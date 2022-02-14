Nasty C has continued to serve Mzansi #sadboy content ever since he dropped Stalling a few days ago

The star again posted a sad pic of himself which sparked rumours of his split from longtime bae Sammie Heavens

The young rapper's fans all agreed that the young couple's relationship has come to an end because of his late posts and sad love songs

Nasty C has been serving Mzansi serious #sadboy content and music lately on his socials. Peeps have been wondering if everything is okay in his love department ever since he dropped his love song, Stalling.

Nasty C's fans think he and Sammie Heavens have split.

Source: Instagram

The There They Go hitmaker has taken to social media on Monday, 14 February to share that he used to enjoy Valentine's Day but not anymore. His fans now think that he has broken up with his longtime girlfriend, Sammie Heavens.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Durban-born rapper posted a sad snap of himself. The caption of the pic got Mzansi going. Nasty C wrote:

"Used to love this day."

The hip-hop artist's followers took to his comment section to decode his post. Many of them agreed that he and Sammie's relationship has ended in tears.

therealsnowman_sa wrote:

"Had a feeling your silence and recent music is saying something to us, bro."

clutch.moses said:

"Y'all broke up?"

v.enoooo commented:

"Sending love and light, baby."

icrosnoop_za said:

"Yeah, vele it was meant to hurt one day."

sirr_baby wrote:

"@nasty_csa did you and Sammy break up, whatsssup dawg?"

toonz_sa59 added:

"So you broke up with Sam, Dawg."

