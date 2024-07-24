Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo shared a picture from their Monaco getaway, which went viral

Social media users posted funny comments, focusing on Romeo's eyebrows and referencing past allegations by Jackie Phamotse

The couple is enjoying their trip months after winning their defamation case against Phamotse

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo are living their best lives in Monaco. A picture of the sweet couple shared on social media sparked hilarious comments from fans.

A picture from Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo’s Monaco getaway goes viral. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

Bassie and Romeo Kumalo's picture gets SA talking

Businesswoman and media personal Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo are enjoying some quality time in Monaco months after the couple won their defamation case against controversial author Jackie Phamotse.

A picture of Mr and Mrs Kumalo in Monaco was shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The post's caption read:

"Basetsana Khumalo and her husband Romeo Khumalo in Monaco. ❤🔥"

Mzansi reacts to Bassie and Romeo's picture

Social media users shared hilarious comments to the couple's photo. Many took aim at Romeo's eyebrows and made jokes about Jackie Phamotse's allegations about him.

@Mthaniya27 said:

"I really wanna say something 🫣"

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"That brother is not beating those allegations."

@MissyyyLP commented:

"Beard on a man is a must, Do not allow him to remove all his beard!!! I mean, what the hell is this??🤯"

@DDT_PM added:

"Romeo's eyebrow needs to be studied at UNISA, so perfect and neat 🤨"

@Evidence_Shongw said:

"Jackie was right 💀"

@Ngubenil wrote:

"Is he wearing makeup? I wear glasses just to contextualise my confusion. I’m not implying anything, am just curious."

