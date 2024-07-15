Drama prevails as the 41-year-old rapper and singer was allegedly humiliated by her international fans recently

A Twitter (X) user posted a video of the rapper being booed by fans at a Belgium concert

Many social media users had different reactions to the video of many fans walking out while Nicki Minaj was performing

It seems like Nicki Minaj has recently become the talk of town, as she was faced with an unimpressed crowd during her recent performance.

Nicki Minaj gets "booed" and humiliated by her international fans

The once-titled Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, made headlines once again after she was detained at the Netherlands Airport under suspicion of transporting recreational narcotics for six hours.

Recently, the boy mom was allegedly humiliated and booed by her international fans at a Belgium concert. A Twitter (X) user @EXECUTIVEXMEDIA posted a video of the crowd leaving the concert while Nicki was performing and captioned it:

"@NICKIMINAJ humiliated by international fans again — as they boo her and walk away from her show in Belgium. She came late (didn’t apologize), it’s 1 am here people are tired and some people work tomorrow."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens reacted to the video that was shared on social media. See some of the reactions below:

@bluemax_x wrote:

"Lol, we are not surprised."

@jojo_poisson said:

"It’s a festival. Most of people here are French/talk French and came for French artist. Since Nicki was the last show of the night, major part of people leaved since they don’t know Nicki. But yeah she was late that’s true."

@robtswthrayguns responded:

"Maybe she was busy rehearsing all the walking around the stage while a full track with all the vocals plays in the background."

@LanameIrey replied:

"Absolute clown, she’s so embarrassing a clown to female rap."

@ThatGirlZen_ commented:

"SMH she really needs to humble herself a bit. This is an International World Tour it will be a stain on her tour reputation as an artist if she keeps this up."

@ganja_burnn mentioned:

"She really needs to be more responsible."

South Africa shows love to Nicki Minaj

In more Nicki Minaj updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonang Matheba's excitement over the rapper's upcoming album, Pink Print 2 and had fans excited:

"A queen supporting a queen. We love to see it!"

Sjava admitted to being a huge fan of the Super Bass hitmaker, saying he listens to her music frequently.

