South African media personality and rapper Boity Thulo had many fans mesmerised on social media

The former Rockville actress posted some gorgeous pictures of her in Mauritius wearing a stunning red swimwear set

Many of her fans and followers on social media flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Boity Thulo lives it up in Mauritius. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

The former Rockville actress Boity Thulo never misses a chance to share some content of herself on vacation overseas with her fans and followers.

Boity Thulo stuns in a red swimwear set

Mzansi's media personality and reality TV star Boity Thulo has made headlines on social media again after celebrating her 34th birthday.

The star, who recently lost her grandmother, had many netizens online choking on their saliva after sharing stunning pictures of herself on vacation in Mauritius dressed in a gorgeous red swimming set.

She posted the photos on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"In my element! Boat day with the fam…one of the best days I’ve had in a long time!"

See the pictures below:

Netizens compliment Boity Thulo

Shortly after the rapper shared the pictures on her social media page, many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the online reactions below:

tamiya.x wrote:

"My favorite person."

natashagalkin said:

"Bae so hot."

_karabomokoena responded:

"Thee Boity Thulo. I love You."

miss_sichone commented:

"Chipi ke chipi."

hopewell.mahlangu replied:

"You look amazing."

wadereloaded mentioned:

"The day I meet you it will be like Valentine's day."

Drip owner Lekau Sehoana pens motivating post for Boity

Briefly News previously reported that at least there is someone in Boity Thulo's corner. Lekau Sehaona, the founder and owner of Drip Footwear, found inspiration in the rapper's business journey amid all the criticism she is facing.

Though she faced a lot of backlash because her perfume business failed and her stock was sold for 60 bucks, the Drip footwear Lekau Sehaona went on his Twitter (X) page and wrote a lengthy, heartwarming motivational post for the Whuz Dat! hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News