Cassper Nyovest reflected on his and Riky Rick's friendship as he spoke about the late rapper at a star-studded memorial service in Johannesburg

Speaking to celebrity friends and Riky's family, Cassper said he and Riky had reconciled and had planned for him to perform at Cotton Fest

Fans made a beeline to the streets to express their colourful views on Cassper's remarks, with some fans slamming him for showing "fake love"

Cassper Nyovest fondly recalled how he and Riky Rick met on Facebook many years before the latter rapper committed suicide – after battling with depression and anxiety – at his home in Johannesburg north on 23 February.

Cassper and Riky became fast friends following that fateful day on social media, going on to make music together for what seemed like an eternity. But, in a sudden twist, their friendship faded and perplexed their fans, who came to realise the two had had a fallout.

Cassper spoke about his relationship with Riky Rick at the late rapper's memorial. Image: @casspernyovest, @rikyrickworld

Mufasa spoke openly about the break the friendship suffered when he took to the podium at a memorial service held for Riky at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, TimesLIVE reported.

The Siyathanda hitmaker detailed how Riky's persistence led to them ironing out their differences. Cassper told attendees that Riky had planned to unveil him as a surprise act at this year's Cotton Fest festival at Johannesburg's The Station.

"At one point, I was also just another kid from [Mahikeng], and the move to Johannesburg wasn't easy. But Riky, who reached out to all the kids, had time for me, and he did that for hundreds of people after me," Cassper said.

"We formed a relationship, a friendship where we would not only talk about music but also about life," the entertainer added, admitting he rued not telling Riky how much he loved a video of "Boss Zonke" reciting the lyrics to Sondela.

"I loved hearing him sing – which I always encouraged him to do – more than him rapping. Despite speaking, he and I were not on the best terms. I regret I wasn't able to tell him how much I loved the video where he sings," Cassper added.

Per an IOL report, Cassper singled Riky out as one of his idols. The rapper said Riky embodied everything he espoused. He then went on to gush over Riky's handsomeness, describing him as "too much".

"Another thing I never get to tell him was the fact that he was such a beautiful man... He was so handsome so much that, even as a man, you'd have that: 'Hayi, man! The broer is too much!'. Not only was he beautiful in appearance, but his soul, too," he said.

Saffas offer up a mixed bag

As usual, fans had plenty to say about Cassper's remarks as they took to social media to air their two cents' worth. Various views were expressed, with some followers embracing the idea of Cassper performing at Cotton Fest.

@Bubbles41824512 wrote:

"And we thought they're still beefing. Asisuke ezindabeni zama celebrity."

@BruceSphosethu said:

"Cass and Ricky were fixing their problems and AKA fans thought they beefing hence they saying Cass's pretending. Man."

@AmenBazalwane added:

"The greatest blessing on earth is knowing your sins have been washed away by the blood of Jesus Christ, and your name is in the book of life."

Cassper slammed for his alleged homophobic Riky tribute

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Cassper finally broke his silence in the wake of Riky's passing. When the news of his fellow hip hop act and friend's death first broke, a large section of social media users had questioned his apparent silence.

This came after the rapper replaced his Twitter Avi with a picture of the late star before keeping away from the microblogging platform. However, on Friday last week, Cassper posted a picture and reminisced about a bromantic moment with Riky, in which Boss Zonke appeared standing behind the former.

Outlining the events of that day, Cassper said it was a screenshot of a TV interview, during which Riky crept up behind him. He recalled how "uncomfortable" he felt about another man standing behind him until he realised it was, in fact, none other than Riky.

