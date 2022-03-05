Science Teacher Plans to Study Medicine and Become a Hit Rapper

Karabo Kekana is a gifted young man with a special understanding of science and numbers which motivated him to teach Grade 12s

He also wants to study medicine and plans to enrol at the University of Pretoria to study a Bachelor of Medicine degree

On top of all that, he wants to pursue a career in music and is actively working on releasing hip hop tracks

Karabo Kekana is currently teaching Grade 12s and has plans on pursuing a career in medicine. However, he is also known by another name, K.pRO.

When he is not teaching or thinking of becoming a doctor, he is a hip hop artist and record producer.

Karabo Kekana plans on studying medicine and becoming a famous rapper. Photo credit: Karabo Kekana (Supplied)

He matriculated in 2021, he's studied pure Maths and Physics and felt that he needed to help others. Karabo told Briefly News that:

"I'm currently running a tutoring initiative called SCI-Masters meanwhile I'm my upcomg mixtape is in the pipeline."

The gifted young man plans on enrolling in a Bachelor of Medicine degree at Pretoria University if all goes according to plan. He was particularly interested in talking about his music career.

"It was a bizarre thing for most people because it's unusual for a Rapper to be an intellect. In most cases, Musicians are considered to be dumb individuals, hence, I was trying to eradicate that narrative."

His music is available to listen to on Spotify.

