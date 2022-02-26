Riky Rick's supposed trail of subliminal farewell messages has come to light in the aftermath of his death

The acclaimed rapper died on Wednesday morning after a reported suicide at his home in Johannesburg

Saffas from all walks and lovers of his music took to social media to unpack hidden meaning in his lyrics

A chaotic week has come to a head as Mzansi grapples with the alleged suicide death of Riky Rick while tributes continue to pour in for the musician from across the entertainment fraternity.

Loyal fans of the artist popularly known as "Boss Zonke" have also not let the powerful message that resonates with his music escape notice. Lyrics from the late rapper that seemingly read as goodbye notes have dominated discussions on social media.

Riky Rick's lyrics from some of his songs are a hot topic for Mzansi social media users. Image: @rikyrickworld

It comes as lovers of his offerings attempt to come to terms with his sudden loss. An excerpt from his hit song, Home, has been singled out and been corroborated by his last Twitter post published before he reportedly took his own life, according to TimesLIVE.

The lyrics in part read:

"The harvest blown again this year; But I'll return a stronger man; I'll return to me my homeland; No grave shall hold my body down; This land is still my, my home."

Eureka moment for fans

Soon after reports of Riky's death, fans headed online to share their take of his lyrics and lamented how the song "slapped differently" now that he is gone. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@tumiwamodimo wrote:

"What musicians sing about but we miss the lyrics to just [say], 'What a powerful verse' & not reading between the lines and what is not said. May God heal our wounded hearts. You think a person has it all but they have loads of burdens!!!"

@DaddyDunHappen said:

"Riky Rick's verse on Sondela gives us a glimpse of what he was going through. Listen to lyrics carefully: 'Everyone loved him but the one person he thought wouldn't stop loving him did because he was too focused on other things'."

@LinxoZulu added:

"This final tweet by Riky Rick was him saying all the answers are on his songs' lyrics (hence he's BEEN hinting his depression nkinga for years). Please listen and understand the lyrics to the song: Riky Rick ft. Mas Musiq - Home. This man has been hurting for a long time."

Private funeral service planned

News24 reported that a private funeral service for Riky will be held in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March. The family have decided on an intimate affair for his send-off. The service will be live-streamed.

Close friends, relatives, and selected media will gather for a special tribute which will also be live-streamed a few days later, on 4 March. The family have expressed their deep gratitude for the outpouring of support since the announcement of the star's death.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

