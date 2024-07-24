Picture From Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo’s Monaco Trip Sparks Hilarious Reactions: “Jackie Was Right”
- Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo shared a picture from their Monaco getaway, which went viral
- Social media users posted funny comments, focusing on Romeo's eyebrows and referencing past allegations by Jackie Phamotse
- The couple is enjoying their trip months after winning their defamation case against Phamotse
Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo are living their best lives in Monaco. A picture of the sweet couple shared on social media sparked hilarious comments from fans.
Bassie and Romeo Kumalo's picture gets SA talking
Businesswoman and media personal Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo are enjoying some quality time in Monaco months after the couple won their defamation case against controversial author Jackie Phamotse.
A picture of Mr and Mrs Kumalo in Monaco was shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The post's caption read:
"Basetsana Khumalo and her husband Romeo Khumalo in Monaco. ❤🔥"
Mzansi reacts to Bassie and Romeo's picture
Social media users shared hilarious comments to the couple's photo. Many took aim at Romeo's eyebrows and made jokes about Jackie Phamotse's allegations about him.
@Mthaniya27 said:
"I really wanna say something 🫣"
@ChrisExcel102 wrote:
"That brother is not beating those allegations."
@MissyyyLP commented:
"Beard on a man is a must, Do not allow him to remove all his beard!!! I mean, what the hell is this??🤯"
@DDT_PM added:
"Romeo's eyebrow needs to be studied at UNISA, so perfect and neat 🤨"
@Evidence_Shongw said:
"Jackie was right 💀"
@Ngubenil wrote:
"Is he wearing makeup? I wear glasses just to contextualise my confusion. I’m not implying anything, am just curious."
Netizens mesmerised by Boity Thulo’s stunning body in red swimwear
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the former Rockville actress Boity Thulo never misses a chance to share some content of herself on vacation overseas with her fans and followers.
Mzansi's media personality and reality TV star Boity Thulo has made headlines on social media again after celebrating her 34th birthday. The star, who recently lost her grandmother, had many netizens online choking on their saliva after sharing stunning pictures of herself on vacation in Mauritius dressed in a gorgeous red swimming set.
