.

Mufasa spoke openly about the break the friendship suffered when he took to the podium at a memorial service held for Riky at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday, TimesLIVE reported.

