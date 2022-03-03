Nasty C has expressed great concern for the mental health of his followers, as he issues them a stern warning to steer clear from social media

The rapper shared a series of warning messages across his social media platforms, making sure that fans know he means well

Famous names such as AKA, Moozlie and Loot Love were in the comment section agreeing with the musician and sharing their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nasty C has boldly told his followers the truth about the dangers of social media. In a time when mental health is more important than ever, the rapper is making sure that his fans are taken care of.

Nasty C has warned his followers to limit the time they spend on social media. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nasty is making sure that his fans are aware of what they're subjecting themselves to when they log onto social media. The musician advised his followers to consider getting rid of their social media platforms.

The Black and White hitmaker took to Instagram to throw some shade at the blue app with a bird logo. Nasty C called the social media network "another version of hell" as he told fans that he is looking out for their well-being. He wrote:

"If you’re a fan of mine, out of my love for you & my concern for your health, I’m begging you to leave that app."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A few celebs headed over to the comment section of the post to agree with Nasty C and share their own versions of the same warning.

AKA wrote:

"I left Twitter nearly a year ago and it basically saved my life."

Moozlie said:

"Got a new phone about a month ago, never downloaded it again & I’m not going back. I would HIGHLY recommend this. Thanks for sharing brother."

LootLove commented:

"Best thing I ever for my sanity was leave that app for good."

OKMaulemKoolKat said:

"One of the darkest streets on the internet, disguised as a safehouse for opinion."

IOL reported that AKA only returned to social media late last year, after taking a long break to deal with the untimely passing of his fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe.

“Ya’ll broke up?”: Nasty C’s post has SA thinking he’s split from bae Sammie Heavens

Briefly News reported that Nasty C has been serving Mzansi serious #sadboy content and music lately on his socials. Peeps have been wondering if everything is okay in his love department ever since he dropped his love song, Stalling.

The There They Go hitmaker has taken to social media on Monday, 14 February to share that he used to enjoy Valentine's Day but not anymore. His fans now think that he has broken up with his longtime girlfriend, Sammie Heavens.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Durban-born rapper posted a sad snap of himself. The caption of the pic got Mzansi going.

Source: Briefly News