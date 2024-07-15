A loving couple showed off their love as they entertained each other in the comfort of their home

The woman was dressed in old school style and sang and danced for her man who hyped her up

The online community reacted to the video, with many entertained and wishing for the kind of relationship

A video of a couple having a good time in the comfort of their home has left Mzansi entertained.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @totoloingah, the woman and her bae are seen in high spirits, entertaining each other. The lady was wearing a jean, a shirt and a cap - old-school style. She had a remote as her microphone and continued to sing and dance while her man was sitting down singing along and hyping her up.

At some point, the lady hilariously did so much that her bae was shocked. The hun was twerking, rolling on the floor and pulled her man closer so she could properly dance for him - lol.

Woman hilariously dances for her bae

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the duo's relationship

The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users laughing and loving the duo's relationship.

@Ma Teller said:

"Now I see why my relationships don't lastI can't dance."

@Zee expressed:

"If he doesn't allow me to be this crazy then I don't want him ."

@snenhlanhlaphung7 wrote:

"If he leaves you call us."

@Nanini❤️ commented:

"Not him singing along with you ."

@Thembisa was envious:

"@Zeemee Jama sbwl."

@Thandow_myeni loved:

"Please these two are best friends @Lonnie Radebe."

@LeloT was entertained:

"Best video I've seen today."

@Ntwenhle Mabongi ✌️⚡ said:

"This is me ladies be yourself, don't be a mature girlfriend or wife when the child in you wants to come out and play these are the small things that he will miss about you when he is not home."

Mom danced for father after 37 years of union

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who danced for her husband after 37 years of marriage.

@xanmminoo shared the recording with her TikTok followers. The dad is seen sitting in the lounge enjoying his food when the mom comes along in a cute dress and starts dancing for him like a happy little girl. The man was visibly enjoying the little bit of fun his wife was having.

